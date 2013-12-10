Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A P Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 -
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 -
Friends Alloys LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Goldstar Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Credit
Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 + 270* Assigned
* Includes sublimit of LC/BC of Rs.135.00million
Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 + 250** Assigned
** Interchangeable with overdraft facility/ export bill discounting
Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 + 750## Assigned
## Includes the sublimit for LC/BG of Rs.100.00million
Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 + 750 Assigned
Indofil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 + 550### Assigned
###Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Comfort and Buyer's Credit
Indofil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 + 1000^ Assigned
^ Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Comfort and Buyer's Credit
Indofil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 + 500 Assigned
Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 + 330 Assigned
Loan Fac
Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 + 600 Assigned
Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A2 + 720 Assigned
Credit
JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis.
JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis.
JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
Kundanmal Mukanmal Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Negotiation
Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Megaflex Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.2 Suspended
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
* includes Rs.1.0 Million as Inland Letter of Credit.
Panchvati Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended
Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 2900 Reaffirmed
Credit
Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
Refex Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 192 Reaffirmed
Refex Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 -
Silvex and Company (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Star Tannery LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Sunrise Timply Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90.3 Reaffirmed
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 81.9 Reaffirmed
Vita Granito Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 41 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A P Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
A P Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
A.G. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended
Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned
Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 7000 Reaffirmed
Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 74000 Reaffirmed
Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 55000 Reaffirmed
ASL Enterprises Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 90 million
ASL Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 195 Reaffirmed
ASL Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Bhumika Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhumika Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhumika Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 -
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 15.6 -
Loan Fac
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 60.1 -
DSM Soft (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
DSM Soft (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
DSM Soft (P) Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 34.1 Reaffirmed
DSM Soft (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
DSM Soft (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Friends Alloys CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Friends Alloys TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Goldstar Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended
Goldstar Metals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended
Loan Fac
Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 13.5 Suspended
Credit *
* Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs 3.5 Million
Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 13.5 Suspended
Discounting #
# Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs 3.5 Million
Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Assigned
*** Includes sublimit for Export Packing Credit /FBP/FBN of Rs.100.00 million
and also includes the sublimit for LC/BG of Rs.250.00 million
Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550@ Assigned
@ Includes sublimit for Packing Credit /FDBP/FUDBP of Rs.750.00million
Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 420@@ Assigned
@@ Includes sublimit for LC/BC of Rs.50.00million
Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350@@@ Assigned
@@@ Interchangeable with WCDL/Export Packing Credit/Export Bill
discounting/ Letter of Credit and includes the sublimit
for LC/BC for Rs.235.00 million
Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 750# Assigned
# Includes sublimit of Rs.400 million for WCDL, Includes sublimit
of Rs.100 million for Inland LC/ Cash Credit/ Bank Guarantee and
Standby Line of Credit of Rs.360.
Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Assigned
Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 722.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Indofil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2057.2 Assigned
Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 780 Assigned
Ispat Alloys India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Ispat Alloys India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned
J S Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 208.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J S Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 502.3 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed
KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 41.5 Reaffirmed
KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 127.3 Reaffirmed
KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kundanmal Mukanmal Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended
Kundanmal Mukanmal Traders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Suspended
Kundanmal Mukanmal Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 500.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 270 Reaffirmed
*Sub-limit for Bill Discounting of Rs.80 Million,
usance bill discounting upto Rs.5 Million
Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BB- 1.6 Reaffirmed
Line of Credit
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8.4 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed
Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Suspended
Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41 Suspended
Megaflex Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Megaflex Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Megaflex Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mohit Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 28 Suspended
Nanda Construction CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
P.K. Sulphiker CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Panchvati Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Perody Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.5 Reaffirmed
Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed
#Includes sublimit of Rs.0.50 million of export packing credit limit
and Rs.0.50 million of foreign bill discounting limit
Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
*Includes a two-year letter of credit of Rs.105.00 million for capital goods
Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Power Televentures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79.9 Reaffirmed
Power Televentures Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.1 Reaffirmed
Credit
Power Televentures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed
Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 399.5 Reaffirmed
Rasoya Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB 320 Suspended
Rasoya Proteins Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 550 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rasoya Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL BB 850 Suspended
Refex Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
S.S. Overseas CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
S.S. Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S.S. Overseas TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Sachinam Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Suspended
Sachinam Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sai Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 -
*Sub-limit of Rs.7.5 million for export packing credit
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 33.9 -
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.2 -
Loan Fac
Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 -
Credit
Sarveshwar Organics Foods Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Sarveshwar Organics Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Silvex and Company (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B 30 Suspended
* Fully interchangeable with Bill Discounting facility
Silvex and Company (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Sri Academy Unit of Sri Sri Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust
Sri Sri Academy Unit of Sri Sri Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 57 Reaffirmed
Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust Loan Fac
Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 49.5 Suspended
Star Tannery CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 490 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Sunrise Timply Co Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
*50 per cent interchangeable with letter of credit
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed
Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 372.3 Reaffirmed
The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed
Rating
Uttarayan Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended
Uttarayan Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 8.2 Suspended
Vita Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Suspended
Vita Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 229.5 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
