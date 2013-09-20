Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 26.7 - Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4 - Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 330 - Amara Raja Electronics Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 *Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit in State Bank of India are interchangeable Amara Raja Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Amara Raja Electronics Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 86 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 *Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit in State Bank of India are interchangeable Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) LtdForeign Bill CRISIL A3 700 Assigned Purchase Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) LtdExport Packing CRISIL A3 3465 Assigned Credit Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3 252.5 Reaffirmed Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Gold Star Centoquattro Jewellery Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Gold Star Cottex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 111 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 * Sub limit of Rs.100 Million of packing credit and post shipment credit J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bill discounting CRISIL A3+ 190 Reaffirmed under LOC J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3540 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 470 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd Bill CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded Pur-Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4+ Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sanwar Mal Khetawat BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of export packing credit of Rs.330 million Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd credit Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac 8K Miles Software Services Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 11.6 - Term Bk Loan Fac Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 77.7 - Amara Raja Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 113.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Amara Raja Electronics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 172 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Loan Fac Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 535 Assigned Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Amrutha Varshini Dairy Farms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Auto Profiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 66.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Auto Profiles Ltd CC* CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Interchangeable with purchase bill discounting to the extent of 128.0 Million Auto Profiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 303.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 675 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1489 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 5236 Reaffirmed Bemco Hydraulics Ltd BG* CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Interchangeability from bank guarantee to letter of credit is Rs.30.00 Million Bemco Hydraulics Ltd BG** CRISIL D 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bemco Hydraulics Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bemco Hydraulics Ltd LOC** CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ** Interchangeability from letter of credit to bank guarantee is allowed up to maximum Rs.10.00 Million Bemco Hydraulics Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bemco Hydraulics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 105 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Bemco Hydraulics Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL C Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with export packaging credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bills discounting, and foreign usance bills discounting Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 51.5 Reaffirmed Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * Includes bank guarantee upto Rs.2.0 Million Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Chhotanagpur Rope Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.4 Reaffirmed Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 271.5 Reaffirmed Credit Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 188.5 Reaffirmed Credit Diam Star Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emirates Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1600 Reaffirmed G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 86 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- G. R. Metaliks and Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 114.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 9.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- G.R.Sponge and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 405.6 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 300.4 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 236.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 532 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL BBB 51.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Post-Shipment Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 198 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 98.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1070 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gurdaspur Overseas Ltd TL** CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ **Sub limit of Rs.52.5 Million of foreign Letter of Credit J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Jaipur National University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2453.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaipur National University TL CRISIL BBB- 616.4 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 870 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 230 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Kamachi Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2 - Kamachi Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 3 - Kamachi Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B- 1.5 - KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 236 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 325 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd LOC * CRISIL B- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- *Interchangeable with cash credit Krishna Electrical Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 6.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 3900 Reaffirmed * includes sublimit of Rs.150 Million interchangeable with Bank guarantee and standby line of credit ,Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee or standby line of credit upto Rs.900 Million ,Includes sublimit of Rs.200 Million for Standby line of credit,Includes sublimit of Rs400 Million interchangeable with standby line of credit and Bank Guarantee ,Fully interchangeable with standby line of credit upto Rs.250 Million,Fully interchangeable with Gold on loan scheme upto Rs. 500 Million Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 3500 Reaffirmed Madhuban Builders TL CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Nikhil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nikhil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Omkar Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Ramesh Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ramesh Steel Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sandy Resort Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 146 Reaffirmed Sanwar Mal Khetawat CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Sanwar Mal Khetawat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 203.5 Reaffirmed Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50.5 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Shilpa Steel & Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Shree Jee Trading Company CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Shree Sharavana Traders CC* CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed * Rs 50 Million sub limit of Bank Guarantee Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice TL CRISIL BB- 107.5 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd Sri Satyanarayana Raw & Boiled Rice Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 12.9 Reaffirmed Mill Pvt Ltd term Bk Loan Fac Tijiya Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *with packing credit Travancore Gold India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 - Vamona Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Loan Fac Vamona Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1500 Assigned Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Export Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Discounting/Packing Credit Foreign Currency of Rs.200 Million. Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Xplore Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.