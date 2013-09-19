Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwwal Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aggarwwal Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Credit Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 - Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 20 - Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 - Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 60 - ASK Chemicals India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 82.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ ASK Chemicals India Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 4.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ B. Arvindkumar & Co. Post-Shipment CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Credit Bharat Gears Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 330 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.40.0 million Bharat Gears Ltd LOC% CRISIL A2 170 Reaffirmed %Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Cosmas Pharmacls Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit limit of Rs.20 million and bill negotiation limit under Inland Letter of Credit (ILC ) of Rs.20 million Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Credit Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LLOC and BG CRISIL A2 5853 Reaffirmed MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 My Home Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 185 Reaffirmed My Home Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 66 Withdrawal My Home Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 392.5 Reaffirmed My Home Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 77.5 Withdrawal My Home Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac My Home Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 560 Reaffirmed Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 356 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 295 Reaffirmed Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Quality Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Quality Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Rama Phosphates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 450 Reaffirmed Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Ind. Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 360 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 94 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 800 - ^ Bank Guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million is sublimit of Letter of Credit limit Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 - Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwwal Exports CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Aggarwwal Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Credit Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 - Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 20 - Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 14 - Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B- 46 - Term Bk Loan Fac ASK Chemicals India Pvt CC CRISIL BB 249.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bharat Gears Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.90.0 million Bharat Gears Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Bosch Electrical Drives India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan and bill discounting Cosmas Pharmacls Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Assigned Loan Fac Cosmas Pharmacls Ltd CC CRISIL C 120 Assigned Cosmas Research Lab Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Cosmas Research Lab Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Assigned Cosmas Research Lab Ltd TL CRISIL D 510 Assigned Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 33 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Deepshikha Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 77.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed DTDC Courier and Cargo Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 35.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- *Interchangeable with letter of credit limit of Rs.20 million and bill negotiation limit under Inland Letter of Credit (ILC ) of Rs.20 million Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Garg Aluminio Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gemini Studios and Innovations Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 54 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gemini Studios and Innovations Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 193.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) LT Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LCC# CRISIL BBB+ 475 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LBill Discounting* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LWC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 590 Reaffirmed Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4832 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 - Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.1 - Loan Fac Kurinji Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 147.8 - MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 2100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+/Negative MCC PTA India Corp Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 4500 Withdrawal Moflex Suspensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.40 million of Export packing credit and Rs.7.5 million of Bank Guarantee My Home Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 290 Notice of Withdrawal My Home Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 161.5 Withdrawal N G Realty Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 1150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Namdhari Agro Fresh Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Namdhari Agro Fresh Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 90 Upgrade from CRISIL BB- *Includes sub limit of Rs 20 million of Bank Guarantee Narayani Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34 Upgrade from CRISIL BB- Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Peacefort Chem Ind Engg. Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Pumarth Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Loan Fac Quality Industries TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Quality Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned Loan Fac Quality Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Quality Industries CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Raj Breeders & Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 183 Reaffirmed Raj Breeders & Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 51 Reaffirmed Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 66 Reaffirmed Raj Chick Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 124 Reaffirmed Rajlakshmi Guinea Museum Jewellers PvtCC CRISIL D 190 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL C Rajlakshmi Guinea Museum Jewellers PvtLT Loan CRISIL D 11.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Rama Phosphates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rama Phosphates Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 38 Reaffirmed Samira Realty Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 76.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Samira Realty Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 103.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shradha Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 310 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Gautam Ship Breaking Ind. Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Hari Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 62.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Vikrant Auto Suspensions CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Vikrant Auto Suspensions TL CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 - Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 91 Downgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)