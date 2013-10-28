Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABS Construction BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed
Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 152 Reaffirmed
Assam Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd BG## CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
## includes sublimit of Letter of Credit up to the limit of Rs. 20.0 Million.
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
From
CRISIL A2
^^ includes sublimit of Buyer's Credit/Letter of Undertaking up to the limit of Rs. 20.0
Million.
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed
Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
C.Swaminatha Mudaliar Sons & Co. Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended
Discounting Fac
C.Swaminatha Mudaliar Sons & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 13500 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 8500 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2904.8 Reaffirmed
Edible Products India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Suspended
Edible Products India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Enterprise International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Enterprise International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Enterprise International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
G S Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned
Discounting*
*Sublimit of Rs.30 million of Buyer's Credit
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
^Sublimit of Packing credit in foreign currency Rs.50 million
Gayson & Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gopala Polyplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Hiten fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30# Assigned
# 50% Interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limits
Hiten fasteners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50* Assigned
* 50% Interchangeability from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limits
Indo Australian Hose Manufacturing PvtLOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Ltd
Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. LtST Bk Fac CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. LtBG CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed
Joyo Plastics BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Suspended
Joyo Plastics LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended
JVS Export Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 230 Suspended
Discounting Fac
JVS Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended
Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 6.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Krishnan Food Processors Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Negotiation
Krishnan Food Processors Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Lall Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned
LAXMI COTSPIN Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Maa Durga Rice Processing and Exports LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Melco India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Melco India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Metallic Alloys Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 28 Reaffirmed
Modern India Con-cast Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Modern India Con-cast Ltd Inland/Import LOC**CRISIL A4+ 688.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
** Out of Rs.238.5 million Inland/ Import Letter of credit
sublimit of Rs.188.5 Million of Buyer's Credit
Modern India Con-cast Ltd LOC^^#@ CRISIL A4+ 911.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
^^ Sublimit of Rs.425 Million of Bank Guarantee, Sublimit of Rs.2315Million
of Revolving Letter of Credit; #Sublimit of Rs.80 Million of Buyer's Credit;
@ Sublimit of Rs.110 Million of Revolving Letter of Credit,
Sublimit of Rs.420 Million of Letter of Comfort/ Letter of Undertaking
Modern India Con-cast Ltd Revolving LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 106 Assigned
^ One way fully interchangebility with Inland Letter of Credit
to the extent of Rs.20 million.
Natraj Proteins Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Natraj Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 53 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Natraj Proteins Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 170 Assigned
NTL Electronics India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed
NTL Electronics India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A2+ 470 Reaffirmed
NTL Electronics India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 700 Reaffirmed
Power Control Equipments BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Raghunath Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Raghunath Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Credit
Raman FibreScience Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Credit
Raman FibreScience Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
*Letter of credit & Bank Guarantee is Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit upto Rs.10 million
Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 1750 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with letter of credit limits upto Rs.400 million
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
*Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
*Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended
Tube Glass Containers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
The Metallic Alloys Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Vinayak Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
Vinayak Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FD FAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 52.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Aarti Extractions Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Aarti Extractions Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
ABS Construction CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
ABS Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned
Agarwal Mittal Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 170 Assigned
Loan Fac
Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Agro Pure Capital Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Alicon Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed
Alicon Castalloy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 251.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alicon Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 164.8 Reaffirmed
Alok Industries CC CRISIL A- 100 Assigned
Alok Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alok Masterbatches Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Assigned
Alok Masterbatches Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Assam Polymers CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Assam Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 44.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Assam Polymers TL CRISIL B- 45.6 Assigned
Astra Lighting Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Astra Lighting Ltd LOC CRISIL D 36.1 Reaffirmed
Astra Lighting Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 21.4 Reaffirmed
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
*includes sublimit of WCDL up to the limit of Rs. 80.0 Million.
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
#includes sublimit of WCDL up to the limit of Rs. 80.0 Million &
Buyer's Credit up to the limit of Rs. 20.0 Million.
