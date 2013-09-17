Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
APS Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
BAN KMB SEC March 2013 Series A PTCs CRISIL A2+ Upgraded from
(SO) CRISIL A2 (SO)
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 1920 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 850 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
@Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 Million. of Overdraft Facility; Rs.150 Million of Post Shipment
Credit and US$ 3 Million of Export Bill Discounting
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 1000 Assigned
Protected Market- A1+r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market- A1+r
Linked Commoptionally
convertible debentureity
Global Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Global Autotech Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Exchange
Global Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Global Autotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Global Autotech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 90 Assigned
Grasim Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Credit@
@ Interchangeable with Packing Credit Foreign Currency
Grasim Industries Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
**interchangeable with bank guarantee
Grasim Industries Ltd ST Debt# CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
# The common independent director on CRISIL's and Grasim Industries Ltd's boards did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A2 245 Assigned
@ Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee of Rs. 50.0 Million Includes sublimit of 25.0 Million for
Buyers Credit;
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 675 Assigned
Foreign Currency^$
^ Packing credit in Foreign Currency of Rs. 400.0 Million includes sublimit of 90.0 Million for
Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee/Buyer's Credit; $ Packing credit in Foreign Currency of Rs.
275.0 Million Includes sublimit of 50.0 Million for cash credit, includes sublimit of 60.0
Million for Buyer's Credit, includes sublimit of 35.0 Million for Letter of Credit and includes
sublimit of 75.0 Million for Bank Guarantee
Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115.5 Reaffirmed
Mediplus (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 43.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mediplus (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Megha Engineering & Infrastructures LtLOC & BG CRISIL A3 25.95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Megha Engineering & Infrastructures LtProposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 21.55 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A3+
Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Neela Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
S. L. Banthia Textile Industries Pvt BG* CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Interchangeable as Foreign Letter of Credit or Foreign Currency Loan
S. L. Banthia Textile Industries Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Saraca Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Saraca Laboratories Ltd LOC% CRISIL A3+ 175.1 Reaffirmed
% Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million
Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed
Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Shaurya Exim International Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Sheelu Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Credit
Siddharth Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A1+ 500.5 Reaffirmed
Limit
UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
UltraTech Cement Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
CP Programme)
Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 390 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 294.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A3+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 79 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
APS Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgrade
from CRISIL B+
APS Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Downgrade
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills PvtCC* CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB+
*includes a sublimit of Rs.100 Million of Letter of credit
Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills PvtTL CRISIL BB 680 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB+
Assotech Milan Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 520 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 93 Reaffirmed
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 57 Reaffirmed
Ayursundra Health Care Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed
Ayursundra Health Care Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ayursundra Health Care Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 442.4 Reaffirmed
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB+ 3080 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
* Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
^ Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 89.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 650 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Ceebuild Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Ceebuild Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Chetan Motors CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5950 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13950 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity AA-r
-Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350000 Reaffirmed
Protected AA-r
Commoptionally convertible debentureity -Linked Debentures
Global Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned
Global Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned
Grasim Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4867.2 Reaffirmed
Grasim Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AAA 785.1 Reaffirmed
Grasim Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 3600 Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6047.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Grasim Industries Ltd NCD# CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
# The common independent director on CRISIL's and Grasim Industries Ltd's boards did not
participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments
Heera Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd CC% CRISIL BBB+ 350 Assigned
%Cash Credit of Rs. 350.0 Million Includes sublimit of 200.0 Million for Working Capital Demand
Loan, includes sublimit of 250.0 Million for Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Packing
Credit/ Post shipment credit in foreign currency;
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned
Foreign Currency*
*Packing credit in Foreign Currency of Rs. 500.0 Million Includes sublimit of 100.0 Million for
cash credit, includes sublimit of 300.0 Million for Working Capital
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 334 Assigned
Hotel TipTop International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 690 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hotel TipTop International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 560 Reaffirmed
K. Venkata Raju Engineers & ContractorCC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
K. Venkata Raju Engineers & ContractorBG CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
* Includes a sublimit of Rs.10 Million for Packing Credit and Rs.30 Million for Foreign Bill
Negotiation
Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 350 Assigned
Keshari Industries CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Keshari Industries TL CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed
Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 59 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed
Mediplus (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Mediplus (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB
Mediplus (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 36.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Megha Engineering & Infrastructures LtCC CRISIL BBB- 1.05 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Megha Engineering & Infrastructures LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.45 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Mittal Traders CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Mittal Traders Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Credit
Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Neela Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
Neela Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Neeraja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
Neeraja Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 61 Assigned
P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79 Assigned
Parameswara Mangalam Steels Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 700 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Parameswara Mangalam Steels Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Parameswara Mangalam Steels Pvt. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1000 Rating Watch
Loan Fac with
Developing
Implications
S. L. Banthia Textile Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Saraca Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting$ CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
$ Fully interchangeable with export packing credit
Saraca Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
* 50% interchangeable between cash credit and export packing credit
Saraca Laboratories Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Credit*
* 50% interchangeable between cash credit and export packing credit
Saraca Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39.9 Reaffirmed
Saraca Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65.7 Reaffirmed
Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 8.1 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Shaurya Exim International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sheelu Exports SME Care Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed
Shivani Flexipack Ltd CC CRISIL D 109 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shivani Flexipack Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Shivani Flexipack Ltd TL CRISIL D 131 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shree M.T.K. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Shree M.T.K. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 101 Assigned
Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Mills
Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed
Mills
Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed
Mills Loan Fac
Shyama Jewels (Puttur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned
Siddharth Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Siddharth Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.6 Reaffirmed
Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 126.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 53.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL C
Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 31534.3 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6103 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 207.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Vishwas Cotton Ind CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Vishwas Cotton Ind TL CRISIL B 18 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
