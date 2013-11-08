Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aark Pharmaceuticals BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended
Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co. LOC CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 43 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtLOC# CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
# Sublimit of under Bank Guarantee
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtBG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed
* Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.3 Reaffirmed
Isha Ores and Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Credit
Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Manjushri Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 19 Assigned
Manjushri Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
R F Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33.8 Reaffirmed
Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd BG*** CRISIL A1+ 180 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency loan
**Interchangeable with letter of credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aark Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL B+ 63 Suspended
Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Apex Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtCC^ CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
^Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 100.00 Million for Letter of credit.
Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtCC@ CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
@Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million for Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL).
Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Coimbatore Hitech Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 83 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 16.8 Suspended
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Suspended
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 44 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Credit
Hotel Grand International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hotel Grand International TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 49 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 169.6042Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 55.5956 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned
Loan Fac
Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 800 Assigned
Isha Ores and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
KGISL Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB 203.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
KGISL Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 31.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
KGISL Trust Lease Rental CRISIL BBB(SO) 78 Upgraded from
Discounting Loan* CRISIL
BBB-(SO)
* The rating on the Rs.266.7 million term loan availed from HDFC Bank is backed by the strength
of the escrow first charge on the lease rental receivables
Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Manjushri Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 36 Assigned
Loan Fac
Manjushri Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned
Narayani Silks Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 28 Suspended
Fac
Nimra Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Nimra Educational Society TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Prakash Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
R F Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 131.8 Reaffirmed
R F Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
limit
Shivadarshan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Shivadarshan Agro Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Credit
Shree Balaji Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1100 Reaffirmed
Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Worldstel Stainless Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended
Worldstel Stainless Steels Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 70 Suspended
*Includes Bank Guarantee upto Rs.5.0 Million
Worldstel Stainless Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Worldstel Stainless Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 195 Suspended
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
