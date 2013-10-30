Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alom Extrusions Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Pur-Discounting Fac
Bansal Infracon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2250 -
BLA Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1950 Reaffirmed
Canara Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs.500 Billion
Central Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed
Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Downgraded
From
CRISIL A2
Excelsource International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Excelsource International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Credit
Excelsource International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Excelsource International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 105 Suspended
Loan Fac
Freeze Exim Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Freeze Exim BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Assigned
Freeze Exim Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Idea Cellular Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
K. P. N. Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.7 Reaffirmed
K. P. N. Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Kaashvi Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Kores (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
Kores (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed
Kores (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Kores (India) Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals BG CRISIL A4 175 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
M J R Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Reassigned
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550 Reaffirmed
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 139 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 20.9 Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank Proposed ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 4.1 Reaffirmed
Om Prakash Amarnath BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Purbanchal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
PV Sons Corn Milling Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
QVC Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10$ Reaffirmed
$ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
QVC Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100# Reaffirmed
# Rs.50 million interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit Foreign Currency
QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Raghuvar (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned
Raksan Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Raksan Transformers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 185 Reaffirmed
Sahibzada Timber & Ply Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Seamec Ltd BG CRISIL A1 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
SFP Sons (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 -
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2200 -
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 250 -
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2550 -
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 150 -
Siricon Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29.9 Suspended
Sonal Adhesives Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 112 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Spaniso Studio LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Sumatex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 950 Reaffirmed
TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Reaffirmed
Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed
Triton Valves Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Downgraded
From
CRISIL A2
Triton Valves Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3+ 90 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
@Includes Rs.50 million interchangeable with buyers credit
Triton Valves Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 88.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL A2
Vedanta Creations Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Victor Forgings Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Credit
Victor Forgings Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Credit
Victor Forgings Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2710 Reaffirmed
Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd CP** CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
** Transferred from Virgo Engineers Ltd.
Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended
Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 40 Suspended
Yamuna Power and Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Suspended
Yamuna Power and Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Housing Bank FD Programme FAAA 10000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
3S Infrastructure TL CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed
A. S. Iron and Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
A. S. Iron and Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alom Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
Alom Extrusions Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended
^Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit, Packing Credit, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee
Alom Extrusions Ltd LOC /BG ^ CRISIL BB+ 155 Suspended
^Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit, Packing Credit, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee
Alom Extrusions Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 23.6 Suspended
Arya Green Energy TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Arya Green Energy CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Arya Green Energy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bansal Infracon Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 -
Bansal Infracon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 -
Loan Fac
BLA Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed
BLA Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 199.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 790.6 Reaffirmed
Canara Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed
Canara Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Canara Bank Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 15896 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Central Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA 20000 Assigned
(Under Basel III)
Central Bank of India Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 23000 Reaffirmed
Central Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Bond Issue
Central Bank of India Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed
Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 22.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Elektromag Devices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Freeze Exim Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Freeze Exim LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Assigned
Futuristic Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 70.9 Assigned
Futuristic Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 4.2 Assigned
Futuristic Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gee Emm Overseas TL CRISIL B 12.5# Assigned
# Foreign Letter of Credit of Rs.7.0 Million. for import of machinery
Gee Emm Overseas CC CRISIL B 60* Assigned
* Sub-limit of Export Packing Credit//Post Shipment Credit of Rs. 50.00 Million
Gee Emm Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Green Valley's Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 220 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
K. P. N. Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
K. P. N. Textile Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 112.2 Reaffirmed
K. P. N. Textile Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 26.1 Reaffirmed
Kaashvi Industries CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended
Kaashvi Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB 95.2 Suspended
Kores (India) Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL 702.5 Reaffirmed
loan* BB+
*interchangeable with Overdraft and Pledge facility
Kores (India) Ltd TL CRISIL 517 Reaffirmed
BB+
Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Lakshmi Transformers & Electricals CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Lexicon Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 700 Assigned
M J R Steels Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub-limit of Rs. 60 million of Inland/Import Letter Of Credit
M J R Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maitri Educational Society TL CRISIL D 89.4 Assigned
Maitri Educational Society BG CRISIL D 48 Assigned
Maitri Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 44 Reaffirmed
Maruichi KUMA Steel Tube Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 31 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Organics Ltd CC# CRISIL A 1704.5 Reaffirmed
# Two way interchangeability between CC/WCDL and EPC/PCFC limits.
Includes Demand Cash Credit against Export Bills to the extent of Rs.130 Million
Meghmani Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 945.5 Reaffirmed
Credit*
* Export packing Credit interchangeable with PCFC/FBD
Molisati Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 108.5 Reaffirmed
Namaha Estates CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Namaha Estates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
National Housing Bank LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 46.88 Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 8.12 Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank NCDs CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank NCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank Bonds CRISIL AAA 70000 Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 140000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded
from
CRISIL C
Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Noble Moulds Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL D 15 -
Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 195 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded
from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Om Prakash Amarnath CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Om Prakash Amarnath Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Om Prakash Amarnath Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Purbanchal Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
PV Sons Corn Milling Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
PV Sons Corn Milling Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
PV Sons Corn Milling Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 41.4 Suspended
QVC Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20* Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit limit
QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Raghuvar (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 247.5* Assigned
*includes sub limit of Rs.160 million of working capital demand loan and sub limit of Rs.150
million of Letter of Credit
Raghuvar (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Raghuvar (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51 Assigned
Loan Fac
Raksan Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Ranjeet Automobiles CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended
Ranjeet Automobiles Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL B 280 Reaffirmed
Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ratnadeep Metal and Tubes Ltd TL CRISIL B 153.6 Reaffirmed
Sahibzada Timber & Ply Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 755 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 250 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Samosaran Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250@ Reaffirmed
@ Includes a sublimit of letter of credit of around Rs.50.0 Million
Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300# Reaffirmed
#Limit of Rs.100 Million for inland/foreign letter of credit
Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 494.7 Reaffirmed
Samosaran Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sarkar Gray Iron Products CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Sarkar Gray Iron Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Seamec Ltd CC* CRISIL A 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
* Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Seamec Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL A 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
SFP Sons (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 14 Assigned
Credit
SFP Sons (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 16 Assigned
Limits
SFP Sons (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned
SFP Sons (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned
Credit
Shree Venkatesh Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 375 Suspended
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2000 -
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 8.1 -
Loan Fac
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 3021.9 -
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2000 -
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 11.9 -
Loan Fac
Shyam Sel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A- 4488.1 -
Siricon Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended
Sonal Adhesives Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
^Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in foreign currency upto Rs. 58.0
million
Spaniso Studio CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Spaniso Studio Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
State Bank of Patiala Perpetual Bond CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
Programme
State Bank of Patiala Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
Bonds Issue
Sumatex Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Sumatex Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 25.5 Suspended
Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed
Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 121 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 129 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Triton Valves Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 420 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
*Includes Rs.120 million interchangeable with letter of credit
Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 319.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Triton Valves Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Vedanta Creations Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Vikram Structures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 94 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vikram Structures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 106 Assigned
Vikram Structures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2540 Reaffirmed
Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 323.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Virgo Valves & Controls Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 728.9 Reaffirmed
Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended
Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 92.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Yamuna Cable Accessories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17.4 Suspended
Yamuna Power and Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Suspended
Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended
Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 200.8 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
