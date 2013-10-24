Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arihantanam Life care Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 39.2 Assigned
Arihantanam Life care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Assigned
Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Auto Dynamic Corporation LOC* CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
* Completely interchangeable with Buyers Credit
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
# One-way interchangeable from non-fund-based to fund-based working capital limit to the extent
of Rs.40 Million
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 11 Assigned
Discounting
C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Deepmala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed
Deepmala Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Reaffirmed
Devi Sea Foods Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 380 Reaffirmed
Credit
Devi Sea Foods Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2 480 Reaffirmed
Devi Sea Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 870.5 Reaffirmed
FE (India) Ltd LOC/ BG CRISIL A4+ 570 Reaffirmed
FE (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed
Great India Steel Fabricators BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
H. R. Timber House LOC CRISIL D 218 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Indian Institute of Health Management BG CRISIL A2 6 Suspended
Research
Jasch Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Jasch Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed
Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Krishna Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 35 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Meghmani Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed
Fac
Meghmani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 357 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Oriental Bank of Commerce CDs CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed
Premier Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended
Premier Enterprises Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 105 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rose Solvents Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdST Debt CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.35 Billion)
Servo Packaging Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Sleek International LOC CRISIL A3 30 placed on
notice of
withdrawal
Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Taneja Iron & Steel Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
V S Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
V.S. Export & Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
V.U.S. Timbers LOC* CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed
*Rs.60.00 Million sub-limit of buyer credit
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Oriental Bank of Commerce FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 10000 Downgraded
Bonds from CRISIL
AA+
Allahabad Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 3000 Downgraded
Bonds from CRISIL
AA+
Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 24500 Reaffirmed
Arihantanam Life care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Arihantanam Life care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.2 Assigned
Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed
Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Auto Dynamic Corporation CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Suspended
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
* 100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills
discounting (non letter of credit) limits
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded
Credit* from CRISIL
BBB
* 100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills
discounting (non letter of credit) limits
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded
Discounting* from CRISIL
BBB
* 100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills
discounting (non letter of credit) limits
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 253.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Bagmane Estates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1488.5 Reaffirmed
Bansal Oil Mill Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Bansal Oil Mill Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29 Suspended
Children Education Society CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Assigned
C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 6 Assigned
C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9 Assigned
Deepmala Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Deepmala Marine Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
FE (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed
G.M.Kenjale Developers CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Goodwill Auto Agencies CC CRISIL B- 55 Suspended
Goodwill Auto Agencies WC TL CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Grand Auto Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Grand Auto Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Great India Steel Fabricators CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Great India Steel Fabricators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Great India Steel Fabricators TL CRISIL B+ 102 Reaffirmed
H. R. Timber House CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
H. R. Timber House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL C
H. R. Timber House WC TL CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1886.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 483.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Indian Institute of Health Management Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 17.3 Suspended
Research
Indian Institute of Health Management TL CRISIL BBB+ 110 Suspended
Research
Institute of Public Enterprise TL CRISIL BBB- 610 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
J.S. Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended
J.S. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
J.S. Industries TL CRISIL B 59 Suspended
Jai Shiv Trading Company Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Jasch Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
# Includes an EPC limits of Rs.20 Million within cash credit limits
Jasch Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jasch Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40.7 Reaffirmed
Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Assigned
Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 132.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
K.S. Capital Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned
K.S. Capital Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 495 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 487.3 Reaffirmed
Krishna Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed
Lakhotia Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Assigned
Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended
Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 82.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Credit
Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Meghmani Industries Ltd CC*** CRISIL A 510 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase and Export Packing Credit for Rs.150 Million and
Rs.100 Million respectively* Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase and export packing
credit of Rs.150 Million and Rs.100 Million respectively, and Rs.50 Million interchangeable with
demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit and purchase of bills
Meghmani Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with Demand Loan, Foreign Bill Purchase, Export Packing Credit and
Purchase of Bills
Meghmani Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 442.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 329.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 42.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL C 7.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Prateek Plastometals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Prateek Plastometals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Prateek Plastometals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended
Premier Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Premier Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 64 Reaffirmed
R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 16 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed
R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Red Gas India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned
Red Gas India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Red Gas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rose Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 45000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Cash Credit/Working Capital Demand Loan
Servo Packaging Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Servo Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed
Servo Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Servo Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54.7 Reaffirmed
Servo Packaging Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Assigned
Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 80 Assigned
Shingora Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Shingora Textiles Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 6 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB+
Shingora Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 224 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Shiv Gramoudyog Sansthan CC CRISIL C 66 Suspended
Shiv Gramoudyog Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 14 Suspended
Loan Fac
Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of Bills Discounting to the extent of Rs.27.5 Million
Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 6.6 Reaffirmed
Sleek International CC CRSIL BBB- 90 placed on
notice of
withdrawal
Sleek International TL CRSIL BBB- 30 placed on
notice of
withdrawal
Sood Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Sood Steel Industries TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Sri Santhoshima Parboiled and Modern CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Rice Mill
Sri Santhoshima Parboiled and Modern LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Rice Mill
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed
Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Taneja Iron & Steel Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 70 Suspended
* includes bank overdraft Rs.30 million
Taneja Iron & Steel Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 37 Suspended
Taneja Iron & Steel Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Uluberia Metaliks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.8 Suspended
Uluberia Metaliks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32 Suspended
Uluberia Metaliks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Uluberia Metaliks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.2 Suspended
V S Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
V.S. Export & Import CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
V.U.S. Timbers CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
