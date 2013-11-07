Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anay Agency LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Anay Agency Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Loan Fac Deutsche Bank A. G. CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.25.0 Billion) Gulshan Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended J. D. Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Maso Automotives Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Nagaraj and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Plymex Timber Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed **Rs. 130 Million sublimit of buyers' credit Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- DTC Securities Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Gulshan Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended J. D. Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended J. D. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.2 Suspended Loan Fac J. D. Industries TL CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Kennigton Fabrics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Kennigton Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Maso Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Maso Automotives Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.8 Suspended Loan Fac Maso Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 76.2 Suspended Nagaraj and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Nagaraj and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Padmavati Logistics TL CRISIL C 60 Suspended Plymex Timber Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended *Interchangeable with cash credit S. V. Traders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Rs.7.5 Million sublimit of EPC Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 33.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Salem Stainless Steel Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 214 Reaffirmed Shiv Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Suspended Sincere Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 343.6 Reaffirmed T T L Minerals Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tulips Ambbience Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)