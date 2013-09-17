Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- APS Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed BAN KMB SEC March 2013 Series A PTCs CRISIL A2+ Upgraded from (SO) CRISIL A2 (SO) Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 1920 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 @Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 Million. of Overdraft Facility; Rs.150 Million of Post Shipment Credit and US$ 3 Million of Export Bill Discounting ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 1000 Assigned Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Commoptionally convertible debentureity Global Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Global Autotech Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Exchange Global Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Global Autotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Global Autotech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Grasim Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Credit@ @ Interchangeable with Packing Credit Foreign Currency Grasim Industries Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed **interchangeable with bank guarantee Grasim Industries Ltd ST Debt# CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed # The common independent director on CRISIL's and Grasim Industries Ltd's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A2 245 Assigned @ Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee of Rs. 50.0 Million Includes sublimit of 25.0 Million for Buyers Credit; Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 675 Assigned Foreign Currency^$ ^ Packing credit in Foreign Currency of Rs. 400.0 Million includes sublimit of 90.0 Million for Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee/Buyer's Credit; $ Packing credit in Foreign Currency of Rs. 275.0 Million Includes sublimit of 50.0 Million for cash credit, includes sublimit of 60.0 Million for Buyer's Credit, includes sublimit of 35.0 Million for Letter of Credit and includes sublimit of 75.0 Million for Bank Guarantee Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 115.5 Reaffirmed Mediplus (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 43.5 Reaffirmed Credit Mediplus (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Megha Engineering & Infrastructures LtLOC & BG CRISIL A3 25.95 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Megha Engineering & Infrastructures LtProposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 21.55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Neela Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned S. L. Banthia Textile Industries Pvt BG* CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable as Foreign Letter of Credit or Foreign Currency Loan S. L. Banthia Textile Industries Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Saraca Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Saraca Laboratories Ltd LOC% CRISIL A3+ 175.1 Reaffirmed % Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 million Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7.5 Reaffirmed Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Shaurya Exim International Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Sheelu Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Siddharth Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A1+ 500.5 Reaffirmed Limit UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed CP Programme) Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 390 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 294.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24 Upgraded from CRISIL B Abdos Labtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 79 Upgraded from CRISIL B APS Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgrade from CRISIL B+ APS Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Downgrade Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills PvtCC* CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ *includes a sublimit of Rs.100 Million of Letter of credit Arora Iron and Steel Rolling Mills PvtTL CRISIL BB 680 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Assotech Milan Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 520 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 93 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Astra Chemtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 57 Reaffirmed Ayursundra Health Care Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Ayursundra Health Care Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ayursundra Health Care Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 442.4 Reaffirmed Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB+ 3080 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ^ Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 89.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Ceebuild Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ceebuild Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Chetan Motors CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA-r -Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350000 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commoptionally convertible debentureity -Linked Debentures Global Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Assigned Global Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Grasim Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4867.2 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AAA 785.1 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 3600 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with working capital demand loan Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6047.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grasim Industries Ltd NCD# CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed # The common independent director on CRISIL's and Grasim Industries Ltd's boards did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process of these instruments Heera Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd CC% CRISIL BBB+ 350 Assigned %Cash Credit of Rs. 350.0 Million Includes sublimit of 200.0 Million for Working Capital Demand Loan, includes sublimit of 250.0 Million for Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Export Packing Credit/ Post shipment credit in foreign currency; Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 500 Assigned Foreign Currency* *Packing credit in Foreign Currency of Rs. 500.0 Million Includes sublimit of 100.0 Million for cash credit, includes sublimit of 300.0 Million for Working Capital Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 334 Assigned Hotel TipTop International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 690 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hotel TipTop International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 560 Reaffirmed K. Venkata Raju Engineers & ContractorCC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- K. Venkata Raju Engineers & ContractorBG CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 200 Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs.10 Million for Packing Credit and Rs.30 Million for Foreign Bill Negotiation Kalpataruvu Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Keshari Industries CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Keshari Industries TL CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 59 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Venkata Ramana Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Mediplus (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mediplus (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Mediplus (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 36.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Megha Engineering & Infrastructures LtCC CRISIL BBB- 1.05 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Megha Engineering & Infrastructures LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Mittal Traders CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Mittal Traders Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Credit Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Neela Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Neela Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neeraja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Neeraja Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 61 Assigned P.M.P. Textiles Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79 Assigned Parameswara Mangalam Steels Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Parameswara Mangalam Steels Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Parameswara Mangalam Steels Pvt. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1000 Rating Watch Loan Fac with Developing Implications S. L. Banthia Textile Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Saraca Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting$ CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Saraca Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed * 50% interchangeable between cash credit and export packing credit Saraca Laboratories Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Credit* * 50% interchangeable between cash credit and export packing credit Saraca Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39.9 Reaffirmed Saraca Laboratories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65.7 Reaffirmed Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 8.1 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Shaurya Exim International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sheelu Exports SME Care Loan CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Shivani Flexipack Ltd CC CRISIL D 109 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shivani Flexipack Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shivani Flexipack Ltd TL CRISIL D 131 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree M.T.K. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Shree M.T.K. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 101 Assigned Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Mills Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Mills Shree Padmavati Rice Pulse and Oil Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Mills Loan Fac Shyama Jewels (Puttur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned Siddharth Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Siddharth Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Siddhi Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Reaffirmed Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.6 Reaffirmed Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Thermosol Glass India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 126.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 53.2 Downgraded from CRISIL C Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Trishan Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 31534.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6103 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vishal Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 207.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Vishwas Cotton Ind CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vishwas Cotton Ind TL CRISIL B 18 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)