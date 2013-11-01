Nov 1 Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aasra Foundations BG CRISIL A4 9.2 Suspended
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked
Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed
Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed
Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 115 Reaffirmed
Forward
Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Asian Paints Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Bansal International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1980 Reaffirmed
Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1540 Reaffirmed
Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1680 Reaffirmed
Britacel Silicones Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Britacel Silicones Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Devraj Tropical Fruits LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Devraj Tropical Fruits BG CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Assigned
DTE Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 190 Suspended
Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Gemscab Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 265 Assigned
Gemscab Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned
Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
High Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Credit
High Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned
* includes a sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.10.00 Million
Hindustan Tyre Company BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Tyre Company LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed
J. B. Cotton Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Jai Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Jai Industries Standby LOC CRISIL A3 4.5 Reaffirmed
Kaaiser Oils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Kalyaneshwari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Kapsons Worldwide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kapsons Worldwide Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kapsons Worldwide LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kosas Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Assigned
Credit
Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Lancer Laser Tech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
L-Comps & Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 26.8 Reaffirmed
M/s. Hima Sai Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Magnum Overseas India Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Magnum Overseas India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned
Mahendra Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Met-Rolla Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Met-Rolla Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 300 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A3
Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 525 Reaffirmed
Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Navin Trading Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Navin Trading Company Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Paramount Seafoods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Discounting
Paramount Seafoods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Phil Minerals Benefication & Energy LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Phil Minerals Benefication & Energy BG CRISIL A3 46.2 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Raghuvar India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 22.5 Reaffirmed
Pur-Discounting Fac
Ruby Mica Company Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 19 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL D
Ruby Mica Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ruby Mica Company Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 6 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL D
S.R. Selvaraj & Sons BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
S.R. Selvaraj & Sons Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
SBG Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended
Seafood Innovations Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Sharat Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended
Sharat Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Discounting
*Foreign Documents Bank Purchase FDBP)/Foreign Usance Bills Purchase FUBP) drawn under Letter of
Credit FDBP/FUBPLC)*
Sharat Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Sharat Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Sharat Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 880 Reaffirmed
Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Steer Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 700 Suspended
Credit
Sterling Tapes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Sterling Tapes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.7 Assigned
Sua Explosives& Accessories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Assigned
Sunsilk Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt EPCG Guarantee ST CRISIL D 3.3 Assigned
Ltd
Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Tayo Rolls Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Tayo Rolls Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A2
Tayo Rolls Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 1800 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with buyers credit
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Traxun Towers India Pvt. Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
* 100 % interchangeability with Bank Guarantee
Traxun Towers India Pvt. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Trishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
^^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee
Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
^^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Aasra Foundations LT Loan CRISIL C 210.8 Suspended
Aasra Foundations Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 60 Suspended
Abhiman Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Tayo Rolls Ltd FD FB+ Downgraded
from FA-
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Assigned
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked)
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
Suspension
Revoked)
Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4.3 Reaffirmed
Aman Bhalla Foundation Rupee TL CRISIL D 125 Suspended
Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.2 Reaffirmed
Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA/S 250 Reaffirmed
Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL
C
Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
C
Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 79.5 Assigned
Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 18 Assigned
Credit
Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
* It has a sublimit of Rs. 90Million for Export Packing Credit.
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed
@Includes sublimit of Rs.500 million for letter of credit and Rs.500 million for bank guarantee
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed
**Includes sublimit of Rs.350 million for letter of credit
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC@@ CRISIL BBB 565 Reaffirmed
@@Includes sublimit of Rs.400 million for letter of credit
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed
##Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB 475 Reaffirmed
^^Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed
Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub limit for buyers credit that is fully interchangeable with letter of credit and
50 per cent interchangeable with cash credit
Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed
Ashtech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned
Asian Paints Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed
B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.7 Assigned
B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Bansal International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed
Bansal International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed
Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bell Tower Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Bell Tower Resorts Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 332.8 Suspended
Bell Tower Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 23 Suspended
Bell Tower Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 590 Reaffirmed
Britacel Silicones Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
D. D. Steel TL CRISIL BB- 49.6 Assigned
D. D. Steel CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
D. D. Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Devraj Tropical Fruits TL CRISIL BB+ 23.6 Assigned
Devraj Tropical Fruits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Devraj Tropical Fruits CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
DTE Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended
* Fully convertible into Cash Credit
DTE Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 46.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Edible Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Edible Agro Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Enar Rubber Reclaim Industries Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 68.3 Assigned
Enar Rubber Reclaim Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Enar Rubber Reclaim Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Fortune Spirit Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Fortune Spirit Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 420 Reaffirmed
Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Gemscab Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned
Gemscab Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gemscab Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Gemscab Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned
Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended
Goyal Food Stuff Industries TL CRISIL D 32.1 Assigned
Goyal Food Stuff Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL D 7 Assigned
Goyal Food Stuff Industries BG CRISIL D 0.9 Assigned
Goyal Food Stuff Industries CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned
High Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21.8 Assigned
High Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
High Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 87.5 Assigned
Hindustan Herbals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Hindustan Herbals Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Hindustan Tyre Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Tyre Company CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 540 Reaffirmed
J P Infra Mumbai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned
Loan Fac
J P Infra Mumbai Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 900 Assigned
