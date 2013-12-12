Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accura Organic Foods Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Accura Organic Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
ASM Industries (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended
ASM Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4 2 Suspended
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Cold Steel Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Cold Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Cold Steel Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A3
Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Coromandel International Ltd LOC**^ CRISIL A1+ 25500 Reaffirmed
**LC Limits are interchangeable with Bank guarantees/^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantees &
Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.4500 Million
Coromandel International Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Credit Limit
Coromandel International Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with Bank guarantees & Buyers Credit
Coromandel International Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 31 Reaffirmed
D. Ratna Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4
D. Ratna Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India LOC & BG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 391.7 Reaffirmed
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 240 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Electronics Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank of India ST CD Programme* CRISIL A1+ 101795.4Reaffirmed
*The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit
programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billion at any point in
time
Export Import Bank of India CP Programme * CRISIL A1+ 101795.4Reaffirmed
*The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit
programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billion at any point in
time
Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Global Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Global Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
J.V. Strips Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and BG CRISIL A3+ 1500 -
Projects Pvt Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 -
Projects Pvt Ltd
Khanbhai Esoofbhai LOC CRISIL A4 130 Suspended
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 -
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 15 -
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 -
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 30 -
Credit
Leo Schachter Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Discounting*
*Includes sub-limit for pre-shipment financing up to Rs.750.0 million, and financial
guarantee/standby letter of credit/payment undertaking facility (trade) up to Rs.750.0 million.
M. M. Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Credit
M. M. Castings Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended
* Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
M. S. Venkatesh BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
M.P.Agarwala BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 274 Suspended
Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed
Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 125 Suspended
Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Paratech Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Parksons Packaging Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 105.5 Reaffirmed
Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Suspended
Credit
Rahul Electronic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.6 Suspended
Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
Sarwottam Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed
Sarwottam Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39 Reaffirmed
Sarwottam Ispat Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.7 Reaffirmed
Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 159.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Shah Brothers BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Shah Brothers Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Suspended
Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.7 Reaffirmed
The West India Power Equipments Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Ltd
The West India Power Equipments Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Ltd
Visage Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Weaverly Jute Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA - Reaffirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Accura Organic Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Accura Organic Foods TL CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed
Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 113.2 Reaffirmed
AFP Manufacturing Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 53 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
AFP Manufacturing Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 62 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 146 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Ashoka Developers & Builders Ltd CC CRISIL B- 225 Assigned
ASM Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Suspended
ASM Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
ASM Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 27.35 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyer's
credit.
Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 18.65 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyer's
credit.
Cold Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Coromandel International Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 4260 Reaffirmed
Coromandel International Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Coromandel International Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Coromandel International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Suspended
Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended
Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 152.6 Suspended
Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 68.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed
Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 350.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Electronics Corporation of India Ltd CC & WC Demand LoanCRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned
Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 299019 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank of India LT CD Programme * CRISIL AAA 101795.4Reaffirmed
*The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit
programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billion at any point in
time
Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 470 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Global Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended
Global Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.7 Suspended
Goyal Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended
Goyal Automotive Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 135 Suspended
Loan Fac
J.V. Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 460 Assigned
J.V. Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned
Loan Fac
J.V. Strips Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and CC CRISIL BBB 300 -
Projects Pvt Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 7.5 -
Projects Pvt Ltd
K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 -
Projects Pvt Ltd Credit
Kalpesh Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 101.4 Suspended
Kalpesh Synthetics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 1.7 Suspended
Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khanbhai Esoofbhai CC* CRISIL B 20 Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 260 -
Credit
Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.9 -
Loan Fac
Lakshay Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
Lakshay Ornaments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended
Credit
M. M. Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
M. M. Castings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Credit
M. M. Castings Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended
^Including proposed limit of Rs.8.5 million
M. S. Venkatesh Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Fac
M. S. Venkatesh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Loan Fac
M. S. Venkatesh Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
* It is long-term
M.P.Agarwala CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Suspended
Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250# Reaffirmed
# Includes Sub limit of Rs.22.5 Million of Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign
Currency and Post -Shipment Credit. Includes Sub limit of Rs.150 Million
Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 449 Reaffirmed
Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 54* Reaffirmed
* Includes sub limit of Rs.50 Million of Export Packing Credit / Post -Shipment Credit /Packing
Credit in Foreign Currency/Post-Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency.
Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 212.5 Suspended
Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 122 Suspended
Loan Fac
Paratech Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Paratech Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
Parksons Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL A- 41.1 Reaffirmed
Parksons Packaging Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL A- 546.6 Reaffirmed
TL*
*Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit to the extent of Rs.157.4 million.
Parksons Packaging Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 330 Reaffirmed
Parksons Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 231.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parksons Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL A- 370 Reaffirmed
Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended
Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Prisha Foods and Dairy Products Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended
Ltd
Prisha Foods and Dairy Products Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 55 Suspended
Ltd
Rahul Electronic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Rahul Electronic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 8.4 Suspended
Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 94 Suspended
Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 11.9 Suspended
S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 1485 Reaffirmed
S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 3465 Reaffirmed
Credit
S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2050 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sarwottam Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 98.5 Reaffirmed
Sarwottam Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sarwottam Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 79.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Shah Brothers CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended
Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.2 Suspended
Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.3 Suspended
Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Suspended
Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 81.8 Suspended
Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Soma Isolux Varanasi Aurangabad TollwaRupee TL CRISIL B 15500 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB
Soma Isolux Varanasi Aurangabad TollwaProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1500 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Soma Isolux Varanasi Aurangabad TollwaRupee TL CRISIL D 3000 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB
Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended
Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 43 Suspended
Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 176.6 Reaffirmed
The Gurukul Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B- 145 Suspended
The West India Power Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended
Ltd
The West India Power Equipments Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Ltd Credit
The West India Power Equipments Pvt TL CRISIL B 53.4 Suspended
Ltd
Tilak Raj Madan Mohan CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Tilak Raj Madan Mohan Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Vikram Arya Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned
Vikram Arya Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Vikram Arya Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Loan Fac
Visage Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Weaverly Jute Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Credit
Weaverly Jute Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)