Bharat Roll Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed
Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd Proposed Fund CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed
Based Bk Limits
Bhole Baba Dairy Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries CC CRISIL BBB 2200 Reaffirmed
(Dholpur) Pvt Ltd
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
(Dholpur) Pvt Ltd
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
(Dholpur) Pvt Ltd
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3920 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhole Baba Milk Food Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Bina Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30.7 Reaffirmed
Brisk Infrastructure and Developers PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Brisk Infrastructure and Developers PvTL CRISIL B 450 Assigned
Ltd
C.Swaminatha Mudaliar Sons & Co. LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Suspended
CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2780.8 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 5250 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Edible Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Enterprise International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Enterprise International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed
Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Everplus Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
G S Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended
Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Gopala Kraft Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Gopala Polyplast Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 242 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Gopala Polyplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gopala Polyplast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 48.5 Reaffirmed
Guru Nanak Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Guru Nanak Rice & Gen. Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Guru Nanak Rice & Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned
Hiten fasteners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Hiten fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Ideal Heights Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed
Ideal Real Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed
Indo Australian Hose Manufacturing PvtCC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Ltd
Indo Australian Hose Manufacturing PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 247.6 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
J Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
J Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 337.1 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Jagrut Motors CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Jagrut Motors LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8.6 Suspended
Jam Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 350 Reaffirmed
Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. LtCC CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. LtLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 700 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Co. LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Joyo Plastics CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended
Joyo Plastics Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 32.5 Suspended
Joyo Plastics Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3.5 Suspended
Credit
JVS Export CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended
JVS Export LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75.5 Suspended
JVS Export Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 83.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL D
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt TL CRISIL B- 107.5 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL D
Kamal Auto Industries Coach Works Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 67.5 Upgraded from
Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D
Kanchan Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Krishnan Food Processors Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1 Suspended
Krishnan Food Processors Packing Credit* CRISIL BB+ 135 Suspended
*Sublimit of Open Cash Credit for Rs.70.00 Million
Lall Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
LAXMI COTSPIN Ltd CC CRISIL B- 107.5 Suspended
LAXMI COTSPIN Ltd TL CRISIL B- 240 Suspended
Maa Durga Rice Processing and Exports CC CRISIL B 101 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Maa Durga Rice Processing and Exports TL CRISIL B 21.7 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Magna Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed
Magna Infotech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mahavir Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Mahavir Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Manne Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Manne Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Manne Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Melco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Melco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Melco India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB-
Melco India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Metallic Alloys CC CRISIL BB 325 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Modern India Con-cast Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 530 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
* Out of Rs.142.5 Million cash credit sublimit of Rs.67.5 Million of WCDL/FCDL,
sublimit of Rs.20 Million of Letter of Credit
Modern India Con-cast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 557.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Modern India Con-cast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 199.4 Assigned
Natraj Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Natraj Proteins Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Natraj Proteins Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32 Assigned
Loan Fac
Natraj Proteins Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Newsmen Associates Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
NTL Electronics India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed
NTL Electronics India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
NTL Electronics India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 205 Reaffirmed
NTL Electronics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed
Nucon Power Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Nucon Switchgears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Power Control Equipments CC CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Reaffirmed
Power Control Equipments TL CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed
R.S.Triveni Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Raghunath Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Raghunath Agro Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Raman FibreScience Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Raman FibreScience Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 83 Suspended
Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Rana Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 62.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Sabitri Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shah Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 70* Assigned
*Interconvertable with Letter of Credit and includes the
sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.15.0 Mn.
Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 160 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 331.2 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd TL CRISIL B- 833.4 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Shell & Pearl Porcellano Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 506.5 Assigned
Shree Basant Oils Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Shree Basant Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Shree Basant Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Shree Basant Oils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned
Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 47.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 37.5* Assigned
* Treated as Long-Term
SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 527.5 Reaffirmed
SMC Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Soorajmull Baijnath Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 270 Suspended
Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 82 Suspended
Loan Fac
Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
The Metallic Alloys TL CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
The Metallic Alloys CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Tube Glass Containers Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Tube Glass Containers Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Vinayak Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)