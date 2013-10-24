Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihantanam Life care Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 39.2 Assigned Arihantanam Life care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Assigned Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Auto Dynamic Corporation LOC* CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended * Completely interchangeable with Buyers Credit Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ # One-way interchangeable from non-fund-based to fund-based working capital limit to the extent of Rs.40 Million Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 11 Assigned Discounting C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Deepmala Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Deepmala Marine Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 87.5 Reaffirmed Devi Sea Foods Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 380 Reaffirmed Credit Devi Sea Foods Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2 480 Reaffirmed Devi Sea Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 870.5 Reaffirmed FE (India) Ltd LOC/ BG CRISIL A4+ 570 Reaffirmed FE (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Great India Steel Fabricators BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed H. R. Timber House LOC CRISIL D 218 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Indian Institute of Health Management BG CRISIL A2 6 Suspended Research Jasch Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Krishna Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 35 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Meghmani Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Fac Meghmani Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 357 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Oriental Bank of Commerce CDs CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Premier Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Premier Enterprises Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 105 Suspended Loan Fac Rose Solvents Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LtdST Debt CRISIL A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.35 Billion) Servo Packaging Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Sleek International LOC CRISIL A3 30 placed on notice of withdrawal Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Taneja Iron & Steel Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended V S Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed V.S. Export & Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed V.U.S. Timbers LOC* CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed *Rs.60.00 Million sub-limit of buyer credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Oriental Bank of Commerce FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allahabad Bank Upper Tier II CRISIL AA 10000 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA+ Allahabad Bank Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AA 3000 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA+ Allahabad Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 24500 Reaffirmed Arihantanam Life care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Arihantanam Life care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.2 Assigned Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arora Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Credit Ashish Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Auto Dynamic Corporation CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Suspended Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * 100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non letter of credit) limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 80 Downgraded Credit* from CRISIL BBB * 100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non letter of credit) limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded Discounting* from CRISIL BBB * 100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non letter of credit) limits Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 253.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Bagmane Estates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1488.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Oil Mill Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Bansal Oil Mill Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29 Suspended Children Education Society CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5 Assigned C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 6 Assigned C-Tech Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9 Assigned Deepmala Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepmala Marine Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac FE (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed G.M.Kenjale Developers CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Goodwill Auto Agencies CC CRISIL B- 55 Suspended Goodwill Auto Agencies WC TL CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Grand Auto Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Grand Auto Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Great India Steel Fabricators CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Great India Steel Fabricators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Great India Steel Fabricators TL CRISIL B+ 102 Reaffirmed H. R. Timber House CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL C H. R. Timber House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C H. R. Timber House WC TL CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL C Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1886.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 483.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Indian Institute of Health Management Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 17.3 Suspended Research Indian Institute of Health Management TL CRISIL BBB+ 110 Suspended Research Institute of Public Enterprise TL CRISIL BBB- 610 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB J.S. Industries CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended J.S. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac J.S. Industries TL CRISIL B 59 Suspended Jai Shiv Trading Company Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Assigned Jasch Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed # Includes an EPC limits of Rs.20 Million within cash credit limits Jasch Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Credit Jasch Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40.7 Reaffirmed Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Assigned Jay Gee Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 132.5 Assigned Loan Fac K.S. Capital Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned K.S. Capital Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 495 Assigned Loan Fac Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL A 487.3 Reaffirmed Krishna Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed Lakhotia Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Assigned Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Suspended Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 82.5 Suspended Loan Fac Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Suspended Credit Madhusala Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended Meghmani Industries Ltd CC*** CRISIL A 510 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase and Export Packing Credit for Rs.150 Million and Rs.100 Million respectively* Interchangeable with foreign bill purchase and export packing credit of Rs.150 Million and Rs.100 Million respectively, and Rs.50 Million interchangeable with demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit and purchase of bills Meghmani Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Demand Loan, Foreign Bill Purchase, Export Packing Credit and Purchase of Bills Meghmani Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Meghmani Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 442.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 329.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 42.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nano Polymers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL C 7.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Prateek Plastometals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Prateek Plastometals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Prateek Plastometals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended Premier Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Premier Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 64 Reaffirmed R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit R S Brothers Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit R.S.Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Red Gas India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Red Gas India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Red Gas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Rose Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Ltd SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 45000 Reaffirmed Ltd *Cash Credit/Working Capital Demand Loan Servo Packaging Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Servo Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Servo Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Servo Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54.7 Reaffirmed Servo Packaging Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd CC CRISIL A 220 Assigned Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shalimar Chemical Works Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 80 Assigned Shingora Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shingora Textiles Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 6 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Shingora Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 224 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Shiv Gramoudyog Sansthan CC CRISIL C 66 Suspended Shiv Gramoudyog Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 14 Suspended Loan Fac Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Bills Discounting to the extent of Rs.27.5 Million Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 6.6 Reaffirmed Sleek International CC CRSIL BBB- 90 placed on notice of withdrawal Sleek International TL CRSIL BBB- 30 placed on notice of withdrawal Sood Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Sood Steel Industries TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Sri Santhoshima Parboiled and Modern CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Santhoshima Parboiled and Modern LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed Sri Vijaya Lakshmi Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Taneja Iron & Steel Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 70 Suspended * includes bank overdraft Rs.30 million Taneja Iron & Steel Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 37 Suspended Taneja Iron & Steel Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8 Suspended Loan Fac Uluberia Metaliks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.8 Suspended Uluberia Metaliks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 32 Suspended Uluberia Metaliks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Uluberia Metaliks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.2 Suspended V S Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed V.S. Export & Import CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed V.U.S. Timbers CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Yamuna Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 12 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.