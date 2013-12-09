Refiling to add more ratings. - Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S P Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 35 Suspended Acclaim Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Acclaim Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Aditya Paptech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Aditya Paptech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Alchem International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 245 Reaffirmed Credit* *100% interchange ability with Foreign Bill Purchase and Foreign Bill Discounting facility Alchem International Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 45 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Alchem International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Artefact Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Artefact Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Associated Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Asuti Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 3.7 Reaffirmed Bina Commercial Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Centex International Pvt Ltd Export packing CRISIL A2 75 Upgraded from credit* # CRISIL A3+ * With one way interchangeability from Export Bill Purchase (EBP) to Export packaging credit (EPC) to the tune of Rs 40 million/# Export packaging credit (EPC) is fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC). Centex International Pvt Ltd Export Purchase CRISIL A2 40 Upgraded from Bill* CRISIL A3+ * With one way interchangeability from Export Bill Purchase (EBP) to Export packaging credit (EPC) to the tune of Rs 40 million Centex International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Centex International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Centex International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 40 Upgraded from Negotiation CRISIL A3+ Chaitanya Enterprises Proposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Dilshad Trading Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1 Reaffirmed Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Geeta Ispat LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 850 Reaffirmed Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Withdrawal Harish Trading Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Harisons and Harlaj Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Harisons and Harlaj Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A4+ Harisons and Harlaj Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 115 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Himalayan Road Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 210 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Jawahar Medical Foundation BG CRISIL A4 121 Reaffirmed Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Kamdhenu Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Karnatak Lingayat Education Society BG CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned M/S A. C. Shaikh Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Makalu Trading Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2350 Reaffirmed MEL Systems and Services Ltd BG** CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 **100% interchageability from Letter of Credit to Bank guarantee and from Bank guarantee to Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs. 20 Million MEL Systems and Services Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 MEL Systems and Services Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 **100% interchageability from Letter of Credit to Bank guarantee and from Bank guarantee to Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs. 20 Million Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Power Mech Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5880 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 895 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2160 Reaffirmed RAS Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 12.4 Suspended Discounting Fac SRC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Sri Saraswathi Saw Mills Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Subhkaran & Sons LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd BG CRISIL A1 62.5 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 915 Reaffirmed Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65.1 Reaffirmed Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Suparna Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Suparna Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Superways Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 19 Reaffirmed Swastik Stevedores Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Swastik Stevedores Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 43 Suspended Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 360 Reaffirmed ^Full interchangeability between non-fund based facilities Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed ^Full interchangeability between non-fund based facilities LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S P Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 111.6 Suspended A S P Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.8 Suspended Loan Fac A S P Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.6 Suspended A. R. Chains CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Acclaim Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Acclaim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 460 Suspended Loan Fac Aditya Paptech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 320 Reaffirmed Aditya Paptech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Reaffirmed Alchem International Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 85 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with EPC/FBP/FBD up-to Rs.60 Million Alchem International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Credit** ** Aggregate of CC, WCDL , ULC, Pre Shipment Lines not to exceed Rs.70 Million. Alchem International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Credit@ @ Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Working Capital Demand Loan and Usance Letter of Credit to extent of Rs.20 Million Alchem International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 425.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alchem International Ltd TL CRISIL A- 43.6 Reaffirmed Alchem International Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Amrit Environmental Technologies Pvt LCC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Amrit Environmental Technologies Pvt LRupee TL CRISIL D 125 Suspended Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 36.5 Reaffirmed Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Artefact Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Associated Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 13.3 Reaffirmed B.B. Styro Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 76.5 Reaffirmed Bina Commercial Corporation CC* CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Binjusaria Metal Box Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- BLS Ecotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ BLS Ecotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 380 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Cargo Solar Power (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL BB- 5140 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of credit of upto Rs.2000 Million Centex International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 853.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Centex International Pvt Ltd Export packing CRISIL BBB+ 90 Upgraded from credit** CRISIL BBB **Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit, interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) of upto Rs 70 million, interchangeable with Cash Credit upto a limit of Rs 50 million, interchangeable with Letter of Credit upto a limit of Rs 25 million, interchangeable with bill discounting upto a limit of Rs 50 million Centex International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 76.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Chaitanya Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 90 Suspended Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Credit Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Loan Fac Darjeeling Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Designer Exports CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Dhingra Jardine Infrastructure Pvt LtdWC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 420 Suspended Fabindia Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 649 Reaffirmed Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Ganga Bag Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.6 Suspended Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Gayatri Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30.9 Reaffirmed Geeta Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 347.7 Reaffirmed Harish Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Harisons and Harlaj Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Himalayan Road Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd CC CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemical Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Hyderabad Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 17.5 Reaffirmed Jawahar Medical Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni CC CRISIL B- 290 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari Soot Girni LT Loan CRISIL B- 382 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL D K.D.Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Kamdhenu Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Karnatak Lingayat Education Society LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1420 Reaffirmed Karnatak Lingayat Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KRIBHCO Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Livewel Air Team Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Livewel Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Assigned Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Assigned M/S A. C. Shaikh Contractors CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Makalu Trading Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB MEL Systems and Services Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Rs. 10 Million sublimit of bill discounting MEL Systems and Services Ltd TL CRISIL BB 13.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- MEL Systems and Services Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL BB 14 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- MEL Systems and Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 123 Suspended Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25.1 Suspended Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 3.4 Suspended Credit Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended Loan Fac Panchsheel Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 450 Suspended Power Mech Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Power Mech Projects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Power Mech Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Power Mech Projects Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 560 Reaffirmed RAS Polytex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended *Includes a sub limit of Rs.30 Million for Letter of Credit for 90 days RAS Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54.5 Suspended Sanya Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1650 Reaffirmed Sanya Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1650 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram Rupee TL CRISIL D 101.5 Reaffirmed Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 488.8 Downgraded Navshakti Nirman Sanstha Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari TL CRISIL D 511.2 Downgraded Navshakti Nirman Sanstha Ltd from CRISIL B- Shri Chamunda Multimetals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Shri Chamunda Multimetals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Shri Chamunda Multimetals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended SRC Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Sri Saraswathi Saw Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit Sundaram-Clayton Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 2050 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with PCFC/Bills Discounting/Short Term Loans Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 264.6 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1401.8 Reaffirmed Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 292.5 Reaffirmed Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Sunshine Pap-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Suparna Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Suparna Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 86 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Swastik Metcast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swastik Stevedores Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32 Suspended Swastik Stevedores Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.2 Suspended Loan Fac Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B+ 340 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Buyer's Credit up to Rs.70 Million & Letter of Credit up to Rs.90 Million Thermosol Glass Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned ** Interchangeable with Packing Credit up to Rs.35 Million and Letter of Credit/ Buyer's Credit up to Rs.25 Million & Letter of Credit up to Rs.80 Million and Packing Credit up to Rs.56 Million. Tirupati Educational and Welfare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Society Loan Fac Tobacco Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tobacco Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Unistil Alcoblends Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vidya International Charitable Trust CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Vidya International Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 340 Reaffirmed Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac# # Full interchangeability between fund based facilities Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed # Full interchangeability between fund based facilities Vishvas Ginning & Industries TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vishvas Ginning & Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vishvas Ginning & Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)