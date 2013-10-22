Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 985 -
Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
* Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.7.5 Million
Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 224.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48500 Withdrawal
EleganZ Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 170 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Gee Kay International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded
Purchase# from CRISIL
A4+
# Interchangeable with Foreign bill negotiation
Gee Kay International Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
* Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency
Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdExport Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Purchase-
Discounting Fac
Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdLOC Limit CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdBG Limit CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdPost-Shipment CRISIL A1+ 5200 Reaffirmed
Credit #
# Interchangeable with Pre-shipment export packing credit facility; Includes sub-limit of
Rs.2.80 billion for letter of credit/bank guarantee
Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed
Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdTL CRISIL A1+ 287.4 Reaffirmed
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Lindsay International Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Pur-Discounting Fac
Lindsay International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 90 Reaffirmed
Mak Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Nandan Petrochem Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed
Nikita Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Credit
Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Purchase
Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Norex Flavours Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Credit
P.Manickam & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ^ CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
^Includes a sublimit of foreign/inland letter of credit up to Rs.2.5 million and bank guarantee
up to Rs.1 Million
Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting# CRISIL A4+ 93.5 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with foreign outward bill purchase/foreign outward usance bill purchase
Panorama Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed
**Sublimit of Packing Credit
Purshotam Industries Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Purshotam Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Purshotam Ispat BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 14 Assigned
Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 7 Suspended
Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 107.5 Reaffirmed
Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Negotiation*
*FDBN (LC)
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Negotiation#
#FDBN (Non LC)
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed
Credit**
**Full Interchangeability between EPC and FDBN (NLC)
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Suncity Ceramics BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended
Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Swastik Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Well Knit Industries BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
Well Knit Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
* Non LC
Well Knit Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3 65 Reaffirmed
Credit
Well Knit Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Well Knit Industries LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Well Knit Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Win India Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Exchange
Win India Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Zoloto Industries LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 -
Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 831.2 -
Term Bk Loan Fac
Ajwani Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 33.8 -
Alfa Chemo Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 54.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 47.2 Assigned
Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 220000 Withdrawal
EleganZ Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Placed on
Notice of
Withdrawal
EleganZ Interiors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Placed on
Loan Fac Notice of
Withdrawal
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Frost Falcon Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 27.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. LtdCC Fac* CRISIL AA- 4800 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan; Includes pre-shipment export packing
credit facilities of Rs.950 Million
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed
Credit
Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Hy Link Overseas Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
M/S R.K. Behuria CC CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
M/S R.K. Behuria Export Packing CRISIL B+ 95 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB-
Maa Samaleswari Iron & Steel Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Maa Samaleswari Iron & Steel Company Export Packing CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd Credit from CRISIL
BB-
Mak Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Nandan Petrochem Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 180 Suspended
*Up to Rs.135.0 Million is interchangeable between cash credit and line of credit facilities,
with a total limit of Rs.180.0 Million for both the facilities
Nandan Petrochem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nandan Petrochem Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 17.3 Suspended
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Narnarayan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 16.7 Reaffirmed
Nikita Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.5 Suspended
Nikita Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 54.4 Suspended
Nikita Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Suspended
Loan Fac
P.Manickam & Co Overdraft Fac * CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
*Long-Term Facility
Purshotam Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended
Purshotam Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Purshotam Ispat CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended
Purshotam Ispat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 59.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Purshotam Ispat TL CRISIL BB- 6.5 Suspended
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Random House Publishers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac*** CRISIL AA(SO) 350 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable amongst short term loan upto Rs.230 Million, pre-export advances, not to exceed
Rs.80 Million and letter of credit, bank guarantee, invoice financing, bills acceptances,
issuance of guarantees, export bills purchased, buyer's credit and cheque purchases
**Interchangeable amongst short term loan upto Rs.130 Million, pre-export advances, not to
exceed Rs.80 Million and letter of credit, bank guarantee, invoice financing, bills acceptances,
issuance of guarantees, export bills purchased, buyer's credit and cheque purchases
Reliable Exports TL CRISIL D 750 Suspended
Sanmaan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Sanmaan Agro Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Sanmaan Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed
Sanmaan Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed
Satyawati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Satyawati Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
SemanticSpace Technologies Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Assigned
^ Bank Guarantee of Rs.30.00 Million is sub limit of Cash Credit
SemanticSpace Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sethia Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Sethia Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sharda Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Shree Sai Professional Education TrustTL CRISIL B 49.6 Assigned
Shree Sai Professional Education TrustOverdraft Fac CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned
Shree Sai Professional Education TrustProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 158.9 Reaffirmed
Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 325 Reaffirmed
Sims Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 417.9 Reaffirmed
Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
#Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit
Specialty Polyfilms (India) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 36.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sreeja Hosieries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 19.2 Reaffirmed
Suncity Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 43 Suspended
Suncity Ceramics Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 70 Assigned
Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Assigned
Swastik Polymers CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Swastik Polymers Standby Line of CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Credit ^
^ Stand By Line of Credit can be used both as Fund-based or Non-Fund Based Limit
Tara Sales Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Twenty First Century Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Twenty First Century Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended
Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 138 Assigned
Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Assigned
Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42 Assigned
Loan Fac
Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed
Veekayem Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50.9 Reaffirmed
Vineet Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
*Includes channel finance limit of Rs.100 Million
Well Knit Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Win India Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Zoloto Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Zoloto Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Zoloto Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 17.7 Reaffirmed
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
