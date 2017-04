Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1320 Reaffirmed Albert David Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 171.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Ameet Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 410 Reaffirmed Ascent Meditech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Discounting Bill from CRISIL Purchase A4+ Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Balaji Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed Short- CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Term Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Chandrashekhar Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 300* Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit Cheran Spinner Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit Four Star International BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Four Star International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Four Star International Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Grow Max India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15.7 Assigned H.K. Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 480 Reaffirmed H.K. Enterprises Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Heritage Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A3 73.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Heritage Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 51.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Heritage Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Indian Progressive Construction Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 228.6 Assigned Jublee Hill Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned KDDL Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 KDDL Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 M/s Daroga Pradhan BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed M/s. S. K. Mehta & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Man Industries (India) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2 @ 17850 **Interchangeable between bank guarantee and buyer's credit Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 @ 2700 Loan Fac Metalogic Systems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Metalogic Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 38 Reaffirmed P. R. Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *One way interchangeable with Letter of Credit within the limit of Rs.40.0 Million Pearl Global Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Pearl Global Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 1200 Reaffirmed Credit Pearl Global Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1470 Reaffirmed Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 127.9 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 92 Reaffirmed Discounting Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Prakash Chemicals International Pvt LtPacking Credit CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed RDS Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4360 Reaffirmed RDS Project Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 240 Reaffirmed Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Scope T and M Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Scope T and M Pvt Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Scope T and M Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Smruthi Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Smruthi Organics Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded Forfaiting from CRISIL A3+ Srivatsa International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sunraj Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed The Design House Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit The Design House Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Turquoise Investment & Finance Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vaswani Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Vaswani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Windorz India Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Windorz India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ahalia Money Exchange & Financial Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Alard Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 160 Assigned Alard Charitable Trust WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 30 Assigned Albert David Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Packing Credit Albert David Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 208.7 Reaffirmed Albert David Ltd TL CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Ameet Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Ascent Meditech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ascent Meditech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ascent Meditech Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40.8 Reaffirmed ATC Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Assigned Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 214 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 15000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Bank of India Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 48370 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of India Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 16830 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of India Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 26600 Reaffirmed Bonds Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Reaffirmed Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 48.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Black Burn & Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 24.8 Reaffirmed Cheran Spinner Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 183 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Cheran Spinner Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL B- Cheran Spinner Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Cheran Spinner Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 157.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- ETA Star Techcity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 700 Assigned G G Steels CC CRISIL BB - Reaffirmed G. T. Homes TL CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 208 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Grow Max India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 71.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Grow Max India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ H.K. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed H.K. Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Heritage Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Heritage Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 584.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Heritage Foods Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 25.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Heritage Foods Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 13.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Heritage Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 501.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Holiday Village Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Holiday Village Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 151.2 Reaffirmed Indian Gem & Jewellery Imperial Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Indian Progressive Construction Pvt LtOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Indian Progressive Construction Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB 16.4 Assigned Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 87.1 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 187.4 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 73.5 Reaffirmed *Include Rs. 68.50 Million of Adhoc Limit Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1173.4 Reaffirmed Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL D 43 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 27.7 Reaffirmed JC Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed JC Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed JC Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jublee Hill Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 94 Assigned Loan Fac Jublee Hill Resorts Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 166 Assigned Jublee Hill Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 3 Assigned Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 112.5 Assigned Kanchan Ganga Seed Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 33.6 Assigned Loan Fac KDDL Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 215** Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ** Sub-limit for buyer's credit Rs.20 million, sub-limit for buyer's credit/letter of credit Rs.65 million. KDDL Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80^^ Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ^^ Interchangeable with packing credit KDDL Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50^^^ Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ^^^ Sub-limit for packing credit Rs.30 million M/s Daroga Pradhan CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed M/s Daroga Pradhan Proposed TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed M/s Daroga Pradhan Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed M/s Daroga Pradhan Proposed BG CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed M/s. S. K. Mehta & Co CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB M/s. S. K. Mehta & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 43 Downgraded from CRISIL BB M/s. S. K. Mehta & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Maa Durga Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 121.7 Suspended *Includes proposed amount of Rs.6.7 Million. Man Industries (India) Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ @ 3100 Commercial Borrowings Man Industries (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ @ 1250 *Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities Meghdev Enterprise CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Meghdev Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metalogic Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B Metalogic Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mittaso India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Namdhari Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed loan* * Interchangeable with Packing Credit Foreign Currency/Post Shipment Foreign Currency and Rs.10 Million Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Namratha Oil Refineries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2 Reaffirmed Natural Sugar and Allied Industries LtCC CRISIL BBB- 1150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Natural Sugar and Allied Industries LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Natural Sugar and Allied Industries LtTL CRISIL BBB- 327.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB One Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac P. R. Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed P. R. Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Param Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BB+ 39.1 Downgraded Demand Loan from CRISIL BBB- Pearl Global Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyspin Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 74.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Chemicals International Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 128 Reaffirmed Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 372 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgrade from CRISIL B+ Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 57.9 Upgrade from CRISIL B+ RDS Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed RDS Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rine Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Fac Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Point Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 28 Reaffirmed Scope T and M Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Scope T and M Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Additives (Pharma & Foods) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 157.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Smruthi Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Smruthi Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB SNC Jewels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Credit SNC Jewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Credit SNC Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srivatsa International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Srivatsa International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srivatsa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sunraj Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sunraj Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26 reaffirmed The Design House Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 18 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- The Design House Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5800 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan. Vaswani Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vaswani Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 208.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Vaswani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 171.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Windorz India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Windorz India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 17.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 