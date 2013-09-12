Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abans Commodities (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 1800 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Apis India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Apis India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Upgraded from CRISIL D Deltron Electricals BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Electro Circuit Systems BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Credit Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 6 Assigned G V G Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed G V G Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Garg Tube Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Garg Tube Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Credit Garg Tube Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Hues India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Purchase Hues India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Hues India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Hues India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 11.5 Assigned Hues India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned N. R. C. Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 360 - Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Niswin Enterprises LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Printlink Computer and Communication LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd R.B.Creation BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed R.B.Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit R.B.Creation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Rs.20.00 Million of Adhoc Limits R.B.Creation Standby Line of CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed Credit Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 49.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sizer Metals Pte. Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Suven Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Suven Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Symed Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 290 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed URC Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Construction Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL A 1150 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Apis India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Apis India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27 Assigned Apis India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 14 Upgraded from CRISIL D Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 36 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D ATC Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Balaji Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bunge India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 2628.3* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, pre-export advance, post-shipment credit, overdraft, and other short-term facilities. Deltron Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Deltron Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 34.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deltron Electricals TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Electro Circuit Systems TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Electro Circuit Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Electro Circuit Systems CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210.8 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd TL CRISIL A- 37.5 Reaffirmed ETA Star Techcity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Eylex Films Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 125.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned G V G Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Garg Tube Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Garg Tube Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Loan Fac Hues India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Hues India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Jyoti Industries (UNIT-II) CC CRISIL BB 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 36.6 Reaffirmed Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 112.5 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Bee Care India (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300* Upgraded from CRISIL BB * Includes a sub limit of Rs.130 Million for EPC Limit ,*Fully interchangeable with foreign letter of credit of Rs.50 Million. Kejriwal Bee Care India (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Makro Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Suspended Makro Cast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 99.1 Suspended Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 375 Reaffirmed Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed N. R. C. Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 - Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40.4 Assigned Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Credit Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.6 Assigned Loan Fac Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Credit Nanak Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Nanak Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Niswin Enterprises Proposed Long CRISIL BB- 2.8 Assigned -Term Bk Loan Fac Niswin Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.2 Assigned Niswin Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Phorum Jewels Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.5.0 million Phorum Jewels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Prem Conductors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Printlink Computer and Communication CC* CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd * Letter Of Credit and Bank Guarantee is completely interchangeable R.B.Creation Corporate Loan CRISIL C 20.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- R.B.Creation WC TL CRISIL C 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 59.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rajdeep Publicity Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 131.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.5 Reaffirmed Rose Premises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sarvesh Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sayona Colors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Seacem Paints (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Seacem Paints (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 9.8 Suspended Seacem Paints (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 5 Suspended Shankar Saw Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sizer Metals Pte. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Sizer Metals Pte. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Sizer Metals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended * fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit and Letter of Credit Sizer Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Sree Nivas Buildtech (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Suven Life Sciences Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 744.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Suven Life Sciences Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit & Pre-Shipment Credit Suven Life Sciences Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit & Pre-Shipment Credit ,Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Bill Discounting. Suven Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 103 Upgraded from loan Fac CRISIL BB Symed Labs Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit of Rs.20 million Symed Labs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 213.2 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 11.8 Reaffirmed Technomax Building Solution India Pvt BG CRISIL D 1 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Technomax Building Solution India Pvt CC CRISIL D 81 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL C Technomax Building Solution India Pvt LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Technomax Building Solution India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 60.8 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL C United Technomech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed URC Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB URC Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vinayak Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140* Upgraded from CRISIL D * Includes sublimit of bill discounting of Rs.20.0 million Yogesh Trading Co CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 