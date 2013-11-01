Nov 1 Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasra Foundations BG CRISIL A4 9.2 Suspended Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Assigned Suspension Revoked Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Suspension Revoked Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 115 Reaffirmed Forward Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Ashtech India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Asian Paints Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Bansal International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1980 Reaffirmed Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1540 Reaffirmed Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1680 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Devraj Tropical Fruits LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Devraj Tropical Fruits BG CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Assigned DTE Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 190 Suspended Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Gemscab Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 265 Assigned Gemscab Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Globe Forex & Travels Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended High Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Credit High Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned * includes a sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.10.00 Million Hindustan Tyre Company BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tyre Company LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed J. B. Cotton Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Jai Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Jai Industries Standby LOC CRISIL A3 4.5 Reaffirmed Kaaiser Oils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Kalyaneshwari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Kapsons Worldwide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kapsons Worldwide Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Kapsons Worldwide LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kosas Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Credit Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Lancer Laser Tech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed L-Comps & Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 26.8 Reaffirmed M/s. Hima Sai Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Magnum Overseas India Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Magnum Overseas India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Loan Fac Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Mahendra Metal Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Met-Rolla Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Met-Rolla Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 525 Reaffirmed Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Navin Trading Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Navin Trading Company Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Discounting Fac Paramount Seafoods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Discounting Paramount Seafoods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Phil Minerals Benefication & Energy LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Phil Minerals Benefication & Energy BG CRISIL A3 46.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Raghuvar India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1 Reaffirmed Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A2 22.5 Reaffirmed Pur-Discounting Fac Ruby Mica Company Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 19 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Ruby Mica Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ruby Mica Company Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 6 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D S.R. Selvaraj & Sons BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended S.R. Selvaraj & Sons Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4 1 Suspended SBG Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Suspended Seafood Innovations Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Sharat Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Sharat Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Discounting *Foreign Documents Bank Purchase FDBP)/Foreign Usance Bills Purchase FUBP) drawn under Letter of Credit FDBP/FUBPLC)* Sharat Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Sharat Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Sharat Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 880 Reaffirmed Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed under LOC Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Steer Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 700 Suspended Credit Sterling Tapes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Sterling Tapes Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.7 Assigned Sua Explosives& Accessories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Assigned Sunsilk Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt EPCG Guarantee ST CRISIL D 3.3 Assigned Ltd Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Tayo Rolls Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Tayo Rolls Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Tayo Rolls Ltd CP CRISIL A4+ Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 1800 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with buyers credit Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Traxun Towers India Pvt. Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned * 100 % interchangeability with Bank Guarantee Traxun Towers India Pvt. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Trishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Aasra Foundations LT Loan CRISIL C 210.8 Suspended Aasra Foundations Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 60 Suspended Abhiman Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tayo Rolls Ltd FD FB+ Downgraded from FA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Assigned Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Suspension Revoked) Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Suspension Revoked) Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Allena Auto Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4.3 Reaffirmed Aman Bhalla Foundation Rupee TL CRISIL D 125 Suspended Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.2 Reaffirmed Amarson Overseas Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Ambadi Investments Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA/S 250 Reaffirmed Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL C Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 8 Downgraded from CRISIL C Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 79.5 Assigned Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 18 Assigned Credit Anjan Drug Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 120 Assigned * It has a sublimit of Rs. 90Million for Export Packing Credit. Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Rs.500 million for letter of credit and Rs.500 million for bank guarantee Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed **Includes sublimit of Rs.350 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC@@ CRISIL BBB 565 Reaffirmed @@Includes sublimit of Rs.400 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC## CRISIL BBB 480 Reaffirmed ##Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB 475 Reaffirmed ^^Includes sublimit of Rs.250 million for letter of credit Ardor Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Ardor Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit for buyers credit that is fully interchangeable with letter of credit and 50 per cent interchangeable with cash credit Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arun Vyapar Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Ashtech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Asian Paints Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.7 Assigned B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.3 Assigned Loan Fac B. C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Bansal International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Bansal International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bell Tower Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Bell Tower Resorts Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 332.8 Suspended Bell Tower Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 23 Suspended Bell Tower Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 20 Suspended Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 590 Reaffirmed Britacel Silicones Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed D. D. Steel TL CRISIL BB- 49.6 Assigned D. D. Steel CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned D. D. Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.4 Assigned Loan Fac Devraj Tropical Fruits TL CRISIL BB+ 23.6 Assigned Devraj Tropical Fruits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.3 Assigned Loan Fac Devraj Tropical Fruits CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned DTE Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended * Fully convertible into Cash Credit DTE Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 46.4 Suspended Loan Fac Edible Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Edible Agro Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Enar Rubber Reclaim Industries Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 68.3 Assigned Enar Rubber Reclaim Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Enar Rubber Reclaim Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.7 Assigned Loan Fac Fortune Spirit Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Fortune Spirit Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Frontier Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 420 Reaffirmed Ganges Internationale Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Gemscab Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Gemscab Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Gemscab Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Gemscab Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Giriraj Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Globe Forex & Travels Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended Goyal Food Stuff Industries TL CRISIL D 32.1 Assigned Goyal Food Stuff Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL D 7 Assigned Goyal Food Stuff Industries BG CRISIL D 0.9 Assigned Goyal Food Stuff Industries CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned High Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21.8 Assigned High Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.2 Assigned Loan Fac High Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 87.5 Assigned Hindustan Herbals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Hindustan Herbals Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Hindustan Tyre Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tyre Company CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 540 Reaffirmed J P Infra Mumbai Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Loan Fac J P Infra Mumbai Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 900 Assigned J. B. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Jai Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Jai Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Jalaram Ceramic Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Jai Jalaram Ceramic Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaaiser Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70.6 Suspended Kaaiser Oils Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 143 Suspended Kalyaneshwari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Kalyaneshwari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Kapsons Worldwide Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kosas Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.6 Assigned Loan Fac Kosas Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 182.4 Assigned Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Discounting Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Credit Kosas Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Assigned KSM Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 37.2 Suspended KSM Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL D 150 Suspended *Includes Sublimit of Rs.50.0 Million Export Packing Credit KSM Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended KSM Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 220.9 Suspended Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed * Includes the sublimit of Rs.55.00 Million for Letter of Credit Lancer Laser Tech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Lancer Laser Tech Ltd TL CRISIL B- 91.9 Reaffirmed L-Comps & Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Lingaya's Society TL CRISIL B 400 Assigned M. S. Wood Products CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed M. S. Wood Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s. Hima Sai Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned M/s. Hima Sai Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned M/s. Hima Sai Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 240 Assigned Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Mahendra Metal Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned Mahendra Metal Corporation CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Mallabhum Human Resource Development Rupee TL CRISIL D 78.9 Reaffirmed Trust Mangal Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.1 Assigned Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Assigned Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Met-Rolla Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Interchangeable with bill discounting Mohan Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- MRS Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac MRS Educational Trust TL CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Multitex Filtration Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Murugappa Holdings Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA Reaffirmed Murugappa Holdings Ltd NCDs * CRISIL AA / Reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ Nakoda Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 78.5 Assigned Navin Trading Company CC* CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended * includes sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.10 Million Navin Trading Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Nice Rice Mill TL CRISIL D 29.2 Assigned Nice Rice Mill BG CRISIL D 0.8 Assigned Nice Rice Mill CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned NR Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned NR Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Loan Fac NR Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned NR Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Fac Paramount Seafoods Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Phil Minerals Benefication & Energy PvOverdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Ltd Phil Minerals Benefication & Energy PvCC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Ltd Pollutech Engineering Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Credit Pollutech Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Pollutech Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Pondy Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Pondy Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Pondy Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B- 3 Suspended Pondy Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 3 Suspended Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Protocol Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51 Assigned Loan Fac Puja Industries CC CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Puja Industries TL CRISIL B 11.6 Assigned Raghuvar India Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 247.5 Assigned *includes sub limit of Rs.160 Million of working capital demand loan and sub limit of Rs.150 Million of Letter of Credit Raghuvar India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Raghuvar India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 12.3 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Company Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ruby Mica Company Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 12 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ruby Mica Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ruby Mica Company Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 9 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D S.R. Selvaraj & Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended S.R. Selvaraj & Sons Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 1.5 Suspended Fac Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Ltd Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Packing Credit* CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Ltd * Includes a sub-limit of Rs 30.0 Million for Foreign Bill Purchase, Foreign Letter of Credit fully interchangeable with CC limit SBG Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Seafood Innovations TL CRISIL B 37 Assigned Seafood Innovations Bill Discounting CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Assigned Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 75* Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs.10million for inland letter of credit Shree Mukund Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Ispat India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Saibaba Jeevandhara Hospital TL CRISIL B 88 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Shree Sita Refiners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Shree Sita Refiners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 48 Suspended Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd CC & WCDemand Loan CRISIL AA- 3390 Reaffirmed Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries CC* CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs.15 million for Packing credit. Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 13.4 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB/ 17.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterling Tapes Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 3.7 Assigned Sterling Tapes Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.1 Assigned Sterling Tapes Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sua Explosives& Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Sunsilk Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt TL CRISIL D 57.7 Assigned Ltd Sunsilk Dyeing & Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Ltd Supreme Mega Constructions LLP Proposed CC Fac CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Syndicate Wiper Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Tayo Rolls Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 610 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tayo Rolls Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 740 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 900 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 650 Reaffirmed Technova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Tirupati Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the limit of Rs.75.0 million Transport Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Trishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/ 50 Suspended Trishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B/ 6 Suspended Tycoon Oil Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Tycoon Oil Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40.5 Assigned Fac Umananda Rice Mill Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 18.3 Assigned Vasudeva Dall Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52 Assigned Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 9770 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loans Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 17205 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Working Capital demand loans Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70.5 Assigned White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 104.5 Assigned Loan Fac Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 242.6 Assigned Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 195.6 Assigned Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 114.2 Assigned Yegna Manojavam Drugs & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 210 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee CC-Cash Credit CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share CD-Certificate of Deposit CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation CPA-Claims Paying Ability CP-Commercial Paper CPS-convertible preference shares CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares DDB-Deep Discount Bond EPBI-Exchange premium bond FBL-Fund Based Limits FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit ITD-Immediate Term Debt LOC-Letter of Credit LT -Long Term LTB -Long Term Borrowing LTD -Long Term Debt MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture MTD -Medium term Debenture MTN-medium term notes NCDSO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation) NCD-Non-convertible Debentures NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds NM-Not Meaningful OCD-optionally convertible debenture OD-Over Draft OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture PCN-partly convertible notes PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share POCD-partly optional PP-privately placed PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit PS-Preference Shares PTC-Pass Through Certificates RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares SCPN-secured convertible preference notes SDO-Structured Debt Obligation SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio SO-Structured Obligation SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures SPN-secured premium notes STB-Short Term Bond STD-Short Term Debentures ST-Short Term Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds TB-Taxable Bond TFB-Tax Free Bond TL-Term Loan TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.