Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Dee Vee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 415 Reaffirmed
Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 770 Reaffirmed
** Includes sub limit of Rs.190 million of Bank Guarantee and Rs.370 million of Buyers Credit
DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed
Gagan Ferrotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Gagan Ferrotech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Gagan Ferrotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 121.2 Reaffirmed
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 28.8 Reaffirmed
HPL Additives Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
HPL Additives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed
HPL Additives Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 175 Assigned
Credit
Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned
Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned
Mistry Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Suspended
Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
*Includes sub limit of Rs.80 Million of Bank Guarantee
Nagarsheth Shipbreakers LOC CRISIL A4 510 Reaffirmed
Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
RMBAY Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 32 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting
RMBAY LOC CRISIL A4+ 43 Reaffirmed
RMBAY Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Assigned
Shakambhari Overseas Trades Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12 Suspended
Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed
Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1780 Reaffirmed
SKC Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Sterling Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 270 Assigned
Sterling Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 7.5 Assigned
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 10450 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 21 Assigned
Chaman Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Chaman Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended
Chaman Metallics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chaman Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Suspended
Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed
Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed
Dee Vee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed
Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC $^ CRISIL BBB 1600 Reaffirmed
$ Includes sub limit of Rs 705 million of Packing Credit and Rs 350 million of Bill
Discounting,^Includes Sublimit of Rs 420 million of Packing Credit and Rs 230 million
of Bill Discounting
Deepak Fasteners Ltd Foreign CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase #
#Represents Foreign Outward Bill Negotiated under Letter of Credit (FOBNLC)/ Foreign Outward
Usance Bill Negotiated under Letter of Credit (FOUBNLC)
Deepak Fasteners Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 144 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Deepak Fasteners Ltd TL * CRISIL BBB 1866 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sub limit of Rs 1143 million of External Commercial borrowing
Gagan Ferrotech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 937 Suspended
Gagan Ferrotech Ltd TL CRISIL B- 85.5 Suspended
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 514.3 Reaffirmed
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL AA+ 5.7 Reaffirmed
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Heera Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 180 -
HPL Additives Ltd CC CRISIL A- 347.5* Reaffirmed
* Out of the total Rs.197.5 Million is from Citi Bank which is fully interchangeable with
Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit, Post shipment finance and Pre shipment Finance
and Rs.150 Million is from Canara Bank which is fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in
Foreign Currency
HPL Additives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
HPL Additives Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 300^^ Reaffirmed
^^Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit limit, Post shipment credit, Pre shipment credit and
Letter of undertaking and includes a sub limit of Rs 200 Million of Foreign letter of credit
JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
K.S.R.Educational and Charitable TrustLT Loan CRISIL A- 580 Reaffirmed
Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 830 Assigned
Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 1070 Assigned
Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned
Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Laxmi Narayan Kraft Industries CC CRISIL B+ 10.7 Suspended
Laxmi Narayan Kraft Industries TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Mistry Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Suspended
Mistry Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Monad Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Monad Technologies Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 255 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Nagarsheth Shipbreakers CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 351 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Puran Murti Educational Society TL CRISIL D 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Puran Murti Educational Society Proposed TL CRISIL D 51 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
RMBAY Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S V Engineering Constructions (India) BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
S V Engineering Constructions (India) CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
S V Engineering Constructions (India) Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Shakambhari Overseas Trades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 68 Suspended
Shiva Shakti Grains (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed
Shiva Shakti Grains (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiva Shakti Grains (India) Pvt Ltd Warehouse CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Financing*
*Part of the CC facility
Shiva Shakti Grains (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.3 Reaffirmed
Shree Rajmoti Industries CC CRISIL B 600 Reaffirmed
Shree Rajmoti Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed
Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sigma Corru Box Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
SKC Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye TL CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned
Hospital Trust (Regd.)
Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Hospital Trust (Regd.)
Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned
Hospital Trust (Regd.) Loan Fac
Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 71.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt WC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sterling Tools Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300.0* Assigned
*Includes the sublimit for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign
documentary bill for purchase of Rs.90.00 Million.
Sterling Tools Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400.0# Assigned
#Includes the sublimit for packing credit of Rs.90.00 Million, for foreign documentary bill for
purchase of Rs.90.00 Million, for foreign currency loan of Rs.450.00 Million. and for working
capital demand loan of Rs.350.00 Million
Sterling Tools Ltd TL CRISIL A- 52 Assigned
Sterling Tools Ltd TL CRISIL A- 230.5^ Assigned
^Includes the sublimit for letter of credit for Rs.100.0 Million
U.K. Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
* Interchangeable with Packing Credit
Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 595 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
