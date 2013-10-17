Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Knowledgeware Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Agarwal Dal Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 125 Suspended Agarwal Dal Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Loan Fac Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 985 Reaffirmed Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd ST Debentures CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed DSP Merrill Lynch Capital Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 * Interchangeable with BG Export Import Bank of India CP* CRISIL A1+ 101795.4Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long term and short term certificate of deposit programme and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 Billion Export Import Bank of India ST CDs Programme* CRISIL A1+ 101795.4Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long term and short term certificate of deposit programme and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 Billion Finolex Cables Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Finolex Cables Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Kaka Carpets Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Credit Kaka Carpets Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Purchase Manganese Products Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Narain Singh Bundela & Co BG CRISIL A4 41.7 Reaffirmed Nova Oleochem Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Nucleus Satellite Communications BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed (Madras) Pvt Ltd Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 447.5 Reaffirmed Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Purchase Bills CRISIL A1 990 Reaffirmed Discounting Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Sales Bills CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Discounting SCA International BG^ CRISIL A4+ 44.5 Suspended ^ Includes a sub limit of Rs.24.5 million for Letter of Credit Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 300 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with Buyer Credit The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Marketing Company Ltd Vimal Agro Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABM Knowledgeware Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 810.7 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 54.3 Reaffirmed Bajaj Hotels TL CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Batra Exports CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 114.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 125.1 Reaffirmed Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 173.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 215.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Brindavan Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 562.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd CC CRISIL A 690 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 656.2 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd TL CRISIL A 1756.8 Reaffirmed Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 71 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dasmesh Mechanical Works CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dasmesh Mechanical Works TL CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B Elcome Integrated Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BB+ 672 Reassigned Credit Excel Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 275.5 Reassigned Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* Export Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned Export Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 274019 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India LT CDs Programme* CRISIL AAA 101795.4Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long term and short term certificate of deposit programme and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 Billion at any point in time Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA Reaffirmed Programme Finolex Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 750 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Finolex Cables Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA *Interchangeable with overdraft facility, bill discounting, cheque discounting, packing credit, and short-term loan Finolex Cables Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Finolex Cables Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Geethanjali Education Society Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 15 Suspended Geethanjali Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 120 Suspended Loan Fac K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BB 510 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- @ Includes letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.300 million K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- # Includes buyers credit sub-limit of Rs.200 million Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 82.5 Reaffirmed Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 26.5 Reaffirmed Kallam Modern Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Loknath Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 59.5 Reaffirmed Loknath Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed Manganese Products Corporation CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Manganese Products Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 202.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Megha Technical and Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 17.5 Reaffirmed Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Midhunam Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B+ 20.7 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Minakshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Narain Singh Bundela & Co CC CRISIL B- 20.5 Reaffirmed Narain Singh Bundela & Co TL CRISIL B- 1 Reaffirmed New-Tech Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 104.2 Assigned New-Tech Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.8 Assigned Loan Fac New-Tech Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Assigned New-Tech Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Nova Oleochem Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Nova Oleochem Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Nucleus Satellite Communications CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed (Madras) Pvt Ltd Nucleus Satellite Communications WC TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed (Madras) Pvt Ltd RBZ Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 181 Assigned RBZ Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 89 Assigned RBZ Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Loan Fac Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 162.5 Reaffirmed Samsonite South Asia Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SCA International CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended SCA International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Balaji Agencies BG CRISIL D 45 Suspended Shree Balaji Agencies Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 75 Suspended Shree Balaji Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.6 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Siddhivinayaka Agro Extractions CC CRISIL C 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Siddhivinayaka Agro Extractions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shri Balaji Rice Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Shri Balaji Rice Products Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB 41.2 Suspended Shri Balaji Rice Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33.8 Suspended Loan Fac Skyline Prashasti LT Loan CRISIL BB- 172.8 Reaffirmed Skyline Prashasti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 827.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Small Business Loan Trust Sep'13 Series A PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) Assigned SPBM Foundation TL CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Chandra Moulishvar Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended Loan Fac Taurian Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ The Kerala Cardamom Processing and CC* CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Marketing Company Ltd *Rs.20.00 million for rubber, Rs.50.00 million for agro inputs, and Rs.50.00 million for cardamom The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 37.3 Reaffirmed Marketing Company Ltd Loan Fac Vimal Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Vimal Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 121.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vimal Agro Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 48.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)