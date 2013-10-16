Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Loan Fac Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dee Vee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 415 Reaffirmed Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 770 Reaffirmed ** Includes sub limit of Rs.190 million of Bank Guarantee and Rs.370 million of Buyers Credit DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed Gagan Ferrotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Gagan Ferrotech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Gagan Ferrotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Godfrey Phillips India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 121.2 Reaffirmed Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 28.8 Reaffirmed HPL Additives Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed HPL Additives Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed HPL Additives Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 175 Assigned Credit Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned Mistry Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Suspended Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Includes sub limit of Rs.80 Million of Bank Guarantee Nagarsheth Shipbreakers LOC CRISIL A4 510 Reaffirmed Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed RMBAY Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 32 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting RMBAY LOC CRISIL A4+ 43 Reaffirmed RMBAY Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Assigned Shakambhari Overseas Trades Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12 Suspended Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1780 Reaffirmed SKC Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Sterling Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 270 Assigned Sterling Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 7.5 Assigned Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 10450 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.4 Assigned Loan Fac Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 21 Assigned Chaman Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Suspended Chaman Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Chaman Metallics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Chaman Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Suspended Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Dee Vee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC $^ CRISIL BBB 1600 Reaffirmed $ Includes sub limit of Rs 705 million of Packing Credit and Rs 350 million of Bill Discounting,^Includes Sublimit of Rs 420 million of Packing Credit and Rs 230 million of Bill Discounting Deepak Fasteners Ltd Foreign CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase # #Represents Foreign Outward Bill Negotiated under Letter of Credit (FOBNLC)/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Negotiated under Letter of Credit (FOUBNLC) Deepak Fasteners Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 144 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepak Fasteners Ltd TL * CRISIL BBB 1866 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs 1143 million of External Commercial borrowing Gagan Ferrotech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 937 Suspended Gagan Ferrotech Ltd TL CRISIL B- 85.5 Suspended Godfrey Phillips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 514.3 Reaffirmed Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL AA+ 5.7 Reaffirmed Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Heera Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 180 - HPL Additives Ltd CC CRISIL A- 347.5* Reaffirmed * Out of the total Rs.197.5 Million is from Citi Bank which is fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit, Post shipment finance and Pre shipment Finance and Rs.150 Million is from Canara Bank which is fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency HPL Additives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HPL Additives Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 300^^ Reaffirmed ^^Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit limit, Post shipment credit, Pre shipment credit and Letter of undertaking and includes a sub limit of Rs 200 Million of Foreign letter of credit JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed K.S.R.Educational and Charitable TrustLT Loan CRISIL A- 580 Reaffirmed Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 830 Assigned Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 1070 Assigned Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Laxmi Narayan Kraft Industries CC CRISIL B+ 10.7 Suspended Laxmi Narayan Kraft Industries TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Mistry Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Suspended Mistry Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 40 Suspended Loan Fac Monad Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Monad Technologies Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 140 Reaffirmed Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 255 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Nagarsheth Shipbreakers CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 351 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Nampa Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 49 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Puran Murti Educational Society TL CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Puran Murti Educational Society Proposed TL CRISIL D 51 Downgraded from CRISIL B- RMBAY Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S V Engineering Constructions (India) BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Pvt Ltd S V Engineering Constructions (India) CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Pvt Ltd S V Engineering Constructions (India) Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Shakambhari Overseas Trades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 68 Suspended Shiva Shakti Grains (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Shiva Shakti Grains (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiva Shakti Grains (India) Pvt Ltd Warehouse CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Financing* *Part of the CC facility Shiva Shakti Grains (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.3 Reaffirmed Shree Rajmoti Industries CC CRISIL B 600 Reaffirmed Shree Rajmoti Industries Pledge Loan CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Sigma Corru Box Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed SKC Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye TL CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned Hospital Trust (Regd.) Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Hospital Trust (Regd.) Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Hospital Trust (Regd.) Loan Fac Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 71.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt WC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Ramabrahma Modern Rice Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Sri Shridevi Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterling Tools Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300.0* Assigned *Includes the sublimit for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign documentary bill for purchase of Rs.90.00 Million. Sterling Tools Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400.0# Assigned #Includes the sublimit for packing credit of Rs.90.00 Million, for foreign documentary bill for purchase of Rs.90.00 Million, for foreign currency loan of Rs.450.00 Million. and for working capital demand loan of Rs.350.00 Million Sterling Tools Ltd TL CRISIL A- 52 Assigned Sterling Tools Ltd TL CRISIL A- 230.5^ Assigned ^Includes the sublimit for letter of credit for Rs.100.0 Million U.K. Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Walchandnagar Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A * Interchangeable with Packing Credit Walchandnagar Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 595 Downgraded from CRISIL A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.