Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Construction BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 152 Reaffirmed Assam Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd BG## CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed ## includes sublimit of Letter of Credit up to the limit of Rs. 20.0 Million. Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded From CRISIL A2 ^^ includes sublimit of Buyer's Credit/Letter of Undertaking up to the limit of Rs. 20.0 Million. Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed C.Swaminatha Mudaliar Sons & Co. Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended Discounting Fac C.Swaminatha Mudaliar Sons & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 13500 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2904.8 Reaffirmed Edible Products India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Suspended Edible Products India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Enterprise International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Enterprise International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Enterprise International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Loan Fac Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed G S Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Discounting* *Sublimit of Rs.30 million of Buyer's Credit Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned ^Sublimit of Packing credit in foreign currency Rs.50 million Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150.9 Assigned Loan Fac Gopala Polyplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Hiten fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30# Assigned # 50% Interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limits Hiten fasteners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50* Assigned * 50% Interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limits Indo Australian Hose Manufacturing PvtLOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Ltd Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. LtST Bk Fac CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. LtBG CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed Joyo Plastics BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended Joyo Plastics LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended JVS Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 230 Suspended Discounting Fac JVS Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 6.9 Suspended Loan Fac Krishnan Food Processors Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Negotiation Krishnan Food Processors Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Lall Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned LAXMI COTSPIN Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Maa Durga Rice Processing and Exports LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Melco India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Melco India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Metallic Alloys Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 28 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Modern India Con-cast Ltd Inland/Import LOC**CRISIL A4+ 688.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 ** Out of Rs.238.5 million Inland/ Import Letter of credit sublimit of Rs.188.5 Million of Buyer's Credit Modern India Con-cast Ltd LOC^^#@ CRISIL A4+ 911.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 ^^ Sublimit of Rs.425 Million of Bank Guarantee, Sublimit of Rs.2315Million of Revolving Letter of Credit; #Sublimit of Rs.80 Million of Buyer's Credit; @ Sublimit of Rs.110 Million of Revolving Letter of Credit, Sublimit of Rs.420 Million of Letter of Comfort/ Letter of Undertaking Modern India Con-cast Ltd Revolving LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 106 Assigned ^ One way fully interchangebility with Inland Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.20 million. Natraj Proteins Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Natraj Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 53 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Natraj Proteins Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 170 Assigned NTL Electronics India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 470 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed Power Control Equipments BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Discounting Fac Raghunath Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Credit Raman FibreScience Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Credit Raman FibreScience Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 *Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee is Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit upto Rs.10 million Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Upgraded from CRISIL D SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 1750 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit limits upto Rs.400 million Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed *Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed *Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended Tube Glass Containers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended Loan Fac Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended The Metallic Alloys Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Vinayak Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Vinayak Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FD FAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aarti Extractions Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Aarti Extractions Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ABS Construction CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned ABS Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 170 Assigned Loan Fac Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Agro Pure Capital Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Alicon Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 251.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alicon Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 164.8 Reaffirmed Alok Industries CC CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Alok Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Alok Masterbatches Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Alok Masterbatches Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Assam Polymers CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Assam Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 44.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Assam Polymers TL CRISIL B- 45.6 Assigned Astra Lighting Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Astra Lighting Ltd LOC CRISIL D 36.1 Reaffirmed Astra Lighting Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 21.4 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of WCDL up to the limit of Rs. 80.0 Million. Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed #includes sublimit of WCDL up to the limit of Rs. 80.0 Million & Buyer's Credit up to the limit of Rs. 20.0 Million. Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Based Bk Limits Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries CC CRISIL BBB 2200 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed (Dholpur) Pvt Ltd Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3920 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30.7 Reaffirmed Brisk Infrastructure and Developers PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Brisk Infrastructure and Developers PvTL CRISIL B 450 Assigned Ltd C.Swaminatha Mudaliar Sons & Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Suspended CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Credit Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2780.8 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 5250 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Edible Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Enterprise International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Enterprise International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed G S Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gopala Polyplast Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 242 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Gopala Polyplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopala Polyplast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 48.5 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Guru Nanak Rice & Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Guru Nanak Rice & Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Hiten fasteners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned Hiten fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Ideal Heights Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Indo Australian Hose Manufacturing PvtCC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Ltd Indo Australian Hose Manufacturing PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 247.6 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac J Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB J Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 337.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jagrut Motors CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Jagrut Motors LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8.6 Suspended Jam Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 350 Reaffirmed Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. LtCC CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. LtLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 700 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Joyo Plastics CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Joyo Plastics Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 32.5 Suspended Joyo Plastics Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3.5 Suspended Credit JVS Export CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended JVS Export LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75.5 Suspended JVS Export Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 83.2 Suspended Loan Fac Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt TL CRISIL B- 107.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 67.5 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Krishnan Food Processors Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1 Suspended Krishnan Food Processors Packing Credit* CRISIL BB+ 135 Suspended *Sublimit of Open Cash Credit for Rs.70.00 Million Lall Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned LAXMI COTSPIN Ltd CC CRISIL B- 107.5 Suspended LAXMI COTSPIN Ltd TL CRISIL B- 240 Suspended Maa Durga Rice Processing and Exports CC CRISIL B 101 Suspended Pvt Ltd Maa Durga Rice Processing and Exports TL CRISIL B 21.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Magna Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed Magna Infotech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Mahavir Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Mahavir Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac Manne Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Manne Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Manne Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Melco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Melco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Melco India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Melco India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Metallic Alloys CC CRISIL BB 325 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Modern India Con-cast Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 530 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Out of Rs.142.5 Million cash credit sublimit of Rs.67.5 Million of WCDL/FCDL, sublimit of Rs.20 Million of Letter of Credit Modern India Con-cast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 557.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Modern India Con-cast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 199.4 Assigned Natraj Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Natraj Proteins Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Natraj Proteins Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32 Assigned Loan Fac Natraj Proteins Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Newsmen Associates Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned NTL Electronics India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 205 Reaffirmed NTL Electronics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Assigned Loan Fac Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Control Equipments CC CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Power Control Equipments TL CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed R.S.Triveni Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Raghunath Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Raghunath Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Raman FibreScience Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Raman FibreScience Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 83 Suspended Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 70* Assigned *Interconvertable with Letter of Credit and includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.15.0 Mn. Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 331.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd TL CRISIL B- 833.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 506.5 Assigned Shree Basant Oils Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shree Basant Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Shree Basant Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Shree Basant Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 37.5* Assigned * Treated as Long-Term SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 527.5 Reaffirmed SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 270 Suspended Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 82 Suspended Loan Fac Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended The Metallic Alloys TL CRISIL BB 45 Assigned The Metallic Alloys CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Tube Glass Containers Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Tube Glass Containers Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Vinayak Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)