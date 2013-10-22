Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 985 - Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.7.5 Million Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 224.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48500 Withdrawal EleganZ Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 170 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Gee Kay International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded Purchase# from CRISIL A4+ # Interchangeable with Foreign bill negotiation Gee Kay International Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdExport Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase- Discounting Fac Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdLOC Limit CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdBG Limit CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdPost-Shipment CRISIL A1+ 5200 Reaffirmed Credit # # Interchangeable with Pre-shipment export packing credit facility; Includes sub-limit of Rs.2.80 billion for letter of credit/bank guarantee Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdTL CRISIL A1+ 287.4 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Lindsay International Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Lindsay International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed Mak Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Nandan Petrochem Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Nikita Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Credit Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Purchase Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Loan Fac Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Credit P.Manickam & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ^ CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed ^Includes a sublimit of foreign/inland letter of credit up to Rs.2.5 million and bank guarantee up to Rs.1 Million Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting# CRISIL A4+ 93.5 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with foreign outward bill purchase/foreign outward usance bill purchase Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed **Sublimit of Packing Credit Purshotam Industries Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Purshotam Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Purshotam Ispat BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 14 Assigned Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 7 Suspended Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation* *FDBN (LC) Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation# #FDBN (Non LC) Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Credit Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed Credit** **Full Interchangeability between EPC and FDBN (NLC) Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Suncity Ceramics BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Swastik Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Well Knit Industries BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Well Knit Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Non LC Well Knit Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed Credit Well Knit Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Well Knit Industries LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Well Knit Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Credit Win India Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Exchange Win India Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 - Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 831.2 - Term Bk Loan Fac Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 33.8 - Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 54.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 47.2 Assigned Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Assigned Loan Fac Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 220000 Withdrawal EleganZ Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal EleganZ Interiors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdCC Fac* CRISIL AA- 4800 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan; Includes pre-shipment export packing credit facilities of Rs.950 Million Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Credit Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed M/S R.K. Behuria CC CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M/S R.K. Behuria Export Packing CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Maa Samaleswari Iron & Steel Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Maa Samaleswari Iron & Steel Company Export Packing CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Credit from CRISIL BB- Mak Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Nandan Petrochem Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 180 Suspended *Up to Rs.135.0 Million is interchangeable between cash credit and line of credit facilities, with a total limit of Rs.180.0 Million for both the facilities Nandan Petrochem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.2 Suspended Loan Fac Nandan Petrochem Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 17.3 Suspended Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Reaffirmed Nikita Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.5 Suspended Nikita Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 54.4 Suspended Nikita Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Suspended Loan Fac P.Manickam & Co Overdraft Fac * CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed *Long-Term Facility Purshotam Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended Purshotam Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Purshotam Ispat CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Purshotam Ispat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 59.2 Suspended Loan Fac Purshotam Ispat TL CRISIL BB- 6.5 Suspended Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Random House Publishers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac*** CRISIL AA(SO) 350 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable amongst short term loan upto Rs.230 Million, pre-export advances, not to exceed Rs.80 Million and letter of credit, bank guarantee, invoice financing, bills acceptances, issuance of guarantees, export bills purchased, buyer's credit and cheque purchases **Interchangeable amongst short term loan upto Rs.130 Million, pre-export advances, not to exceed Rs.80 Million and letter of credit, bank guarantee, invoice financing, bills acceptances, issuance of guarantees, export bills purchased, buyer's credit and cheque purchases Reliable Exports TL CRISIL D 750 Suspended Sanmaan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Agro Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Satyawati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Satyawati Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned SemanticSpace Technologies Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Assigned ^ Bank Guarantee of Rs.30.00 Million is sub limit of Cash Credit SemanticSpace Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 500 Assigned Loan Fac Sethia Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Sethia Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharda Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Shree Sai Professional Education TrustTL CRISIL B 49.6 Assigned Shree Sai Professional Education TrustOverdraft Fac CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Shree Sai Professional Education TrustProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 158.9 Reaffirmed Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 325 Reaffirmed Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 417.9 Reaffirmed Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ #Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 36.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 19.2 Reaffirmed Suncity Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 43 Suspended Suncity Ceramics Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Assigned Swastik Polymers CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Swastik Polymers Standby Line of CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Credit ^ ^ Stand By Line of Credit can be used both as Fund-based or Non-Fund Based Limit Tara Sales Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Twenty First Century Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Twenty First Century Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 138 Assigned Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Assigned Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42 Assigned Loan Fac Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50.9 Reaffirmed Vineet Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned *Includes channel finance limit of Rs.100 Million Well Knit Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Win India Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zoloto Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Zoloto Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zoloto Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 17.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.