Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 305 Reaffirmed #includes sub limit of buyer's credit upto extent of Rs.150 million and consist of proposed limits of Rs. 50 million. Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Arion Healthcare BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Bang Overseas Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned; #includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million of Bank Guarantee Suspension Revoked Bang Overseas Ltd LOC## CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned; Suspension Revoked ##Includes sub-limit of Rs.300 million of Buyers credit and Rs.20 million of Bank Guarantee Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Cascy Forge Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Cascy Forge Products BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Assigned Chemetall-Rai India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 15 Reaffirmed DARCL Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 470 Reaffirmed Ganga Acrowools Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A4+ Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Golf Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.2 Assigned IM Gears Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 66.5 Reaffirmed Discounting### ###Non-LC. Two way interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting limits IM Gears Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Credit@# @100 % two way interchageability between EPC and FBD Limits export facilities under exporters gold card scheme # Two way interchangeability between export packing credit and foreign bill discounting limits IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed IM Gears Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed ^ Includes one-time Bank Guarantee of Rs.10.00 Million Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5600 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Jai International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 57 Suspended Jaikrishnaa Autosales Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Jindal Super Dall Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Kikani Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 170 Suspended Kikani Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 105 Suspended M R T Signals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 290 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Megha Fruit Processing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended MKU Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 238 Reaffirmed MKU Pvt Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed MKU Pvt Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed **Includes a sublimit of Rs.160 million for packing credit foreign credit MKU Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Nexgensolution Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Pragati Enterprises BG CRISIL A3 40 Suspended Progres Communications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended R D Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed R D Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed R D Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed R.K.Cotton's Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed R.K.Cotton's Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Saraf Dyechem Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Saraf Dyechem Industries Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shera Energy Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed **100% interchangeable with Letter of credit Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable with Bank guarantee Shree Mother Plast India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 10 Suspended Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned Sun Plast Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Discounting Fac Sun Plast LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Sun Plast Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Sun Plast Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Tarunshree Cotton Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned United Exports Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac* * One way interchangeability upto Rs. 50.00 Million from Bill Purchase Discounting limit to Packing Credit limit permitted United Exports Packing Credit# CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed # One way interchangeability upto Rs. 100.00 Million from Packing credit limit to Cash credit limit permitted LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Agarwalla Teak International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeable with Cash Credit Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Arion Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Arion Healthcare TL CRISIL BBB- 37.7 Reaffirmed Arion Healthcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bang Overseas Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked *Includes sub-limit of Rs.40 million of packing credit and Rs.80 million of Foreign Bill Purchase Bang Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 214.6 Reaffirmed Bansal Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cascy Forge Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.8 Assigned Loan Fac Cascy Forge Products CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Cascy Forge Products SME Care Loan CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Cascy Forge Products SME Credit CRISIL BB 2 Assigned Cascy Forge Products LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Chemetall-Rai India Ltd CC CRISIL A 83.5 Reaffirmed Chemetall-Rai India Ltd TL CRISIL A 1.5 Reaffirmed Cyper Pharma CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Cyper Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac DARCL Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2450 Reaffirmed DARCL Logistics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed DARCL Logistics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Credit DARCL Logistics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Dhruv Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Dhruv Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Dhruv Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 15 Suspended *100 per cent interchangeable with cash credit limits Dhruv Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 72 Suspended Dhruv Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 24.1 Suspended Dhruv Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.9 Suspended Loan Fac Dhruv Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 72.5 Suspended Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL D Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Fully interchangeable with cash credit Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 260.0* Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Includes sublimit of Rs.130 million for Export Packing Credit (EPC)/Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD). State bank of India has sanctioned both way inter-changeability between fund based and non fund based facilities to the tune of Rs.35 million. Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140.0# Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ #includes sublimit of Rs.75 million for Export packing credit (EPC)/foreign bill discounting (FBD). Bank of Baroda has sanctioned both way inter-changeability between fund based and non fund based facilities to the tune of Rs.20 million. Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110.0& Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ & Includes sublimit of Rs.55 million for Export Packing Credit (EPC)/Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD). State bank of Patiala has sanctioned both way inter-changeability between fund-based and non-fund-based facilities up to Rs.15 million Ganga Acrowools Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 689.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ganga Acrowools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100.5 Upgraded from loan Fac CRISIL BB+ GNG Exports Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 290 Suspended Discounting Fac GNG Exports LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended GNG Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL D 360 Suspended *Interchangeable with Bill Discounting Golf Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Golf Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 46.4 Assigned Loan Fac Golf Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 31.9 Assigned IM Gears Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed $50% one way interchangeability from CC to EPC IM Gears Pvt Ltd LT Loan## CRISIL A- 268 Reaffirmed ## Fully interchangeable with cash credit facility IM Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Credit IM Gears Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2.3 Suspended Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 92.7 Suspended Inox Wind Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 3500 Reaffirmed *Rs.200 million is sub-limit for letter of credit/buyer credit, Rs.300 million is sub-limit for letter of credit and bank guarantee/buyer credit, Rs.750 million is working capital demand loan against which letter of credit and bank guarantee/buyer's credit has been taken, Rs.300 million is sub-Limit of Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee, Rs.250 million is Sublimit of Letter of Credit. Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inox Wind Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1750 Reaffirmed Jai International CC CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Jai International Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 6 Suspended Jai International TL CRISIL B 15.5 Suspended Jindal Super Dall Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended JSL Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 98 Reaffirmed Kamdar Carz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Kamdar Carz Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Kameswari Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Kikani Exports CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Kikani Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 66.4 Suspended Loan Fac Kikani Exports TL CRISIL B 3.6 Suspended Kiwi Wines and Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 700 Suspended Kiwi Wines and Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Krishna Ferro Product Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Krishna Ferro Product Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Krishna Ferro Product Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 40 Suspended Krishna Ferro Product Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60.5 Suspended Loan Fac Krishna Ferro Product Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 19.5 Suspended Credit M R T Signals Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 214.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Meera Cotton and Synthetic Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 214 Reaffirmed Ltd Megha Fruit Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Megha Fruit Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40.8 Suspended Loan Fac Megha Fruit Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 42.1 Suspended MKU Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed MKU Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL BB+ 148.7 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with forward letter of credit/buyer's credit MKU Pvt Ltd Buyers Credit LimitCRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 3000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2790.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.4 Billion) Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6932.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2749.4 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2597.5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4593.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 209300 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.4 Billion) Nexgensolution Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Nexgensolution Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14 Suspended Loan Fac Nexgensolution Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Suspended Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 165.3 Reaffirmed Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Parksons Cartamundi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 52.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pragati Enterprises CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Prasad Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 27 Reaffirmed Prasad Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prasad Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 81.4 Reaffirmed Progres Communications Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended R D Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R D Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed R.K.Cotton's Rupee TL CRISIL B 2.2 Reaffirmed R.K.Cotton's Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 37.8 Reaffirmed Royal Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 800 Suspended Royal Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Sarvesh Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sarvesh Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL D 390 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sarvesh Refractories Ltd TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sarvesh Refractories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 80 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Sarvesh Refractories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sarvesh Refractories Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 52.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 125.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 70.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shakti Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Shakti Spinners Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Suspended Shera Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 290 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 35.6 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Shera Energy Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80.5 Suspended Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 633.7 Suspended Shree Mother Plast India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 80 Suspended Shree Mother Plast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Suspended Shree Mother Plast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Sobha Renaissance Information Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 617 Suspended Technology Pvt Ltd Sobha Renaissance Information LOC & BG* CRISIL D 53.6 Suspended Technology Pvt Ltd *Includes standby line of credit of Rs.43.9 million Sobha Renaissance Information Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 73.5 Suspended Technology Pvt Ltd Sobha Renaissance Information TL CRISIL D 53.2 Suspended Technology Pvt Ltd Sobha Renaissance Information WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 166.2 Suspended Technology Pvt Ltd Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Lakosha Polymer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill TL CRISIL D 70.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Proposed TL CRISIL D 36.6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill BG CRISIL D 13.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Surya Gangadhara Boiled & Raw RiceCC CRISIL D 185.5 Suspended Mill Sri Surya Gangadhara Boiled & Raw RiceTL CRISIL D 19 Suspended Mill Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 58.5 Assigned Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Supertech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 145.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Supertech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1104.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Supertech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1913.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Supertech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4773.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Supertech Precast Technologies Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 315 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7350 Assigned Surabhi Spinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 300* Downgraded from CRISIL B- *Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs. 81.60 million Tara Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Tarunshree Cotton Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 1470 Assigned Tarunshree Cotton Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 600 Assigned Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 160 Assigned Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Assigned Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 262 Assigned Tratec Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 18 Assigned Loan Fac United Exports CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed United Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 87.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Exports TL CRISIL B 232.6 Reaffirmed United Exports Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Vinayak Iron and Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Vinayak Iron and Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 400 Suspended Vinayak Iron and Coke Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100.3 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)