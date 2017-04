Sep 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aries Agro Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 693 Reaffirmed Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 B.L. International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/inland Letter of Credit/FLC B.L. International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with packing Credit in Foreign Currency/FDB/Foreign Bill Exchange Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8350 Reaffirmed Brijbasi Art Press Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 160 Assigned Brijbasi Art Press Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Brijbasi Art Press Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed ESS Pee Knit Wear Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed ESS Pee Knit Wear Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Credit ESS Pee Knit Wear Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 497.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 8684 Reaffirmed Credit^^ ^^ The limits are in the form of pre-sale and post-sale export credit facilities; excludes Rs.130 million cash credit sub-limit and interchangeable with LC and BG facilities Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd LOC% CRISIL A1 1996.6 Reaffirmed % Interchangeable with BG Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd ST Unsecured Loans#CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with LC and BG facilities Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 231.9 Reaffirmed HN Company Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 H.R.International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed H.R.International Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase*^ * Foreign Documentary Bills of Purchase^includes Rs. 70 million of Export Bill rediscounting H.R.International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed H.R.International Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed #inlcudes Rs.70 million of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Industrial Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 17.7 Reaffirmed J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jyoti Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Jyoti Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Jyoti Apparels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.V.R. Rail Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 415 Reaffirmed K.V.R. Rail Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kriticons Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed *Both-Way Interchangability between LC and BG upto 50%. Kriticons Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed *Both-Way Interchangability between LC and BG upto 50%. Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.3 Reaffirmed Merritronix Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Merritronix Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed OHM Knit Faashion BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended OHM Knit Faashion Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended Purchase Omkar Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Persang Alloy Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 11 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^^ CRISIL A2 430 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ^^Fully interchangeable with bill discounting Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Salet Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 216 Suspended Credit* *Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase letter of credit and foreign bill purchase non letter of credit. Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 52.7 Withdrawn Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 350 Withdrawn *Letter of credit for capital goods of Rs.50 Million Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Pur-Discounting Fac Soham Fashions LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 46 Reaffirmed Virtus Exports and Imports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Mining Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10000 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 810 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 172 Reaffirmed Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Atlas Alloy (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 34.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B B.L. International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 102.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 72750 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BNP Paribas MF Money Plus Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Placed on Notice of Withdrawal BNP Paribas MF Overnight Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Brijbasi Art Press Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Brijbasi Art Press Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned C Mohan International TL CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned C Mohan International CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned C Mohan International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23 Assigned Loan Fac C.L. Engineering Equipment (India) PvtCC CRISIL D 67.3 Reaffirmed Ltd C.L. Engineering Equipment (India) PvtBG CRISIL D 0.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Chandana Brothers Multicomplex Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed CLP Wind Farms (Theni- Project II) PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2100 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac East North Interconnection Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed Finolex Plasson Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd CC* CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit within packing credit limit and interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) and bank guarantee (BG) facilities H.R.International Ltd CC** CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed ** includes Rs.105 million of Foreign Currency Demand Loan H.R.International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H.R.International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.4 Reaffirmed HN Company Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Igloo Dairy Services Pvt Ltd CC Limit CRISIL BBB 33 Reaffirmed Igloo Dairy Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Igloo Dairy Services Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 259.4 Reaffirmed Industrial Associates CC CRISIL BB- 117.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Industrial Associates TL CRISIL BB- 14.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB International Maritime Academy LT Loan CRISIL B- 250 Suspended J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL B+ Jagannath Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL D 124 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jagannath Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Janani Tours and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 225 Reaffirmed K.V.R. Rail Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 19.8 Reaffirmed Kriticons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 147.8 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 0.75 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5700 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 6050 Reaffirmed Merritronix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Merritronix Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Merritronix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed MVM Handicrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 61 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ MVM Handicrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 94.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Narcinva Damodar Naik Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB OHM Knit Faashion Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.5 Suspended Loan Fac OHM Knit Faashion Packing Credit CRISIL B- 15 Suspended OHM Knit Faashion Standby Line of CRISIL B- 4 Suspended Credit Omkar Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Persang Alloy Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 90 Suspended *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Export packing Credit and Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.45.0 Million Persang Alloy Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 17 Suspended Persang Alloy Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 15.84 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 4.16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prasad Sugar and Allied Agro Products Pledge Loan CRISIL D 32.4 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Prasad Sugar and Allied Agro Products Rupee TL CRISIL D 148.8 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ R.K. Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 147.5 Reaffirmed Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A- *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit up to the limit of Rs.200.0 million Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ** Fully interchangeable with packing credit Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL BBB+ 2668.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ^Fully interchangeable with Bill Discounting up to the limit of Rs.430.0 million Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 411.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Sahastra Properties Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 94 Suspended Salet Seafoods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 4 Suspended Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 630 Reaffirmed Sheela Woodbridge Urethanes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 106.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Sheela Woodbridge Urethanes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 83.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Shyama Jewels (Gonikoppal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels (Madikeri) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyama Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Soham Fashions CC* CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- * Includes sub limit of Rs.10.00 million for bill discounting Sree Venkateshwara Technical LT Loan CRISIL D 37.3 Downgraded Educational Trust from CRISIL B Sree Venkateshwara Technical Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL D 462.7 Downgraded Educational Trust from CRISIL B Tata Motors Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) 3851.6 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd Second-Loss Fac CRISIL BBB(SO) 379.1 Assigned Travancore Gold India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Vasantha Rice Industries TL CRISIL B 23 Assigned Vasantha Rice Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Vasantha Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Vasantha Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vatsa International LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vijay Iron Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)