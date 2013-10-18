Oct 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+(SO) 2900 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power East India Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed East India Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 ECP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Elpro International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Elpro International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Goyal Glassware Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 29.2 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Isolux Corsan India Engineering and LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4900 Reaffirmed Construction Pvt Ltd Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 4000 Reaffirmed Construction Pvt Ltd Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1600 Reaffirmed Construction Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Kaushalya Infrastructure Development BG CRISIL A4+ 340 Suspended Corporation Ltd Keshav Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Keshav Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Suspended Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Mayur Seeds & Agritech BG CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Prakash Impex Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Discounting Prakash Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Prakash Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 67.3 Suspended Ritesh Export Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Forward Sesa Sterlite Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 0.54 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.56 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 108.65 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Usance Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.1.0 billion; interchangeable with buyer's credit, Letter of Undertaking and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.1.15 billion & interchangeable with Bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.102.6 billion Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 14.25 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.2 billion Sesa Sterlite Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3.25 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd ST Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Siddhi Freezers and Exporters Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Ltd Sri Siddhi Freezers and Exporters Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 91.5 Assigned Ltd TDB Spinners Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit The Tata Power Company Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 35800 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Company Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility; facility of Rs 1550 mn fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan/short-term loan; facility of Rs 500 mn Thomas Cook (India) Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 1274 Reaffirmed #Facility of Rs. 600 Million fully interchangeable with overdraft/working capital demand loan/short term loan. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Venture Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vijay Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Vijay Engineering Works Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Credit Walzen Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 73.4 Reaffirmed Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Atlantis Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50.4 Suspended Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 0.6 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 69.4 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 58500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC Demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 4800 Downgraded Loan from CRISIL AA(SO) East India Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 136 Reaffirmed East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9.3 Reaffirmed Credit ECP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56 Upgraded from CRISIL B Elpro International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Elpro International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 155 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- GK ARPL Ventures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 75 Assigned Loan Fac GK ARPL Ventures TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned Goyal Glassware Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B Goyal Glassware Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Goyal Glassware Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 225 Upgraded from CRISIL B IFMR Capital MOSEC XIV Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA- Upgraded from (SO) CRISIL A- (SO) IFMR Capital MOSEC XXII Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA+ (SO) Upgraded from CRISIL A+ (SO) IFMR Capital MOSEC XXII Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB+ Upgraded from (SO) CRISIL BB- (SO) IFMR Capital MOSEC XXV Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A+ (SO) Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ (SO) IFMR Capital MOSEC XXV Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA+ (SO) Upgraded from CRISIL A+ (SO) IFMR Capital MOSEC XXV Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB- Upgraded from (SO) CRISIL BB- (SO) Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 85.8 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Inland World Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 99.2 Reaffirmed International Institute of InformationLT Loan CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Technology Isolux Corsan India Engineering and CC CRISIL BBB- 490 Reaffirmed Construction Pvt Ltd Isolux Corsan India Engineering and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Construction Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Karnataka State Industrial Investment Bond CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Withdrawn Development Corporation Ltd Kaushalya Infrastructure Development CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended Corporation Ltd Keshav Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Suspended Keshav Electricals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Credit Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 25.8 Reaffirmed Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ 43.3 Reaffirmed Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 0.8 Reaffirmed M/s. Ambika Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned M/s. Ambika Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Mayur Seeds & Agritech CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Nagpur Sortex CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Nagpur Sortex TL CRISIL B 77.5 Reaffirmed Nagpur Sortex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orbit Electro Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Orbit Electro Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Patel Wood Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 290 Suspended Patel Wood Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 622.7 Suspended Patel Wood Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 137.3 Suspended Prakash Impex LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.7 Suspended Rajeshwar Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Richa Particle Board Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Ritesh Export Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 182 Reaffirmed Ritesh Export Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 418 Reaffirmed Credit Ritesh Export TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ritesh Export Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac School of Management Sciences Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ School of Management Sciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ School of Management Sciences TL CRISIL BBB 34.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sesa Sterlite Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA+ 3.85 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with PCFC to the extent of Rs.0.12 billion & interchangeable with buyer's credit, Letter of Undertaking and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.0.60 billion Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA+ 25 Reaffirmed @ Facility contracted for capital expenditure; interchangeable with Usance Letter of Credit and Buyer's Credit to the extent of Rs.4 billion, with sublimit of Rs.2 billion of Performance Bank Guarantee, Rs.0.5 billion of Financial Bank Guarantee, Rs.2.5 billion of Revolving Short Term Loan, Rs.2.5 billion of Working Capital Demand Loan/ Cash Credit, Rs.2.5 billion of Sale/ Purchase Bill/ Invoice Discounting& interchangeable with Letter of Undertaking to the extent of Rs.10 billion Sesa Sterlite Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL AA+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Bill Discounting $ CRISIL AA+ 10.21 Reaffirmed $ Fully Interchangeable with cash credit, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC, Letter of credit, Bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyer's credit Sesa Sterlite Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 2.55 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA+ 1.69 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac% % Fully interchangeable with cash credit, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC, Letter of credit, Bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyer's credit Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 2 Reaffirmed Sesa Sterlite Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 9 Reaffirmed loan Fac Seth Ramji Das Modi Vidya Niketan Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Society Seth Ramji Das Modi Vidya Niketan TL CRISIL BB 207.2 Suspended Society Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Sri Sai Pavan Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 80 Assigned TDB Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed The Creative Texture TL CRISIL B 46.1 Assigned The Creative Texture CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned The Creative Texture Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 61.4 Assigned Loan Fac The Tata Power Company Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA- 17150 Downgraded Loan from CRISIL AA The Tata Power Company Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 15035 Downgraded from CRISIL AA The Tata Power Company Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 17079 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Company Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA The Tata Power Company Ltd Perpetual NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA The Tata Power Company Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 23030 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Reduced from Rs.24.1 Billion Thomas Cook (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2520 Reaffirmed Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Venture Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 19.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Venture Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Venture Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vijay Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Vijay Engineering Works Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Walzen Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 175 Suspended Waterline Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 220 Suspended Waterline Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Yeshashvi Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 27 Upgraded from CRISIL D Yeshashvi Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 81.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.