Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 4.5 Reaffirmed Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Fully Interchangeable With Buyer Credit Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed Dmson's Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+* 310 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.40.0 million, buyer's credit of Rs.230 million (which includes one-time usage of Rs.130 million), and a one-time letter of credit of Rs.130 million DRA Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dunar Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4/ @ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Dunar Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4/ @ 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Gee Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Gee Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Gee Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Ghevariya Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80* Assigned * includes sublimit for Packing Credit in foreign currency, export bill discounting and export bill rediscounting Ghevariya Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Loan Fac Kusalava International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Kusalava International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Kusalava International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Kusalava International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ply Com Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Precision Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 S. R. Ashok & Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reassigned Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 3 Reassigned Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Shree Vijay Polycons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sree Vaageswari Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 21.8 Assigned Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Hospital Trust (Regd.) Loan Fac Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Assigned Thomas Cook (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 750 Assigned Thomas Cook (India) Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 1274 Assigned #Facility of Rs.600 Million fully interchangeable with overdraft/working capital demand loan/short term loan. Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Loan Fac Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5*^ Upgraded from CRISIL B+ * includes Letter of credit/Bank guarantee of Rs.40.00 million^Interchangeable with letter of credit and buyer credit to the extent of Rs.15 Mn Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bimla Maru Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- BTM Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Caparo Financial Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Choice Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Choice Boards Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned ^Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC) under Traders Easy Loan Choice Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 370@ Assigned @ Includes sub limit to the extent of Rs.150 Million for buyers' credit Dev Bhumi Cold Chain Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Dmson's Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- DRA Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL BB 250 Downgraded **Two way interchangeable between LC and CC limits from CRISIL BBB- DRA Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded **Two way interchangeable between LC and CC limits from CRISIL BBB- DRA Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dunar Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+/ @ 2155 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dunar Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+/ @ 2065 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Dunar Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+/ @ 200 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Dunar Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B+/ @ 364.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dunar Foods Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+/ @ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL BB+ 280 Downgraded Limit from CRISIL BBB Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 5509.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Five Stars Bulkcarriers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Gee Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Gee Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petronet Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 7000 Assigned Infoparks Kerala LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed Infoparks Kerala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 480 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J - Marks Exim (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 850 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ J - Marks Exim (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 122.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kusalava International Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Foreign Currency Non-Resident (B) Loans to the extent of Rs.120 Million Kusalava International Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 127.6 Reaffirmed Kusalava International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 127.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kusalava International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 55 Reaffirmed Credit Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mammon Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 0.7 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Reaffirmed MAS Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5960 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MAS Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 43 Reaffirmed Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdExternal CRISIL AAA 13700 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdLT Loan CRISIL AAA 57860 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 32670 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ply Com Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 40 Assigned ^ Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC) under Traders Easy Loan Ply Com Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Precision Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Precision Infratech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Precision Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ramgarh Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 103.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ S. R. Ashok & Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.R.S. Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sar Transport Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Shalini Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamrock Chemie Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Shiv Shakti Rice Mills CC CRISIL B- 230 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Rice Mills WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Shree Vijay Polycons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sree Vaageswari Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 38.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Hospital Trust (Regd.) Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Hospital Trust (Regd.) Loan Fac Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye TL CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned Hospital Trust (Regd.) Thomas Cook (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Assigned Thomas Cook (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2420 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility; facility of Rs.1450 Million fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan/short-term loan; facility of Rs.500 Million interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.300 Million and letter of credit to the extent of Rs.100 Million; facility of Rs.650 Million one way changeable to the extent of 50 per cent to non-fund-based working capital limits (bank guarantee) from fund-based working capital limits Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 6 Assigned Loan Fac Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL AA- 100 Assigned ^Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 68.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.