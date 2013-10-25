Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Soya Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ajanta Soya Ltd BG& CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 &One-way Fully Interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit Ajanta Soya Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded Forward% from CRISIL A3 %Notional forward Contract exposure being Rs.3000 Million. based on the documentary evidence method. Auto Dynamic Corporation LOC* CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended * Completely interchangeable with Buyers Credit Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Colors Teletech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Geltec Pvt Ltd Import Documentary CRISIL A1+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Credit^@# ^ Inclusive of sub-limit of Rs.22.5 Million of Buyer Credit & @ Inclusive of sub-limit of Rs.5 Million of Bank Guarantee # Fully interchangeable with Import Deferred Payment Credit IBI Chematur (Engineering and BG CRISIL A4+ 45* Downgraded Consultancy) Ltd from CRISIL A3 * Includes Letter of Credit sub-limit of Rs. 25.0 Million Kamarhatty Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kataria Carriers BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kataria Carriers LOC CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Multimetals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Nisan Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between EPC/ PCFC/FBP/FBD NTL Electronics India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 470 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Forward Raju Construction Co. & Shelters Pvt LBG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Relisys Medical Devices Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sektra Marketing Services Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Shree Radheyshyam Syn-Fab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned SKKP & SVIMS, HME & Research FoundatioProposed BG CRISIL A4 95 Suspended Solace Engineers (Mktg.) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned South Indian Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 73.5 Reaffirmed Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 720 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sunshine Infraengineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 122.3 Assigned TAFE Access Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Tirupati Steel Traders BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Toshbro Medical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Ajanta Soya Ltd CC** CRISIL BB+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- **One-way Interchangeability from Cash Credit (CC) to Letter of Credit (LC) Limit to the extent of Rs.200 Million and Sublimit of Export Packaging Credit (EPC)/Foreign Bill Purchase(FBP)/Foreign Bill Discounting(FBD)/Packing Credit Foreign Currency(PCFC) to the extent of Rs.120 Million. within Cash Credit Limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL D 119 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 42.5 Reaffirmed Alfa Transformers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alfa Transformers Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.7 Reaffirmed Associate Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 600 Suspended * Is completely interchangeable between Foreign Currency Loan/Working Capital Demand Loan/ Letter of Credit. Astra Lighting Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Astra Lighting Ltd LOC CRISIL D 36.1 Reaffirmed Astra Lighting Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 21.4 Reaffirmed Auto Dynamic Corporation CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Suspended BCV Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1150 Assigned Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 211 Reaffirmed Best Cheran Spintex India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Bhilai Institute of Technology Trust TL CRISIL D 97.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Limits Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed Canara Jewel Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Canara Jewel Tex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 11.6 Reaffirmed Canara Jewel Tex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 53.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Castle Liquors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Castle Liquors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 28.1 Reaffirmed Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8.4 Reaffirmed Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed * includes a letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.20 Million and Export packing Credit/Post shipment credit sub-limit of Rs.15 Million Classic Bottle Caps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Colors Teletech Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B- 40 Suspended ^ One way interchange ability from CC to LC for Rs.40 Million Colors Teletech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd TL CRISIL D 23 Reaffirmed Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Assigned Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Assigned Eastern Logica Infoway Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Geltec Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation Geltec Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A+ 46.3 Reaffirmed Fac Geltec Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Geltec Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Overdraft Facility/ Import Documentary Credit/Buyer Credit Goodwill Auto Agencies CC CRISIL B- 55 Suspended Goodwill Auto Agencies WC TL CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Hanuman Cottex CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed Hanuman Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Cottex TL CRISIL B 22 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Kamarhatty Co Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Kataria Carriers CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Kataria Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kataria Carriers TL CRISIL BB+ 211.2 Reaffirmed L.P. Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 112 Suspended Madhu Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 66 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 44 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Multimetals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Namal Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Nisan Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 56.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nisan Exports TL CRISIL BB+ 18.1 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 205 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Podder & Podder (Equipment & Project) CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Pvt Ltd R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) TL CRISIL B 60.5 Reaffirmed R. S. Enterprises (Ludhiana) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raju Construction Co. & Shelters Pvt LCC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Relisys Medical Devices Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Relisys Medical Devices Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 72.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Relisys Medical Devices Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B- 28.2 Upgraded from Term Bk Loan Fac CRISIL D S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D Reaffirmed Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D Reaffirmed Sakshi Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D Reaffirmed Sektra Marketing Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Suspended Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.9 Suspended Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 180 Suspended Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Datt Aquaculture Farms Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 27.6 Suspended Shree Radheyshyam Syn-Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Radheyshyam Syn-Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Shri Rameshwar Sahakari Sakhar KarkhanCC CRISIL B- 280 Assigned Ltd SKKP & SVIMS, HME & Research FoundatioProposed TL CRISIL B 4240 Suspended Solace Engineers (Mktg.) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned South Indian Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sree Rajeswari Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Sri Ganesh Bottles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 540*# Upgraded from CRISIL BBB # Includes a sub limit of Rs.200 million fully interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting. *Includes a sub limit of Rs.400 million fully interchangeable between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 248.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 51.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sunshine Infraengineers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.7 Assigned Sunshine Infraengineers India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Fac TAFE Access Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with working capital demand loan TAFE Access Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed TAFE Access Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A+ 160 Reaffirmed Limits Tirupati Steel Traders CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Toshbro Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Vedsidha Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 