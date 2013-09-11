Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afflatus International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Afflatus International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ambey Construction Co BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed * fully interchangable with Buyer Credit Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Deccan Mechanical and Chemical BG CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Deccan Mechanical and Chemical Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 345 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Loan Fac F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Credit Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Packing Credit GKC Projects Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 13625 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ * Includes LC sub limit of Rs.1400 Million IDMC Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1410 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 160 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 187 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2150 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 394.7 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 11 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded Packing Credit# from CRISIL A3+ # Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million for export invoice financing, Rs.100 million for import invoice financing, Rs.50 million for bonds and guarantees, Rs.30 million for overdraft, Rs.50 million for short-term loans, and Rs.100 million for import letter of credit and USD1.95 million for financial guarantee /standby letter of credit (SBLC) (Trade) Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ MOC Dies & Moulds BG CRISIL A4 1.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 2150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdBG* CRISIL A3+ 4200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 * Includes Rs.300.00 million interchangeable with letter of credit. Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdStandby Line of CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded Credit from Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdST Loan CRISIL A3+ 150 Downgraded from Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 10 Assigned Reliance Jute Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Reliance Jute Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Reliance Jute Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Reliance Jute Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 2050 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ *Including sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.100 Million Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned * Fully interchangeable Silvertoss Industries Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Tirumala Agri Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ UltraTech Cement Ltd's Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 500.5 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd's BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd's LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd's Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd's ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed CP Programme) Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd Overdraft* CRISIL A4+ 355 Reaffirmed *Sublimits of letter of credit. Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2495 Reaffirmed Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 305 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwwal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Credit Ambey Construction Co CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ambey Construction Co Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of Rs.50.00 million each for Export Packing Credit and Export Bill Discounting Bhumi Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 92 Reaffirmed BKR Hotels Proposed TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B BKR Hotels LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B BKR Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B BKR Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Deccan Mechanical and Chemical CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 305 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.80 Million for foreign currency denominated loan (FCDL) Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 1070 Reaffirmed Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1485.6 Reaffirmed GKC Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4637 Downgraded from CRISIL A- GKC Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4088 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Gupta & Sons (Motors) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed IDMC Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL A 300 Downgraded -Term Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ IDMC Ltd TL CRISIL A 370 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Integral Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- J. Gala Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned K G Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ K G Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 K G Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 97.5 Reaffirmed Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.2 Reaffirmed Laser Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Lumino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 535.3 Reaffirmed M. K. Stone CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned M. K. Stone TL CRISIL D 59 Assigned Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 47 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Includes sublimit of Rs.120 million for inland bills discounting (IBD), Rs.30 million for export packing credit (EPC), and Rs.40 million for foreign bill discounting (FBD). Also 100 per cent two-way interchangeability between fund-based working capital (FBWC) limits permitted. Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 723.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB MOC Dies & Moulds CC CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D MOC Dies & Moulds LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D MOC Dies & Moulds Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D MOC Dies & Moulds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 147.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D MOC Dies & Moulds SME Credit CRISIL B 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 304.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from CRISIL B Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 349.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 13 Upgraded from CRISIL B Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 67.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Prasad and Company (Project Works) LtdCC CRISIL BBB 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Sahakari Soot Girni Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 310 Reaffirmed Promas Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit for buyer's credit of Rs.65 million Rachna Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Jute Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ruhatiya Cotton and Metal Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B * sublimit of Rs.13.5 Millions of Packing Credit and Rs.20 Millions of Bill discounting Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 380 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 288 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1840 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BBB 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd TL** CRISIL BBB 722 Downgraded from CRISIL A- **Including sub-limit of buyers' credit of Rs.50 Million and letter of credit of Rs.150 Million Sigma Chemtrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned Silvertoss Industries Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Silvertoss Industries Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Sunrise Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sunrise Industries CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Tirumala Agri Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Tirumala Agri Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tradeline Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL D 163.6 Assigned Tradeline Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 26.7 Assigned Tradeline Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Export Performance CRISIL D 1.4 Assigned Guarantee Tradeline Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Bill CRISIL D 80 Assigned Negotiation Tradeline Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit* CRISIL D 10 Assigned * 100% interchangeable between Packing Credit & Open Cash Credit Tradeline Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit# CRISIL D 10 Assigned # 100% interchangeable between Packing Credit & Cash Credit Tradeline Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. WC TL CRISIL D 56.3 Assigned Tradeline Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 102 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd's External CRISIL AAA 31534.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd's CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd's Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd's Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6103 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd's CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 255 Reaffirmed Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed *Sublimits of letter of credit. Zodiac Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 66 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.