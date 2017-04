Oct 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Foods Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 100 Assigned Apple Insulated Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4910 Reaffirmed B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 590 Reaffirmed Bansal Realtech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Bansal Realtech Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 456 Reaffirmed Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 69 Reaffirmed Credit Commercial Syn Bags Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 3500 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Family Health Plan BG CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Family Health Plan Proposed BG CRISIL A2 105 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Global Autotech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Golden Seam Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Withdrawal Golden Seam Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 30 Withdrawal Discounting Fac Golden Seam Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Withdrawal Indian Institute of Health Management BG CRISIL A2 6 Suspended Research Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Jayashree Jewellers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A3 Jayashree Jewellers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 240 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Jindal Agro International BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis. Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed ^fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Kaithal Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Konark Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1525 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 M. K. Roy & Bros. Project Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned M.M. Creations BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended M/S. R. Z. Malpani BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Assigned Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5000 Reaffirmed Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nap Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Narmada Extrusions (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Narmada Extrusions (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2950 Reaffirmed Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Polybond India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Polybond India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Prathmesh Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Suspended Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Discounting Fac Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 310 Suspended Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 61 Suspended Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Girija Alloy & Power (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 590 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1441.5 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2550 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39.5 Reaffirmed Taneja Iron & Steel Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended The KCP Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 660 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ The KCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The KCP Ltd FD FA- Downgraded from FA LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac A. S. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Apple Insulated Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Apple Insulated Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.6 Reaffirmed B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1300 Reaffirmed B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B S B K Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 272.9 Reaffirmed Bansal Oil Mill Ltd ash Credit CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Bansal Oil Mill Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29 Suspended Bansal Realtech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Children Education Society CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Cholas Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Cholas Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Commercial Syn Bags Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Commercial Syn Bags Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Commercial Syn Bags Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 119.5 Reaffirmed Dish India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Dish India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commoptionally convertible debentureity- Linked Debentures Edquest Welfare Trust TL CRISIL D 147.5 Suspended Ethix Vandan TL CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Family Health Plan CC CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Golden Seam Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Withdrawal Golden Seam Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B 60 Withdrawal Golden Seam Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95.4 Suspended Green Valley Plywood Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Green Valley Plywood Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 710 Suspended * Fully fungible with foreign letter of credit Green Valley Plywood Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Suspended Hari Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Hari Trading Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Loan Fac Indian Institute of Health Management Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 17.3 Suspended Research Indian Institute of Health Management TL CRISIL BBB+ 110 Suspended Research Indus Udyog &Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Indus Udyog &Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Indus Udyog &Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned J.S. Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended J.S. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac J.S. Industries TL CRISIL B 59 Suspended Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayashree Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Jindal Agro International CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 0.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1056.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 304 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 509.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 320 Downgraded from CRISIL BB *includes sublimit of packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting of Rs.140 million Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd CC** CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB **includes sublimit of packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting of Rs.40 million Kaithal Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Konark Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Konark Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 907.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Konark Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB 850 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Link Well Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Link Well Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Link Well Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Link Well Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Suspended M. K. Roy & Bros. Project Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6 Assigned M. K. Roy & Bros. Project Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51.5 Assigned M.M. Creations CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended M.M. Creations Export Packing CRISIL D 25 Suspended Credit M.M. Creations Foreign Bill CRISIL D 5 Suspended Discounting M.M. Creations LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended M.M. Creations Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 55 Suspended M.M. Creations Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Suspended Credit M/S. R. Z. Malpani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned Loan Fac M/S. R. Z. Malpani CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1500 Reaffirmed Macawber Beekay Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 82.5 Suspended Loan Fac Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Suspended Credit Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended Nap Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 195 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Nap Construction Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Downgraded Credit from 'CRISIL BB+ Nap Construction Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Narmada Extrusions (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 36 Suspended Narmada Extrusions (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 110.3 Suspended Narmada Extrusions (P) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 144 Suspended Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL A 300 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+ * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit /Local Bill Discounting/Export Bill Discounting/Packing Credit and Bank Guarantees. Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1820 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+ Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 250 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+ Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 400 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL A+ Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A+ Polybond India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Polybond India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Polybond India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 43.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prathmesh Construction CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- Pravin Mohanlal CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 849.8 Reaffirmed Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 79.4 Reaffirmed Pytex Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Pytex Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 154.9 Assigned Loan Fac Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 108.5 Suspended Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL A 34.1 Reaffirmed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 282.4 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 297.6 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 78 Withdrawn Shiv Shakti Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Shivprasad Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 185 Assigned Shri Girija Alloy & Power (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Shri Girija Alloy & Power (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4750 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1400 Reaffirmed Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 352.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 3605.8 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 749.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 3352.3 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 272.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Taneja Iron & Steel Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 70 Suspended * includes bank overdraft Rs.30 million Taneja Iron & Steel Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 37 Suspended Taneja Iron & Steel Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8 Suspended Loan Fac The KCP Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 108.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A- The KCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 795 Downgraded from CRISIL A- The KCP Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A- The KCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 350 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- The KCP Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2738.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A- The KCP Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Uluberia Metaliks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.8 Suspended Uluberia Metaliks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32 Suspended Uluberia Metaliks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Uluberia Metaliks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.2 Suspended Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtFunded Interest TL CRISIL D 136.3 Assigned Ltd Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtCC CRISIL D 109 Assigned Ltd Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtExport Packing CRISIL D 66 Assigned Ltd Credit Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtTL CRISIL D 555.9 Assigned Ltd Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtWC TL CRISIL D 53.8 Assigned Ltd Universal Chemicals and Industries PvtImport LOC Limit CRISIL D 90 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.