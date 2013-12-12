Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Organic Foods Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Accura Organic Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed ASM Industries (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended ASM Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Cold Steel Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Cold Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Cold Steel Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC**^ CRISIL A1+ 25500 Reaffirmed **LC Limits are interchangeable with Bank guarantees/^ Interchangeable with Bank guarantees & Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.4500 Million Coromandel International Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Coromandel International Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Bank guarantees & Buyers Credit Coromandel International Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 31 Reaffirmed D. Ratna Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 D. Ratna Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India LOC & BG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 391.7 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 240 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Electronics Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India ST CD Programme* CRISIL A1+ 101795.4Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billion at any point in time Export Import Bank of India CP Programme * CRISIL A1+ 101795.4Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billion at any point in time Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Global Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Global Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended J.V. Strips Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and BG CRISIL A3+ 1500 - Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 - Projects Pvt Ltd Khanbhai Esoofbhai LOC CRISIL A4 130 Suspended Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 - Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 15 - Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 - Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 30 - Credit Leo Schachter Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 1300 Reaffirmed Purchase Discounting* *Includes sub-limit for pre-shipment financing up to Rs.750.0 million, and financial guarantee/standby letter of credit/payment undertaking facility (trade) up to Rs.750.0 million. M. M. Castings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Credit M. M. Castings Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee M. S. Venkatesh BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned M.P.Agarwala BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 274 Suspended Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 125 Suspended Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Paratech Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Parksons Packaging Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 105.5 Reaffirmed Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Suspended Credit Rahul Electronic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.6 Suspended Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Sarwottam Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Sarwottam Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39 Reaffirmed Sarwottam Ispat Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.7 Reaffirmed Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 159.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shah Brothers BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Shah Brothers Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Suspended Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.7 Reaffirmed The West India Power Equipments Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Ltd The West India Power Equipments Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Ltd Visage Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Weaverly Jute Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abdos Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Accura Organic Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Accura Organic Foods TL CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adhyashakti Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 113.2 Reaffirmed AFP Manufacturing Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 53 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- AFP Manufacturing Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 62 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Anukool Aircon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 146 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ashoka Developers & Builders Ltd CC CRISIL B- 225 Assigned ASM Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 240 Suspended ASM Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.3 Suspended Loan Fac ASM Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 100 Suspended Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 16500 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 27.35 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyer's credit. Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 18.65 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit, working capital loan, and buyer's credit. Cold Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Coromandel International Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 4260 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Coromandel International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Suspended Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 152.6 Suspended Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 68.2 Suspended Loan Fac Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Cyronics Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dorf Ketal Speciality Catalysts India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 800 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 350.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Electronics Corporation of India Ltd CC & WC Demand LoanCRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 299019 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India LT CD Programme * CRISIL AAA 101795.4Reaffirmed *The amount outstanding under both the long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs.101.7954 billion at any point in time Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Fastrack Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 470 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended Global Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.7 Suspended Goyal Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Goyal Automotive Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 135 Suspended Loan Fac J.V. Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 460 Assigned J.V. Strips Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Loan Fac J.V. Strips Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and CC CRISIL BBB 300 - Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 7.5 - Projects Pvt Ltd K Ramachandra Rao Transmission and Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 - Projects Pvt Ltd Credit Kalpesh Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 101.4 Suspended Kalpesh Synthetics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 1.7 Suspended Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khanbhai Esoofbhai CC* CRISIL B 20 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 260 - Credit Khyati Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 23.9 - Loan Fac Lakshay Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Lakshay Ornaments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Credit M. M. Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended M. M. Castings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Credit M. M. Castings Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL BB 22.5 Suspended ^Including proposed limit of Rs.8.5 million M. S. Venkatesh Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Fac M. S. Venkatesh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac M. S. Venkatesh Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned * It is long-term M.P.Agarwala CC CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Mayur Ply Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Suspended Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250# Reaffirmed # Includes Sub limit of Rs.22.5 Million of Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and Post -Shipment Credit. Includes Sub limit of Rs.150 Million Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 449 Reaffirmed Mega Rubber Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 54* Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of Rs.50 Million of Export Packing Credit / Post -Shipment Credit /Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Post-Shipment Credit in Foreign Currency. Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B- 212.5 Suspended Navbharat Fuse Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 122 Suspended Loan Fac Paratech Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Paratech Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Parksons Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL A- 41.1 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL A- 546.6 Reaffirmed TL* *Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit to the extent of Rs.157.4 million. Parksons Packaging Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 330 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 231.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parksons Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL A- 370 Reaffirmed Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Paul & Company Steel Merchants Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Prisha Foods and Dairy Products Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended Ltd Prisha Foods and Dairy Products Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 55 Suspended Ltd Rahul Electronic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Rahul Electronic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 8.4 Suspended Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 94 Suspended Rotomotive Powerdrives India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 11.9 Suspended S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 1485 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 3465 Reaffirmed Credit S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2050 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarwottam Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 98.5 Reaffirmed Sarwottam Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sarwottam Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 79.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shah Brothers CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.2 Suspended Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.3 Suspended Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.2 Suspended Loan Fac Shreeji Woodcraft Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 81.8 Suspended Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shruthi Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shweta Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Soma Isolux Varanasi Aurangabad TollwaRupee TL CRISIL B 15500 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Soma Isolux Varanasi Aurangabad TollwaProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1500 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Soma Isolux Varanasi Aurangabad TollwaRupee TL CRISIL D 3000 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Sri Langta Baba Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 43 Suspended Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 176.6 Reaffirmed The Gurukul Trust Rupee TL CRISIL B- 145 Suspended The West India Power Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Ltd The West India Power Equipments Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B 15 Suspended Ltd Credit The West India Power Equipments Pvt TL CRISIL B 53.4 Suspended Ltd Tilak Raj Madan Mohan CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Tilak Raj Madan Mohan Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Vikram Arya Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Vikram Arya Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Vikram Arya Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Loan Fac Visage Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Weaverly Jute Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Credit Weaverly Jute Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Wohr Parking Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)