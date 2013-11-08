Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aark Pharmaceuticals BG CRISIL A4 6 Suspended Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co. LOC CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 43 Suspended Loan Fac Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtLOC# CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed # Sublimit of under Bank Guarantee Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtBG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.3 Reaffirmed Isha Ores and Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Credit Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Manjushri Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 19 Assigned Manjushri Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R F Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33.8 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd BG*** CRISIL A1+ 180 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency loan **Interchangeable with letter of credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aark Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL B+ 63 Suspended Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Loan Fac Apex Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Bhikhabhai Gordhandas & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtCC^ CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed ^Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 100.00 Million for Letter of credit. Chennai Radha Engineering Works Pvt LtCC@ CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed @Includes a sub-limit of Rs. 50.00 Million for Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL). Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Hitech Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 83 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 16.8 Suspended Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 44 Suspended Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 60 Suspended Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 44 Suspended Loan Fac Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL D 5 Suspended Credit Hotel Grand International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac Hotel Grand International TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 49 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 169.6042Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 55.5956 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 160 Assigned Loan Fac Innovative Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 800 Assigned Isha Ores and Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Loan Fac KGISL Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB 203.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ KGISL Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 31.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ KGISL Trust Lease Rental CRISIL BBB(SO) 78 Upgraded from Discounting Loan* CRISIL BBB-(SO) * The rating on the Rs.266.7 million term loan availed from HDFC Bank is backed by the strength of the escrow first charge on the lease rental receivables Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mahalaxmi Polypack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Manjushri Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 36 Assigned Loan Fac Manjushri Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Narayani Silks Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 28 Suspended Fac Nimra Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Suspended Nimra Educational Society TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended Piyush Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Prakash Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed R F Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 131.8 Reaffirmed R F Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed limit Shivadarshan Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Shivadarshan Agro Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Credit Shree Balaji Mining Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1100 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Worldstel Stainless Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended Worldstel Stainless Steels Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 70 Suspended *Includes Bank Guarantee upto Rs.5.0 Million Worldstel Stainless Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.5 Suspended Loan Fac Worldstel Stainless Steels Ltd TL CRISIL D 195 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.