Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alom Extrusions Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Pur-Discounting Fac Bansal Infracon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2250 - BLA Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1950 Reaffirmed Canara Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.500 Billion Central Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Downgraded From CRISIL A2 Excelsource International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Excelsource International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Credit Excelsource International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Excelsource International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 105 Suspended Loan Fac Freeze Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Freeze Exim BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Assigned Freeze Exim Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Idea Cellular Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed K. P. N. Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.7 Reaffirmed K. P. N. Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kaashvi Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Kores (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Kores (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed Kores (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kores (India) Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals BG CRISIL A4 175 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ M J R Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Reassigned Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550 Reaffirmed Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 139 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 20.9 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank Proposed ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 4.1 Reaffirmed Om Prakash Amarnath BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed PV Sons Corn Milling Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended QVC Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10$ Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit QVC Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100# Reaffirmed # Rs.50 million interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit Foreign Currency QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Raghuvar (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Raksan Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Raksan Transformers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 185 Reaffirmed Sahibzada Timber & Ply Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Seamec Ltd BG CRISIL A1 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ SFP Sons (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 - Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2200 - Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 - Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2550 - Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150 - Siricon Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29.9 Suspended Sonal Adhesives Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 112 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Spaniso Studio LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Sumatex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 950 Reaffirmed TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed Triton Valves Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Downgraded From CRISIL A2 Triton Valves Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 @Includes Rs.50 million interchangeable with buyers credit Triton Valves Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 88.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Vedanta Creations Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Victor Forgings Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Credit Victor Forgings Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Credit Victor Forgings Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2710 Reaffirmed Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd CP** CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed ** Transferred from Virgo Engineers Ltd. Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 40 Suspended Yamuna Power and Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Suspended Yamuna Power and Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Housing Bank FD Programme FAAA 10000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3S Infrastructure TL CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed A. S. Iron and Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned A. S. Iron and Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Loan Fac Alom Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Alom Extrusions Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended ^Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit, Packing Credit, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee Alom Extrusions Ltd LOC /BG ^ CRISIL BB+ 155 Suspended ^Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit, Packing Credit, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee Alom Extrusions Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.6 Suspended Arya Green Energy TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Arya Green Energy CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Arya Green Energy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Bansal Infracon Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 - Bansal Infracon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 - Loan Fac BLA Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed BLA Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 199.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 790.6 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 15896 Reaffirmed Bonds Central Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA 20000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Central Bank of India Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 23000 Reaffirmed Central Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Central Bank of India Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Freeze Exim Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.9 Assigned Loan Fac Freeze Exim LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned Futuristic Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 70.9 Assigned Futuristic Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 4.2 Assigned Futuristic Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.9 Assigned Loan Fac Gee Emm Overseas TL CRISIL B 12.5# Assigned # Foreign Letter of Credit of Rs.7.0 Million. for import of machinery Gee Emm Overseas CC CRISIL B 60* Assigned * Sub-limit of Export Packing Credit//Post Shipment Credit of Rs. 50.00 Million Gee Emm Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 220 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ K. P. N. Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed K. P. N. Textile Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 112.2 Reaffirmed K. P. N. Textile Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 26.1 Reaffirmed Kaashvi Industries CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Kaashvi Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB 95.2 Suspended Kores (India) Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL 702.5 Reaffirmed loan* BB+ *interchangeable with Overdraft and Pledge facility Kores (India) Ltd TL CRISIL 517 Reaffirmed BB+ Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Lexicon Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 700 Assigned M J R Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs. 60 million of Inland/Import Letter Of Credit M J R Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maitri Educational Society TL CRISIL D 89.4 Assigned Maitri Educational Society BG CRISIL D 48 Assigned Maitri Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.6 Assigned Loan Fac Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 44 Reaffirmed Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 31 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd CC# CRISIL A 1704.5 Reaffirmed # Two way interchangeability between CC/WCDL and EPC/PCFC limits. Includes Demand Cash Credit against Export Bills to the extent of Rs.130 Million Meghmani Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 945.5 Reaffirmed Credit* * Export packing Credit interchangeable with PCFC/FBD Molisati Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 108.5 Reaffirmed Namaha Estates CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Namaha Estates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac National Housing Bank LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 46.88 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 8.12 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank NCDs CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank Bonds CRISIL AAA 70000 Reaffirmed National Housing Bank LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Programme Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL C Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL D 15 - Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 195 Upgraded from CRISIL B Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Om Prakash Amarnath CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Om Prakash Amarnath Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Om Prakash Amarnath Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Purbanchal Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed PV Sons Corn Milling Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended PV Sons Corn Milling Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.6 Suspended Loan Fac PV Sons Corn Milling Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 41.4 Suspended QVC Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20* Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit limit QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghuvar (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 247.5* Assigned *includes sub limit of Rs.160 million of working capital demand loan and sub limit of Rs.150 million of Letter of Credit Raghuvar (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Raghuvar (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51 Assigned Loan Fac Raksan Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ranjeet Automobiles CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended Ranjeet Automobiles Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL B 280 Reaffirmed Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL B 153.6 Reaffirmed Sahibzada Timber & Ply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 755 Upgraded from CRISIL D Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250@ Reaffirmed @ Includes a sublimit of letter of credit of around Rs.50.0 Million Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300# Reaffirmed #Limit of Rs.100 Million for inland/foreign letter of credit Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 494.7 Reaffirmed Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarkar Gray Iron Products CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Sarkar Gray Iron Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Seamec Ltd CC* CRISIL A 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ * Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Seamec Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL A 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ SFP Sons (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 14 Assigned Credit SFP Sons (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 16 Assigned Limits SFP Sons (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned SFP Sons (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned Credit Shree Venkatesh Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 375 Suspended Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2000 - Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 8.1 - Loan Fac Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 3021.9 - Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2000 - Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 11.9 - Loan Fac Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4488.1 - Siricon Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Sonal Adhesives Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ ^Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in foreign currency upto Rs. 58.0 million Spaniso Studio CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Spaniso Studio Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac State Bank of Patiala Perpetual Bond CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Programme State Bank of Patiala Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue Sumatex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Sumatex Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 25.5 Suspended Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 121 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 129 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Triton Valves Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 420 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ *Includes Rs.120 million interchangeable with letter of credit Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 319.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Triton Valves Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Vedanta Creations Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Vikram Structures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 94 Assigned Loan Fac Vikram Structures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 106 Assigned Vikram Structures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Assigned Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2540 Reaffirmed Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 323.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 728.9 Reaffirmed Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 92.6 Suspended Loan Fac Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.4 Suspended Yamuna Power and Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Suspended Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Suspended Loan Fac Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 200.8 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 