Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd NCDs CRISIL A1 750 Withdrawn Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Withdrawn Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 53.9 Assigned Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 13 Assigned under LOC Dhall Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Dhall Exports BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned EL-TE Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned EL-TE Marine Products Foreign Usance CRISIL A4 59.5 Assigned Bills Purchase - Discounting Infra Moves Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Fac Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3' Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed M N R Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Suspended M N R Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 77.9 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed Narain and Company LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Nitin Alloys Global Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 64 Reaffirmed Nitin Castings Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed Parcos International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 23.7 Reaffirmed Prime Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned R.L. Fine Chem BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed R.L. Fine Chem LOC CRISIL A2 62.5 Reaffirmed Rame Electrowire Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC# CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed #Includes Sublimit of Rs.120.0 Million as Buyer Credit, Rs.7.50 Million as Bank Guarantee and Rs.60.0 Million for Bank Guarantee for Raw Material Purchase Raviraj Foils Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Raviraj Foils Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 3500 Reaffirmed Shreejikrupa Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Shreyans Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Jaibalaji Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Aanuj Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Au Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2675.7 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 54.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajrang Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Suspended Bajrang Cotgin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Benzo Chem Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 171 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cedar MFI Trust 8 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A-(SO)& Assigned (Cash flows) & Series A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a monthly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for the PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by the maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure) Cedar MFI Trust 8 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB- Assigned (Principal) (SO) Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd CC CRISIL A 850 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd TL CRISIL A 2224 Reaffirmed Classic Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt LtTL CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Dhall Exports Export Packing CRISIL B 55 Assigned Credit Elastochemie Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Elastochemie Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B EL-TE Marine Products LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10.5 Assigned Infra Moves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Innovative Technomics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 135 Reaffirmed Jayabheri Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.9 Assigned Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 258.1 Assigned Loan Fac Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC*^ CRISIL D 70 Assigned ^interchangeability is allowed between Letter of Credit and Bank of Guarantee upto Rs. 30.0 millions Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 30 Assigned *buyers credit is sublimit of Rs. 25.0 millions Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL D 60 Assigned ^interchangeability is allowed between Letter of Credit and Bank of Guarantee upto Rs. 30.0 millions Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Assigned Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Assigned KNS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M N R Exports Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 55 Suspended Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences CC CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences TL CRISIL BBB 563.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 380 Reaffirmed Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 177.3 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd CC CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 1362.8 Reaffirmed Meghalaya Power Ltd TL CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Morakhia Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Suspended Morakhia Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL D 50 Suspended Discounting Fac Morakhia Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Morakhia Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Morakhia Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 74.1 Suspended Narain and Company CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Nitin Alloys Global Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 84 Reaffirmed Nitin Alloys Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nitin Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 94 Reaffirmed NV Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended NV Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended NV Resorts Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 145.4 Suspended NV Resorts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 174.6 Suspended Parcos International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 29.5 Assigned Parcos International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6 Assigned Loan Fac Parcos International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Premchand Jute & Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 53.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prime Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Prime Ispat Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee (Cash Credit). Prime Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Prime Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ R.L. Fine Chem CC CRISIL BBB+ 81 Reaffirmed Rame Electrowire Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 114.5 Reaffirmed *Includes Sublimit of Rs.2.5 Million Rame Electrowire Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 56 Reaffirmed Raviraj Foils Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Raviraj Foils Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Raviraj Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S P Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed S.K.T. Textile Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended S.K.T. Textile Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended S.K.T. Textile Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 80 Suspended SBA Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 101 Assigned Shreejikrupa Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Shreejikrupa Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreejikrupa Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.2 Reaffirmed Shreewaali Ferro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 24 Suspended Shreewaali Ferro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Suspended Shreyans Wires Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Shreyans Wires Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyans Wires Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Sirupooluvapatti C.E.T.P. Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 310 Assigned Solid Stone Company Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sri Jaibalaji Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering TL CRISIL BB 10.8 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Prabha Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 49.2 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed United Bank of India Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA Reaffirmed Bonds United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) United Bank of India Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)