J. B. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Jai Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Jai Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jai Jalaram Ceramic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
Jai Jalaram Ceramic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kaaiser Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70.6 Suspended
Kaaiser Oils Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 143 Suspended
Kalyaneshwari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Kalyaneshwari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Kapsons Worldwide Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kosas Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kosas Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned
Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 182.4 Assigned
Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Discounting
Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Credit
Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned
KSM Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 37.2 Suspended
KSM Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL D 150 Suspended
*Includes Sublimit of Rs.50.0 Million Export Packing Credit
KSM Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
KSM Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 220.9 Suspended
Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
* Includes the sublimit of Rs.55.00 Million for Letter of Credit
Lancer Laser Tech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Lancer Laser Tech Ltd TL CRISIL B- 91.9 Reaffirmed
L-Comps & Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Lingaya's Society TL CRISIL B 400 Assigned
M. S. Wood Products CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
M. S. Wood Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M/s. Hima Sai Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
M/s. Hima Sai Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
M/s. Hima Sai Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Assigned
Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
Mahendra Metal Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Mahendra Metal Corporation CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Mallabhum Human Resource Development Rupee TL CRISIL D 78.9 Reaffirmed
Trust
Mangal Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended
Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.1 Assigned
Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned
Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned
Met-Rolla Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 37.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
* Interchangeable with bill discounting
Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
MRS Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
MRS Educational Trust TL CRISIL B- 150 Assigned
Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Murugappa Holdings Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA Reaffirmed
Murugappa Holdings Ltd NCDs * CRISIL AA / Reaffirmed
CRISIL A1+
Nakoda Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 78.5 Assigned
Navin Trading Company CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
* includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.10 Million
Navin Trading Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Nice Rice Mill TL CRISIL D 29.2 Assigned
Nice Rice Mill BG CRISIL D 0.8 Assigned
Nice Rice Mill CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
NR Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
NR Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
NR Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
NR Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Fac
Paramount Seafoods Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Phil Minerals Benefication & Energy PvOverdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Ltd
Phil Minerals Benefication & Energy PvCC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned
Ltd
Pollutech Engineering Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Credit
Pollutech Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Pollutech Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pondy Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Pondy Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Pondy Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B- 3 Suspended
Pondy Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 3 Suspended
Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned
Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51 Assigned
Loan Fac
Puja Industries CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned
Puja Industries TL CRISIL B 11.6 Assigned
Raghuvar India Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 247.5 Assigned
*includes sub limit of Rs.160 Million of working capital demand loan and sub limit of Rs.150
Million of Letter of Credit
Raghuvar India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Raghuvar India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 12.3 Reaffirmed
Ruby Mica Company Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 8 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ruby Mica Company Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 12 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ruby Mica Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Ruby Mica Company Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 9 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL D
S.R. Selvaraj & Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
S.R. Selvaraj & Sons Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 1.5 Suspended
Fac
Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended
Ltd
Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Packing Credit* CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Ltd
* Includes a sub-limit of Rs 30.0 Million for Foreign Bill Purchase, Foreign Letter of Credit
fully interchangeable with CC limit
SBG Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Seafood Innovations TL CRISIL B 37 Assigned
Seafood Innovations Bill Discounting CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 75* Assigned
* Includes a sublimit of Rs.10million for inland letter of credit
Shree Mukund Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Saibaba Jeevandhara Hospital TL CRISIL B 88 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Shree Sita Refiners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended
Shree Sita Refiners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 48 Suspended
Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd CC & WCDemand Loan CRISIL AA- 3390 Reaffirmed
Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed
Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned
Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries CC* CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned
* Includes a sublimit of Rs.15 million for Packing credit.
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 13.4 Reaffirmed
Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB/ 17.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sterling Tapes Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 3.7 Assigned
Sterling Tapes Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.1 Assigned
Sterling Tapes Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Sua Explosives& Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned
Sunsilk Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt TL CRISIL D 57.7 Assigned
Ltd
Sunsilk Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Ltd
Supreme Mega Constructions LLP Proposed CC Fac CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned
Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned
Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
Tayo Rolls Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 610 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Tayo Rolls Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 740 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 900 Reaffirmed
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 650 Reaffirmed
Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 200 Upgraded
from CRISIL
D
* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the limit of Rs.75.0 million
Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
D
Trishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/ 50 Suspended
Trishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B/ 6 Suspended
Tycoon Oil Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Tycoon Oil Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40.5 Assigned
Fac
Umananda Rice Mill Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 18.3 Assigned
Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52 Assigned
Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed
Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 9770 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loans
Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 17205 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Working Capital demand loans
Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed
White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned
White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70.5 Assigned
White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 104.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 242.6 Assigned
Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 195.6 Assigned
Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 114.2 Assigned
Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 210 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee CC-Cash Credit CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share CD-Certificate
of Deposit CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation CPA-Claims Paying Ability CP-Commercial
Paper CPS-convertible preference shares CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares DDB-Deep Discount Bond EPBI-Exchange premium bond FBL-Fund Based Limits FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit ITD-Immediate Term Debt LOC-Letter of
Credit LT -Long Term LTB -Long Term Borrowing LTD -Long Term Debt MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture MTD -Medium term Debenture MTN-medium term notes NCDSO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation) NCD-Non-convertible Debentures NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds NM-Not Meaningful OCD-optionally convertible debenture OD-Over
Draft OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture
PCN-partly convertible notes PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share POCD-partly optional
PP-privately placed PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit PS-Preference Shares PTC-Pass
Through Certificates RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes SDO-Structured Debt Obligation SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio SO-Structured
Obligation SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures SPN-secured premium notes STB-Short
Term Bond STD-Short Term Debentures ST-Short Term Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds TB-Taxable
Bond TFB-Tax Free Bond TL-Term Loan TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
