Sep 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 4017.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 * Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.2460 million, with buyer's credit to the extent of Rs10 million and with working capital demand loan up to Rs.406. B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Buyer Credit Limit^CRISIL A2+ 117.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.74.0 million B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2+ 20 Downgraded Service from CRISIL A1 B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 10 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A1 B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2+ 50 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A1 B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 175 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed Capithan Exporting Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Capithan Exporting Company Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 137.1 Reaffirmed * Includes a foreign letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.20 million. Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed GMM Pfaudler Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with each other GMM Pfaudler Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with each other GMM Pfaudler Ltd Short -Term Rating CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 J.K. Fisheries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Assigned under LOC J. K. Logistics Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jalan Traders Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7.9 Assigned Credit Kandla Formalin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Kennametal India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging BG CRISIL A1 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A1+ 850 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Millennium Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 111 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Naresh Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 120* Reaffirmed Credit *Includes sub-limit of Rs.84.0 Million for Direct Bills and Rs.30.0 Million for Packing Credit Naresh Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Era Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned New Era Traders Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 17 Assigned New Era Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned New Era Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned New Era Traders Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A3+ 100 Downgraded Forfaiting from CRISIL A2+ Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 893.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 95 Reaffirmed Rajendra Singh Bhamboo BG CRISIL A4+ 258.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Raunaq International Ltd BG CRISIL A3 425 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Raunaq International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 852.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt BG* CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Ltd *Interchangeable as Foreign Letter of Credit or Foreign Currency Loan S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A2+ 100 Downgraded (BD)$ from CRISIL A1 $ Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LOC (LC)# CRISIL A2+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 # Fully interchangeable with BC and EPC/PCFC up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd BG (BG) CRISIL A2+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LC & BG## CRISIL A2+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 ## Fully interchangeable LC & BG Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 367.9 Downgraded Loan Fac@ from CRISIL A1 @ Includes foreign exchange treasury limit of Rs.367.9 Million; derivative treasury limit of Rs.40 Million; and intraday cash management service limit of Rs.80 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 1050 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan#^ CRISIL A2+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 #^ Fully interchangeable with BC and BG up to Rs.50 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan@# CRISIL A2+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 @# Interchangeable with LC (up to Rs.150 Million); fully interchangeable with BG for BC purpose, EPC and operating overdraft account; interchangeable with BD (up to Rs.150 Million) Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd ST Loan#$ CRISIL A2+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 #$ Interchangeable with LC, BC, FBD, FBP, EPC, PCFC, PSCFC and PID Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed SK. Chan Basha & Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 82.5 Assigned under LOC T & T Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 445 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Veer Oil & General Mills Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 33.7 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Veer Oil & General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 204.5 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Purchase - Discounting Veer Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 1100 Reaffirmed Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A4 125.5 Reaffirmed #Includes a foreign letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.20 million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3i Infotech Ltd CP* CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL Ltd and 3i Infotech Ltd did not participate in the rating process 3i Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 2580 Reaffirmed 3i Infotech Ltd ST Loan* CRISIL D 1488.6 Reaffirmed *Includes conversion of bank guarantee 3i Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL D 9747.9 Reaffirmed Aegean Offset Printers TL CRISIL D 46.3 Assigned Aegean Offset Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 16.3 Assigned Loan Fac Aegean Offset Printers Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 42.5 Assigned Aegean Offset Printers LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Aegean Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 5.9 Assigned Aegean Offset Printers Bill Discounting CRISIL D 4 Assigned Alpha Associates LT Rating CRISIL AA 800 Reaffirmed Annapurna Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Annapurna Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed Autocop (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed Autocop (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.3 Reaffirmed B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 730 Downgraded from CRISIL A # Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.250 million and with working capital demand loan up to Rs.200 million B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd TL*** CRISIL A- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A *** Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.150.0 million B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL A- 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.200.0 million Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Assigned Bank of India Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 48370 Reaffirmed Bank of India Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 16830 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of India Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 26600 Reaffirmed Bonds Barala Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Barala Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Calcom