Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 53.9 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A2+ Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2+ Balkrishna Sales Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 17 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 256 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Cosmos International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Darrick Insecticides Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Suspended Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 90 Reaffirmed Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Incap Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Incap Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ (SO)30 revised from CRISIL A2 Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ (SO)240 revised from CRISIL A2 J.U. Pesticides and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 95.8 Reaffirmed Kapoor Cotsyn Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Kapoor Cotsyn Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 156.5 Reaffirmed M/s. N. N. Pugalia BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Mahashakti Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Mahashakti Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels Gold Loan CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Steel Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Otira Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Petrochem Engineering Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Petrochem Engineering Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 37 Suspended Loan Fac Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit limit Ramniklal S. Gosalia & Co. LOC# CRISIL A2 770 Reaffirmed # Includes sub-limit of Rs.700.0 million Letter of Comfort, Rs.200 million Standby Letter of Credit, Rs.100 million Letter of Guarantee, Rs.50 million Bills Discounted, and Rs.20 million for Advance against Supply Bills Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 550 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 270 Reaffirmed Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed SRC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned T Line Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Uni Gem (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 2.2 Assigned Forward Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Steel Traders (Vsp) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Alpine Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Amjey Chem Trade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Artefact Projects Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Assigned Artefact Projects Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Artefact Projects Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned Aruna Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38 Assigned Aruna Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62 Assigned Loan Fac Aruna Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Aruna Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 180 Assigned Fac Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A- #Includes sublimit of Buyers' Credit of Rs.100 million, Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.40 million, and Export packing Credit of Rs.40 million Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 893.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Asis Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 213 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Asis Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 67 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Asis Plywood Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Asis Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 62 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Austin Distributors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 273.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing FactorCC CRISIL B+ 145 Upgraded from CRISIL B Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing FactorProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing FactorRupee TL CRISIL B+ 8.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Balkrishna Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Bharat Tube Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Bharat Tube Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Suspended C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 723.3 Reaffirmed C.R.I. Pumps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 224.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.5 Assigned Loan Fac Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Credit Cordoba Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.5 Assigned Cosmos International Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Cosmos International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Cosmos International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 171 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Daily Foods Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 90 Suspended Daily Foods TL CRISIL B 25 Suspended Darrick Insecticides Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30.5 Assigned Darrick Insecticides Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52 Assigned Loan Fac Darrick Insecticides Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Post shipment CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Credit Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed Ecohomes Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 132.5 Suspended Elegant Collection Post-Shipment CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Elegant Collection BG CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Elegant Collection Export Packing CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 20.3 Suspended Gopinath Enterprise Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Credit Greater Kailash Hospitals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Suspended Greater Kailash Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.4 Suspended Loan Fac Greater Kailash Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 182.6 Suspended Gurukrupa Ginning & Oil Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed # Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.60 million Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 40.4 Reaffirmed Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 40 Reaffirmed Hamilton Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harman Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Harman Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 152.5 Assigned Loan Fac Immacule Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B 330 Assigned Incap Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Incap Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ (SO) 250 Revised from CRISIL BBB+ Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ (SO) 230 Revised from CRISIL BBB+ Integral Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 185 Suspended J.U. Pesticides and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Jain Coal Services CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Jain Coal Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 92 Reaffirmed Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jammu Pigments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Credit Jasani Jewellery Post-Shipment CRISIL A- 35 Reaffirmed Credit Jasani Jewellery Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 45 Reaffirmed *Export packing credit facility is fully interchangeable with post shipment credit. Jasani Jewellery BG CRISIL A- 2 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 108 Reaffirmed KCM Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Krishna Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 393.5 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 363.6 Reaffirmed M/s. Jasani Post-Shipment CRISIL A- 1040 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully Interchangeable M/s. Jasani Export Packing CRISIL A- 1560 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully Interchangeable M/s. Jasani Standby Line of CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Credit M/s. N. N. Pugalia WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned M/s. N. N. Pugalia Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Credit Mahashakti Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 270 Suspended Mahashakti Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Mani Square Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1750 Suspended Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Mittal Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Nayaab Jewels CC CRISIL B- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Nayaab Jewels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 5 Assigned Loan Fac Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 72 Assigned Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 55 Assigned Nester Corn Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned New Steel Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Otira Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Pawa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Petrochem Engineering Construction CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Radhika Cottex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Radhika Cottex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended Ramniklal S. Gosalia & Co. CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Rock Regency Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 136 Suspended Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed ^^Fully interchangeable with export packing credit and export bill discounting Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3670 Reaffirmed Roha Dyechem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. S. Agro CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed S. S. Agro Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Savitri Steels & Rerollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Savitri Steels & Rerollings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Scot-Edil Advance Research LaboratorieCC CRISIL BB 74 Downgraded & Education Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Scot-Edil Advance Research LaboratorieProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Downgraded & Education Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Scot-Edil Advance Research LaboratorieTL CRISIL BB 350 Downgraded & Education Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Shree Govardhan Cot - Gin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 292 Reaffirmed Shree Kedarnath Sugar and Agro ProductCC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Ltd Shree Kedarnath Sugar and Agro ProductProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 275 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Shree Kedarnath Sugar and Agro ProductRupee TL CRISIL D 814.6 Suspended Ltd Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 269.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Shreehari Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 240.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Institute of Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Management and Computer Application Shri Ramswaroop Memorial Institute of TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Suspended Management and Computer Application Shriganesh Texfab Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Shriganesh Texfab Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 59.1 Suspended Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB *Sublimit of Rs.100.0 million from Letter of Credit Sooraj Agro Mills (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 37.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sooraj Agro Mills (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 39 Upgraded from CRISIL D SRC Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 65 Assigned SRC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Loan Fac Suvikas Alloys and Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.3 Suspended Suvikas Alloys and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Suvikas Alloys and Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Suvikas Alloys and Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 58.2 Suspended Swami Hitech Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ T Line Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned The True Sai Works CC CRISIL BB 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tirumala Nursing Home CC CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Tirumala Nursing Home Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirumala Nursing Home TL CRISIL BB+ 52.7 Reaffirmed Uni Gem (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 620 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Uni Gem (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 1027.8 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 81.5 Assigned Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.5 Assigned Loan Fac Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 106.5 Assigned Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 