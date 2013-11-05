Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Ship Breakers BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 700 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A1 Fab Trade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 * Includes Sublimit of Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase/ Discount of Rs.90.00 Million and Post Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency within Foreign Bill Discounting/Foreign Bill Purchase limit to the extent of Rs.90.00 Million Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 160 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A1 Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Purchase Indo Col Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 208.1 Reaffirmed Jindal Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 590 Reaffirmed Jindal Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1060 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Mangaldas Venichand BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Mangaldas Venichand LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended P. D. Shah & Sons BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit. PowerTrek Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Suspended PowerTrek Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 4.8 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Seanto Minerals and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Shivalik Polyadd Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 11.4 Suspended Credit Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 16 Suspended Sri Varalaxmi Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Suncorp Exim India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Syscon Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended Syscon Engineers LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Vijaynath Interiors & Exteriors Pvt LtLOC & BG CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vikas Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Vikas Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Valves Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended A.V. Valves Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended A.V. Valves Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 6 Suspended Purchase A.V. Valves Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 6 Suspended A.V. Valves Ltd TL CRISIL D 2.9 Suspended Balaji Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A Fab Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Fab Trade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Fab Trade Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Credit G. K. Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Suspended G. K. Autowheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 540 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Indo Col Chem Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 14.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 16.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 2.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 392.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Janki Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Suspended Janki Newsprint Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Jindal Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 222.5 Reaffirmed Jindal Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JR Metal Chennai Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended JR Metal Chennai Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Purchase JR Metal Chennai Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended JR Metal Chennai Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 137.5 Suspended JR Metal Chennai Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 15 Suspended JRD Industries LOC* CRISIL BB+ 500 Reassigned *Includes sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs. 55 million KSV Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed KSV Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed KSV Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 118.6 Reaffirmed Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Services Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs * CRISIL AA+ 90510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme * *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme* FAAA - Reaffirmed Services Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Mangaldas Venichand CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended MSP Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended MSP Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 88.4 Suspended National Highways Authority of India Tax-free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned National Highways Authority of India NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India Tax-free Bonds CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Programme Navya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Navya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 71.8 Reaffirmed Navya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Navya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navya Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 28.2 Reaffirmed Navya Industries Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed P. D. Shah & Sons CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B P. D. Shah & Sons TL CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Pasari Silk Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Pasari Silk Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 22 Suspended Purchase Pasari Silk Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 33 Suspended Pasari Silk Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 213 Suspended Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed Discounting* * Interchangeable upto Rs. 120 Million with Cash Credit and Pre-shipment finance. Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed PowerTrek Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended PowerTrek Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended PowerTrek Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended Loan Fac Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD PPD 1 CRISIL AAA(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD PPD 2 CRISIL AAA(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB 338.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 511.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Seanto Minerals and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Seanto Minerals and Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Suspended Loan Fac Shivalik Polyadd Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Shivalik Polyadd Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8.6 Suspended Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust CC CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 99 Reaffirmed Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Satguru Metalloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Suspended Shri Satguru Metalloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54.5 Suspended Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.7 Suspended Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.3 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Varalaxmi Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Suncorp Exim India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B Suncorp Exim India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sushruta Vishranthi Dhama Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Syscon Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Syscon Engineers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.5 Suspended Syscon Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended Loan Fac Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 502.6 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 7.4 Reaffirmed Vijay Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Vijay Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Vijay Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Vijay Technologies India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended Vijaynath Interiors & Exteriors Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vijaynath Interiors & Exteriors Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 57.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Vikas Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 78 Suspended Vikas Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Loan Fac Vishnu Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Vishnu Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Vishnu Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 68.7 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.