Cement India Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 134.5 Assigned Calcom Cement India Ltd TL CRISIL C 405.8 Assigned Calcom Cement India Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 40.9 Assigned Calcom Cement India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 33 Assigned Loan Fac Classique Associates LT Rating CRISIL AA 600 Reaffirmed Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Crescendo Associates LT Rating CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed Hiranandan Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.9 Reaffirmed Deluxe Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Deluxe Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Deluxe Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Deluxe Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Galaxy Educational Health & CharitableLT Loan CRISIL D 120 Downgraded Trust from CRISIL C Gamma Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 4600 Reaffirmed Ganapati Foods CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL C Ganapati Foods WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL C GMM Pfaudler Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Builders LT Rating CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.5 Billion) Hiranandani Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 1600 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 1.6 Assigned Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.4 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Properties Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 650 Reaffirmed Integrated Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ J. K. Logistics CC CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B- J. K. Logistics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- J.K. Fisheries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned J.K. Fisheries CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Jalan Traders CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned Kandla Formalin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging CC* CRISIL A+ 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.250 million L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging CC CRISIL A+ 750 Assigned Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LT Loan CRISIL A+ 8000 Assigned Pvt Ltd L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging LT Loan^ CRISIL A+ 3500 Assigned Pvt Ltd ^Loan from co-promoter, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), is secured by a charge on the assets of the company that ranks pari-passu with other lenders Lake View Developers LT Rating CRISIL AA 6750 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ M.P. Jewellers (GB) & Co CC CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed M.P. Jewellers (GB) & Co TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Maa Amba Towers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15.8 Assigned MFL Direct Assignment December Second loss Fac CRISIL AA(SO) 97.3 Withdrawn 2010 II MFL Direct Assignment December Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) 1000 Withdrawn 2010 II Millennium Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Millennium Wires Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 148.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C * Includes sublimit of letter of credit of Rs.100 million New Era Traders WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned New Era Traders CC CRISIL BB- 42.5* Assigned * 100% interchangeability with Buyers credit limit, letter of credit, working capital demand loan and Bank Guarantee New Era Traders CC CRISIL BB- 17# Assigned # 100% interchangeability with Buyers credit limit and Foreign letter of credit Omega Associates LT Rating CRISIL AA 400 Reaffirmed Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 445 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 266 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Pratibha Pipes and Structural Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 290.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Precision Pipes and Profiles Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 190 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Rajendra Singh Bhamboo CC CRISIL BB 145 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 137.5 Reaffirmed Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40.7 Reaffirmed Raunaq International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Raunaq International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 42.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Roma Builders Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 5500 Reaffirmed S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Ltd Sanpro Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sarra Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC (CC) CRISIL A- 1900 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL A- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ** Sub-limit LC (Rs.200 Million) and BG (Rs.80 Million); non-fund based limits 100 per cent interchangeable Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC *** CRISIL A- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ *** Sub-limit working capital demand loan (WCDL; Rs.250.0 Million) fully interchangeable with LC/buyer's credit (BC), sub-limit BG (Rs.200.00 Million); sub-limit letter of credit bill discounting (Rs.50 Million) Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ * Fully interchangeable with short-term loan; interchangeable with drawee bill discounting up to Rs.100 Million Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ^ Fully interchangeable with LC, BC, BG, foreign bill discounting (FBD), foreign Bill purchase (FBP), export packing credit(EPC), packing credit in foreign currency Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd CC ^^ CRISIL A- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ ^^ Fully interchangeable with WCDL and BC Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 56.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL A- 511.8 Downgraded TL from CRISIL A+ Sears Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA 900 Reaffirmed Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65.7 Reaffirmed Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 8.1 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac SK. Chan Basha & Co CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sulthan Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Sulthan Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Sulthan Gold Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned T & T Projects Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ T & T Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ T & T Projects Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL C 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Texas Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Texas Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Texas Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Titan Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Titan Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.2 Assigned Loan Fac Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 38.2 Assigned Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 69.8 Reaffirmed Veer Oil & General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 11.8 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 8.9 Reaffirmed Yama Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 76.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)