Oct 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Industries (India) Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 52 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 130 Reaffirmed Behr India Ltd Buyers' Credit CRISIL A2 217 Reaffirmed Canara Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Cauvery Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 19 Assigned Cauvery Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Suspended G. C. Threads Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Reaffirmed G.S. Auto International Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Fully interchangeable with Indian letter of credit and foreign letter of credit G.S. Auto International Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Hi -Tech Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Irbaz Shoe Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Discounting Irbaz Shoe Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Suspended JMD Chain Stores Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Export and Import Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Manraj Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Manraj Enterprises Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended *Foreign Bill Purchase limit of Rs.25 Million sanctioned as a sub limit of Packing Credit Limit MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Standby LCs, includes Rs.500 million sub-limit for BG. MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 4997.2 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC** CRISIL A3 6000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee (BG) and Standby LCs MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 2000 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with BG MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1650 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 3000 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 790 Reaffirmed Forward MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd BG $ CRISIL A3 7000 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with BG and One way interchangeability with FB limits up to Rs.1400 Million PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 95 Assigned PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Loan Fac Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2160 Reaffirmed S R C Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended S R C Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Safe & Secure Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sangam International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Sangam International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Loan Fac Siricon Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 29.9 Suspended Sunrise Marketing Agents Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Sunrise Marketing Agents Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 33 Assigned Suresh Chand Gupta Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 18 Assigned Loan Fac Suresh Chand Gupta BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Suresh Chand Gupta Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 42 Assigned Swissline Intertrade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 235 Assigned Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Foreign Currency LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Industries (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Adroit Industries (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 6 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 6.1 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 2.9 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Amtrak Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Anand Synthetics CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Anand Synthetics TL CRISIL B+ 41.3 Reaffirmed Anutex Shopping Mall LLP CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Anutex Shopping Mall LLP TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Arihant Metals (Jodhpur) TL CRISIL B 110 Assigned Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd NCD CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A 91.8 Reaffirmed Limit Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd CC # CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit of up to Rs.50.00 million and working capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and export credit up to Rs.90.00 million Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 66.5 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 401.7 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 15000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Bank of Baroda Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 21200 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 21500 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of Baroda Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Behr India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Behr India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 179.7 Reaffirmed Behr India Ltd Proposed LT Fac CRISIL BBB+ 73.3 Assigned Biloree Cast (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Biloree Cast (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Biloree Cast (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Brawn Spaces Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Assigned Canara Bank Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 15896 Reaffirmed Bonds Cauvery Engineering Works SME Credit CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Cauvery Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB 46.5 Assigned Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall CC CRISIL BBB 390 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Textiles and CC CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Chandana Brothers Textiles and TL CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Jewellers Pvt Ltd Chandana Brothers Textiles and Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Jewellers Pvt Ltd Credit Chandra Container Manufacturers CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Chandra Container Manufacturers LOC & BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Chandra Container Manufacturers Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 3 Suspended Chandra Container Manufacturers TL CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Fac Chennai Auto Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Funding Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Creative Bakers & Confectioners Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15.5 Assigned Credit Delta Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Delta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 531.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Suspended Dharmarathina Textile Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 155 Suspended E R Automotives Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed E R Automotives Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed E R Automotives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac G. C. Threads Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 327.7 Reaffirmed G. C. Threads Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed #Includes Rs.50 million of Packing Credit and Rs.50 million of Bill Discounting G.S. Auto International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB G.S. Auto International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB G.S. Auto International Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB G.S. Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 33.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Goaltore Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 9.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Haryana Suraj Maltings Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 50 Assigned Haryana Suraj Maltings Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Haryana Suraj Maltings Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 70 Assigned Hi -Tech Construction CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Indogreen International BG CRISIL D 7 Suspended Indogreen International LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Suspended J & J Precision Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned JMD Chain Stores Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed JMD Chain Stores Ltd TL CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned JMD Chain Stores Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Credit JMM Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 105 Suspended K P Charitable Trust Rupee TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Kamakhya Cold Storage (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 84 Suspended KNS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 373.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kohinoor Export and Import Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Kross Manufacturers (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 201.5 Suspended *Cash Credit includes CC (Stocks) of Rs.70.0 Million; CC (BD) of Rs.130.0 Million; & DDP (Chq) of Rs.1.5 Million. There is 100% one - way interchangeability between CC (DDP - cheques) & CC (Book debts) Kross Manufacturers (India) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 8.8 Suspended Kross Manufacturers (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Kross Manufacturers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 1.4 Suspended Loan Fac Kross Manufacturers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 58.3 Suspended Lavanyaa's Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Lavanyaa's Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 32.4 Assigned Makkar Textile TL CRISIL B 64.5 Assigned Makkar Textile CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Makkar Textile Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Manraj Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Marck Biosciences Ltd CC* CRISIL D 187.5 Suspended *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, foreign bill purchase, export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency, and inland bill purchase/discounting up to specified limits. Marck Biosciences Ltd LOC** CRISIL D 50 Suspended ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to specified limits Marck Biosciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 598.2 Suspended Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 61 Assigned Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 75 Assigned Fac MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 882.8 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) and Bill Discounting. MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with WCDL/FCNR(B) Mohandas Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Assigned Loan Fac Mohandas Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL D 100 Assigned Fac Mohandas Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Assigned Narbheram Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed NSHM Academy LT Loan CRISIL B- 356.6 Suspended NSHM Academy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.5 Suspended Loan Fac Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL BB+ 1400* Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Rs.150 million of Secured Overdraft Limit Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 430 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180* Assigned *includes sub limit of working capital demand loan of Rs.150.0 million Raj Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 540 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Repromen offset Printers Madras Pvt LOC CRISIL D 6 Suspended Ltd Repromen offset Printers Madras Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 114 Suspended Ltd Rishabh Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac S R C Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended S R C Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Safe & Secure Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Sarkar Gray Iron Products CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Sarkar Gray Iron Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Savitri Education Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Sentini Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 290 Assigned Siricon Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Sree Maa Sarada Fabrication & BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Engineering Pvt Ltd Sree Maa Sarada Fabrication & CC* CRISIL D 160 Suspended Engineering Pvt Ltd * Includes sub limit of Rs.30.00 Million of letter of Credit Sree Maa Sarada Fabrication & TL CRISIL D 56 Suspended Engineering Pvt Ltd Sree Maa Sarada Ores & Forgings India BG CRISIL D 65 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sree Maa Sarada Ores & Forgings India CC CRISIL D 290 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sree Maa Sarada Ores & Forgings India LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sree Maa Sarada Ores & Forgings India TL CRISIL D 132.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sunrise Marketing Agents WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned Sunrise Marketing Agents CC CRISIL B 8 Assigned Suresh Chand Gupta Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 70 Suspended Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Suspended Swarnaa Techno Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110.5 Suspended Swissline Intertrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 63.5 Assigned Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Credit Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 6 Assigned Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Assigned Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Assigned Victory Precisions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 76.5 Assigned Credit Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Purchase Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 115 Assigned Loan Fac Windlass Engineers & Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 47.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)