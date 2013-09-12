Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abans Commodities (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 1800 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
Apis India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Apis India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Deltron Electricals BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Electro Circuit Systems BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Esdee Paints Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 14 Assigned
Credit
Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 75 Assigned
Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
G V G Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
G V G Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Garg Tube Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Garg Tube Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Credit
Garg Tube Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Hues India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Purchase
Hues India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Hues India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Credit
Hues India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 11.5 Assigned
Hues India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
N. R. C. Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 360 -
Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Niswin Enterprises LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned
Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Printlink Computer and Communication LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
R.B.Creation BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed
R.B.Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
R.B.Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Rs.20.00 Million of Adhoc Limits
R.B.Creation Standby Line of CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 49.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sizer Metals Pte. Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Suven Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Suven Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Symed Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Symed Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 290 Reaffirmed
United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
URC Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action Construction Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL A 1150 Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
Apis India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned
Apis India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27 Assigned
Apis India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned
Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 14 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 36 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
ATC Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Balaji Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bunge India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 2628.3* Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, pre-export advance, post-shipment
credit, overdraft, and other short-term facilities.
Deltron Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Deltron Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Deltron Electricals TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed
Electro Circuit Systems TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Electro Circuit Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Electro Circuit Systems CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Esdee Paints Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210.8 Reaffirmed
Esdee Paints Ltd TL CRISIL A- 37.5 Reaffirmed
ETA Star Techcity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Eylex Films Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 125.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
G V G Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Garg Tube Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Garg Tube Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hues India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Hues India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned
Jyoti Industries (UNIT-II) CC CRISIL BB 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 36.6 Reaffirmed
Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 112.5 Reaffirmed
Kejriwal Bee Care India (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300* Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
* Includes a sub limit of Rs.130 Million for EPC Limit ,*Fully interchangeable with foreign
letter of credit of Rs.50 Million.
Kejriwal Bee Care India (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Makro Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Suspended
Makro Cast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 99.1 Suspended
Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 375 Reaffirmed
Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
N. R. C. Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 -
Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40.4 Assigned
Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Credit
Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned
Credit
Nanak Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Nanak Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Niswin Enterprises Proposed Long CRISIL BB- 2.8 Assigned
-Term Bk Loan Fac
Niswin Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.2 Assigned
Niswin Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Phorum Jewels Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.5.0 million
Phorum Jewels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Printlink Computer and Communication CC* CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
* Letter Of Credit and Bank Guarantee is completely interchangeable
R.B.Creation Corporate Loan CRISIL C 20.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
R.B.Creation WC TL CRISIL C 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 59.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 131.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.5 Reaffirmed
Rose Premises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Seacem Paints (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Seacem Paints (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 9.8 Suspended
Seacem Paints (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sizer Metals Pte. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Sizer Metals Pte. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sizer Metals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended
* fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Letter of Credit
Sizer Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sree Nivas Buildtech (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Suven Life Sciences Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 744.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Suven Life Sciences Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 230 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
*Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit & Pre-Shipment Credit
Suven Life Sciences Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
*Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit & Pre-Shipment Credit ,Fully Interchangeable
with Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Bill Discounting.
Suven Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 103 Upgraded from
loan Fac CRISIL BB
Symed Labs Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit of Rs.20 million
Symed Labs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 213.2 Reaffirmed
Symed Labs Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 11.8 Reaffirmed
Technomax Building Solution India Pvt BG CRISIL D 1 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL A4
Technomax Building Solution India Pvt CC CRISIL D 81 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL C
Technomax Building Solution India Pvt LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL A4
Technomax Building Solution India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 60.8 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL C
United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
URC Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
URC Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Vinayak Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140* Upgraded from
CRISIL D
* Includes sublimit of bill discounting of Rs.20.0 million
Yogesh Trading Co CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
