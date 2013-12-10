Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 - Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 - Friends Alloys LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Goldstar Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Credit Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 + 270* Assigned * Includes sublimit of LC/BC of Rs.135.00million Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 + 250** Assigned ** Interchangeable with overdraft facility/ export bill discounting Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 + 750## Assigned ## Includes the sublimit for LC/BG of Rs.100.00million Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 + 750 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 + 550### Assigned ###Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Comfort and Buyer's Credit Indofil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 + 1000^ Assigned ^ Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Comfort and Buyer's Credit Indofil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 + 500 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 + 330 Assigned Loan Fac Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 + 600 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A2 + 720 Assigned Credit JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Kundanmal Mukanmal Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Negotiation Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Megaflex Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.2 Suspended Mohit Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended * includes Rs.1.0 Million as Inland Letter of Credit. Panchvati Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 2900 Reaffirmed Credit Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Refex Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 192 Reaffirmed Refex Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 - Silvex and Company (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Star Tannery LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sunrise Timply Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90.3 Reaffirmed Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 81.9 Reaffirmed Vita Granito Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 41 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended A P Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Suspended A.G. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 110 Suspended Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned Loan Fac Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 7000 Reaffirmed Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 74000 Reaffirmed Air India Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 55000 Reaffirmed ASL Enterprises Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 90 million ASL Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 195 Reaffirmed ASL Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Bhumika Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Credit Bhumika Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Credit Bhumika Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 - Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 15.6 - Loan Fac Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 60.1 - DSM Soft (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed DSM Soft (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed DSM Soft (P) Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 34.1 Reaffirmed DSM Soft (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DSM Soft (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Friends Alloys CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Friends Alloys TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Goldstar Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Goldstar Metals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Loan Fac Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 13.5 Suspended Credit * * Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs 3.5 Million Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 13.5 Suspended Discounting # # Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs 3.5 Million Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Grindlays Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.5 Suspended Loan Fac Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400 Assigned *** Includes sublimit for Export Packing Credit /FBP/FBN of Rs.100.00 million and also includes the sublimit for LC/BG of Rs.250.00 million Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550@ Assigned @ Includes sublimit for Packing Credit /FDBP/FUDBP of Rs.750.00million Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 420@@ Assigned @@ Includes sublimit for LC/BC of Rs.50.00million Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350@@@ Assigned @@@ Interchangeable with WCDL/Export Packing Credit/Export Bill discounting/ Letter of Credit and includes the sublimit for LC/BC for Rs.235.00 million Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 750# Assigned # Includes sublimit of Rs.400 million for WCDL, Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million for Inland LC/ Cash Credit/ Bank Guarantee and Standby Line of Credit of Rs.360. Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 722.8 Assigned Loan Fac Indofil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2057.2 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 780 Assigned Ispat Alloys India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Assigned Ispat Alloys India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned J S Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 208.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J S Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 502.3 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 41.5 Reaffirmed KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 127.3 Reaffirmed KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kundanmal Mukanmal Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Kundanmal Mukanmal Traders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Suspended Kundanmal Mukanmal Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 500.9 Suspended Loan Fac Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 270 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit for Bill Discounting of Rs.80 Million, usance bill discounting upto Rs.5 Million Madras Hardtools Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BB- 1.6 Reaffirmed Line of Credit Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Credit Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Suspended Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 41 Suspended Megaflex Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Megaflex Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.8 Suspended Loan Fac Megaflex Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Mohit Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Mohit Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Suspended Loan Fac Mohit Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 28 Suspended Nanda Construction CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended P.K. Sulphiker CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Panchvati Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Perody Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.5 Reaffirmed Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed #Includes sublimit of Rs.0.50 million of export packing credit limit and Rs.0.50 million of foreign bill discounting limit Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed *Includes a two-year letter of credit of Rs.105.00 million for capital goods Plascare Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 36.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Televentures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 79.9 Reaffirmed Power Televentures Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7.1 Reaffirmed Credit Power Televentures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 399.5 Reaffirmed Rasoya Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB 320 Suspended Rasoya Proteins Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 550 Suspended Loan Fac Rasoya Proteins Ltd TL CRISIL BB 850 Suspended Refex Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed S.S. Overseas CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed S.S. Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.S. Overseas TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Sachinam Travels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Suspended Sachinam Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Suspended Loan Fac Sai Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 - *Sub-limit of Rs.7.5 million for export packing credit Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 33.9 - Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.2 - Loan Fac Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 - Credit Sarveshwar Organics Foods Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Sarveshwar Organics Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Silvex and Company (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B 30 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with Bill Discounting facility Silvex and Company (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Sri Academy Unit of Sri Sri Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust Sri Sri Academy Unit of Sri Sri Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 57 Reaffirmed Ravishankar Vidya Mandir Trust Loan Fac Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 49.5 Suspended Star Tannery CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sudarshan Jeans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 490 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sunrise Timply Co Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended *50 per cent interchangeable with letter of credit Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Sunshine Tiles Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 372.3 Reaffirmed The Oriental Insurance Co. 