Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arihant Ship Breakers BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 700 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A1
Fab Trade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A4+ 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
* Includes Sublimit of Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase/ Discount of Rs.90.00 Million and Post
Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency within Foreign Bill Discounting/Foreign Bill Purchase limit
to the extent of Rs.90.00 Million
Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 160 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A1
Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed
Indo Col Chem Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Indo Col Chem Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Indo Col Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 208.1 Reaffirmed
Jindal Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 590 Reaffirmed
Jindal Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1060 Reaffirmed
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these
instruments
Mangaldas Venichand BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Mangaldas Venichand LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
P. D. Shah & Sons BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Reaffirmed
Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit.
PowerTrek Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
PowerTrek Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 4.8 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Seanto Minerals and Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Shivalik Polyadd Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 11.4 Suspended
Credit
Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended
Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 16 Suspended
Sri Varalaxmi Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Suncorp Exim India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Syscon Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended
Syscon Engineers LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd LOC * CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Vijaynath Interiors & Exteriors Pvt LtLOC & BG CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Vikas Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Vikas Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.V. Valves Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended
A.V. Valves Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
A.V. Valves Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 6 Suspended
Purchase
A.V. Valves Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 6 Suspended
A.V. Valves Ltd TL CRISIL D 2.9 Suspended
Balaji Cotex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Corporated Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Data Processing Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A
Fab Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended
Fab Trade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Fab Trade Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended
Credit
G. K. Autowheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Suspended
G. K. Autowheels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hi-Tech Power & Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 540 Reaffirmed
Indo Col Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Indo Col Chem Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Indo Col Chem Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Indo Col Chem Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 14.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 16.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 2.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Jagmohan Lal Gupta Estates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 392.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Janki Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Suspended
Janki Newsprint Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Jindal Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 222.5 Reaffirmed
Jindal Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JR Metal Chennai Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended
JR Metal Chennai Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended
Purchase
JR Metal Chennai Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
JR Metal Chennai Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 137.5 Suspended
JR Metal Chennai Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 15 Suspended
JRD Industries LOC* CRISIL BB+ 500 Reassigned
*Includes sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs. 55 million
KSV Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
KSV Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
KSV Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 118.6 Reaffirmed
Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned
Services Ltd
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these
instruments
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs * CRISIL AA+ 90510 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these
instruments
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd Programme *
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these
instruments
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme* FAAA - Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these
instruments
Mangaldas Venichand CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
MSP Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Suspended
MSP Paper Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 88.4 Suspended
National Highways Authority of India Tax-free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned
National Highways Authority of India NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority of India Tax-free Bonds CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Navya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Navya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 71.8 Reaffirmed
Navya Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Navya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Navya Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 28.2 Reaffirmed
Navya Industries Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
P. D. Shah & Sons CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
P. D. Shah & Sons TL CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Pasari Silk Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Pasari Silk Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 22 Suspended
Purchase
Pasari Silk Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 33 Suspended
Pasari Silk Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 213 Suspended
Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
* Interchangeable upto Rs. 120 Million with Cash Credit and Pre-shipment finance.
Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
PowerTrek Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
PowerTrek Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended
PowerTrek Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Pulse Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD PPD 1 CRISIL AAA(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd NCD PPD 2 CRISIL AAA(SO) 10000 Reaffirmed
Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1500 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL BB 338.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 511.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Rohit Extractions Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Seanto Minerals and Energy Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Seanto Minerals and Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shivalik Polyadd Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended
Shivalik Polyadd Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8.6 Suspended
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust CC CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 99 Reaffirmed
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Satguru Metalloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Suspended
Shri Satguru Metalloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54.5 Suspended
Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended
Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.7 Suspended
Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Varalaxmi Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Suncorp Exim India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Suncorp Exim India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Sushruta Vishranthi Dhama Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended
Syscon Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended
Syscon Engineers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.5 Suspended
Syscon Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 502.6 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp GY Batteries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 7.4 Reaffirmed
Vijay Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Vijay Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Vijay Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Vijay Technologies India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Vijaynath Interiors & Exteriors Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Vijaynath Interiors & Exteriors Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 57.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Vikas Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 78 Suspended
Vikas Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vishnu Cars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Vishnu Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Vishnu Cars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 68.7 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
