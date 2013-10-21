Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 12 Assigned
Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 4.5 Reaffirmed
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
*Fully Interchangeable With Buyer Credit
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed
Dmson's Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+* 310 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
*Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.40.0 million, buyer's credit of Rs.230 million (which
includes one-time usage of Rs.130 million), and a one-time letter of credit of Rs.130 million
DRA Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Dunar Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4/ @ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Dunar Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4/ @ 230 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Gee Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Gee Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Gee Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Ghevariya Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80* Assigned
* includes sublimit for Packing Credit in foreign currency, export bill discounting and export
bill rediscounting
Ghevariya Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kusalava International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Kusalava International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kusalava International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Kusalava International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Ply Com Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Precision Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed
Precision Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
S. R. Ashok & Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reassigned
Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 3 Reassigned
Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Shree Vijay Polycons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Sree Vaageswari Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 21.8 Assigned
Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Hospital Trust (Regd.) Loan Fac
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Assigned
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 750 Assigned
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 1274 Assigned
#Facility of Rs.600 Million fully interchangeable with overdraft/working capital demand
loan/short term loan.
Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5*^ Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
* includes Letter of credit/Bank guarantee of Rs.40.00 million^Interchangeable with letter of
credit and buyer credit to the extent of Rs.15 Mn
Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
BTM Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned
Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
^Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC) under Traders Easy Loan
Choice Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed
Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed
Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 370@ Assigned
@ Includes sub limit to the extent of Rs.150 Million for buyers' credit
Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Dmson's Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
DRA Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL BB 250 Downgraded
**Two way interchangeable between LC and CC limits from CRISIL
BBB-
DRA Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded
**Two way interchangeable between LC and CC limits from CRISIL
BBB-
DRA Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Dunar Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+/ @ 2155 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Dunar Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+/ @ 2065 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB-
Dunar Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+/ @ 200 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB-
Dunar Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B+/ @ 364.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Dunar Foods Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+/ @ 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded
Limit from CRISIL
BBB
Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5509.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Gee Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Gee Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 7000 Assigned
Infoparks Kerala LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed
Infoparks Kerala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 480 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J - Marks Exim (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 850 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
J - Marks Exim (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 122.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Kusalava International Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Foreign Currency Non-Resident (B) Loans to the extent of Rs.120 Million
Kusalava International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 127.6 Reaffirmed
Kusalava International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 127.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kusalava International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.7 Reaffirmed
MAS Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed
MAS Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5960 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MAS Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed
Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 43 Reaffirmed
Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdExternal CRISIL AAA 13700 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdLT Loan CRISIL AAA 57860 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 32670 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Ply Com Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 40 Assigned
^ Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC) under Traders Easy Loan
Ply Com Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Precision Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Precision Infratech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Precision Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 103.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
S. R. Ashok & Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S.R.S. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Sar Transport Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed
Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 230 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Rice Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Vijay Polycons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Sree Vaageswari Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 38.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Hospital Trust (Regd.)
Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Hospital Trust (Regd.) Loan Fac
Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye TL CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned
Hospital Trust (Regd.)
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2420 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility; facility of Rs.1450 Million fully
interchangeable with working capital demand loan/short-term loan; facility of Rs.500 Million
interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.300 Million and letter of credit to the
extent of Rs.100 Million; facility of Rs.650 Million one way changeable to the extent of 50 per
cent to non-fund-based working capital limits (bank guarantee) from fund-based working capital
limits
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL AA- 100 Assigned
^Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 68.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
