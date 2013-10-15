Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alco Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Budge Budge Refineries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Budge Budge Refineries Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 820 Suspended DG Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed J.J. Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 305 Reaffirmed Jajoo Exports ST Bk Fac# CRISIL A4 100 Suspended # includes packing credit of Rs. 84.0 Million and bills discounting of Rs. 36.0 million with an overall ceiling of Rs.96.0 Million on the entire fund based facilities. Also includes letter of credit of Rs. 12.0 Million and bank guarantee of Rs. 24.0 Million subject to an overall ceiling of Rs. 24.0 Million on the entire non- fund based facilities Jyoti Cotspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Maa Mangla Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7 Suspended Mahavir Roads and Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahavir Roads and Infrastructure Pvt Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 375 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Fac Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Powercon Projects & Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Powercon Projects & Associates Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 260 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pyramid Timber Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Suspended Pyramid Timber Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Satguru Foundations (Regd.) BG CRISIL A4 22.3 Suspended SMV Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Krishna Explosives & Accessories BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Co. Sri Krishna Explosives & Accessories LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Co. Steel City Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 44.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Stone Wonders (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Stone Wonders (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4 Stone Wonders (India) Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Stone Wonders (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Stone Wonders (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Tomar Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Unique Star Alliance Tools Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd *Includes sublimit of foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting of Rs.35.0 million, overdraft of Rs.10.0 Million and bank guarantee of Rs.3.0 Million VHB Life Sciences Ltd LOC CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 VHB Life Sciences Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alco Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Bhargavi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Budge Budge Refineries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Budge Budge Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal ManagementCC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal ManagementTL CRISIL BB 2049.6 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd DG Estates Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 75.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D DG Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 164.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ganesh Rice Mills (Partnership) CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Ganesh Rice Mills (Partnership) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganesh Rice Mills (Partnership) TL CRISIL B+ 63.4 Reaffirmed Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Credit Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 52.5 Reaffirmed Imperial Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.J. Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed J.J. Polyplast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 67.5 Suspended Josan Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 370 Reaffirmed Josan Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Josan Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Josan Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Jyoti Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Jyoti Cotspin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jyoti Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.1 Reaffirmed Maa Mangla Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 58 Suspended Maa Mangla Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Suspended Loan Fac Mahavir Roads and Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahavir Roads and Infrastructure Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Ltd Medi Drips Carriers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Medi Drips Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Medi Drips Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 315.7 Suspended Motels & Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Suspended Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Nectar Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 310 Downgraded from CRISIL BB NSN Reddy Rice Industry CC CRISIL B- 290 Upgraded from CRISIL D NSN Reddy Rice Industry LT Loan CRISIL B- 6 Upgraded from CRISIL D PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed PJR Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Powercon Projects & Associates Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Precision Bearings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 69.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pyramid Timber Associates Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Pyramid Timber Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Pyramid Timber Associates Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Pyramid Timber Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended Pyramid Timber Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.8 Suspended Ram Asra Goyal Edu. & Research SocietyLT Loan CRISIL B 175 Suspended Ram Asra Goyal Edu. & Research SocietyOverdraft Fac CRISIL B 15 Suspended Rohit's Heritage Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Rohit's Heritage Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samrat Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Samrat Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Fac Satguru Foundations (Regd.) CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Satguru Foundations (Regd.) TL CRISIL B 56.4 Suspended SMV Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB SMV Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 82.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB SMV Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 387.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Krishna Explosives & Accessories CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Co. Steel City Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Steel City Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Stone Wonders (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL C Tomar Construction Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Tomar Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ U. P. Twiga Fiberglass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 239 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Unique Star Alliance Tools TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Unique Star Alliance Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Assigned Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Loan Fac VHB Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL D 320 Downgraded from CRISIL B- VHB Life Sciences Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)