Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. L. A. Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended A. L. A. Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2 Suspended A. L. A. Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 10 Suspended A. L. A. Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 59.5 Suspended ASK Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4 15 Suspended ** Includes a bank guarantee of Rs.5.0 million Bhagyalaxmi Gems and Jewellers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Byond Tech Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Dolly Infraventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Suspended Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed under LOC Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 135 Assigned Purchase Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Limit Geo Seafoods LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Geo Seafoods Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Gremont Projects & Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Indian Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed ION Exchange (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 2680 Reaffirmed ION Exchange (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed ION Exchange (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Umbrella limits for Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. & Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd to the extent of Rs.1250 Million Ish Travel & Tours Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended JC Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D' Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 84.1 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Ltd BG ^^^ CRISIL A4+ 77.5 Reaffirmed ^^^One way Interchangeability to Inland/Import Letter of Credit/Buyers credit to the extent of Rs.20 million (Bank Guarantee) Modern India Con-cast Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 718.5 Reaffirmed !! !!Out of Rs.238.5 million sublimit Buyer's Credit of Rs.238.5 million Modern India Con-cast Ltd LOC###@@@ CRISIL A4+ 680 Reaffirmed Modern India Con-cast Limited - ### Out of Rs.80 Million Sublimit Buyer's Credit of Rs.80 million @@@ Out of Rs.600 Million Sublimit Revolving Letter of Credit of Rs.110 million, Sublimit Letter of Comfort/Letter of Undertaking of Rs.20 million Modern India Con-cast Ltd LOC & BG @@ CRISIL A4+ 231.5 Reaffirmed @@Sublimit Revolving Letter of Credit of Rs.231.5 million Modern India Con-cast Ltd Revolving LOC !!!##CRISIL A4+ 106 Reaffirmed !!!CRISIL A4+ 106 - !!!One way Interchangeability to Inland/Import Letter of Credit/Buyers credit to the extent of Rs.20 million(Revolving LC) ##One way Interchangeability to Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.86 million Northern India Trading Co Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15* Suspended Discounting * 50% interchangeable with packing credit Northern India Trading Co LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Northern India Trading Co Packing Credit CRISIL A4 47.5 Suspended Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Quilon Real Engineering and BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 2900 Withdrawal Credit Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 185 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sethia International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Sethia International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Loan Fac Shankar Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A4 6.1 Suspended Shatakshi Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Shree Madhav Edible Products Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 10 Suspended *includes a sub-limit to Letter of Credit Shree Madhav Edible Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 240 Suspended Shree Sai Steel Industries India Pvt LProposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Gajanan Engineering Services BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Shrimanta Shankar Academy BG CRISIL A3 20.1 Reaffirmed Special Banking Arrangement Against Line of Credit CRISIL A1+(SO) 52170 Assigned Fertiliser Subsidy SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Shah Mahendra Kumar and Company Bill Discounting CRISIL D 140 Downgraded (Export) Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Shah Mahendra Kumar and Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded (Export) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyBG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyOverdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Uni Gem (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Forward Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. L. A. Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50.5 Suspended A. L. A. Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 2.2 Suspended A. L. A. Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.3 Suspended Loan Fac Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Suspended Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45.4 Suspended Loan Fac Ajay Food Products (Katni) Pvt Ltd Rupees TL CRISIL B 15.7 Suspended Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Credit Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Arti Bakery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Arti Bakery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Arti Bakery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 55.8 Suspended Arti Bakery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.7 Suspended Loan Fac ASK Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 70 Suspended * Includes an export packing credit limit of Rs.10.0 million ASK Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 26 Suspended Bank of Baroda Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Bank of Baroda Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of Baroda Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 21200 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of Baroda Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 21500 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of Baroda Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Byond Tech Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Cashpor Micro Credit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2402.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Cashpor Micro Credit TL CRISIL BBB- 547.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Chetan Overseas Delhi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Post shipment CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Credit Dia Man Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs.250.0 million for Over Draft/Cash Credit limit for local business interchangeable with Packing Credit limits (export limits). Divine Vision Infraestate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Dolly Infraventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Dolly Infraventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 45 Suspended Earthcon Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 174.5 Suspended Loan Fac Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Esko Die Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed Credit Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 96 Assigned Geo Seafoods Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Geo Seafoods LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Geo Seafoods Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Gremont Projects & Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended Gremont Projects & Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended Loan Fac Gremont Projects & Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Credit Indian Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Indus Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Indus Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Suspended ION Exchange (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 720 Reaffirmed ION Exchange (India) Ltd Proposed CC* CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed *Umbrella limits for Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. & Ion Exchange Projects & Engineering Ltd. ION Exchange (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Ish Travel & Tours Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 115 Suspended Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75* Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.30.00 Million for Import/Inland Letter of Credit/Buyer Credit. Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JC Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Kalp Diamonds Post-Shipment CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Credit Kalp Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Klassik Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kumarpur Agro Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Legend Drugs and Formulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Legend Drugs and Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 11.8 Suspended Legend Drugs and Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 63.2 Suspended Loan Fac Legend Drugs and Formulations Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45 Suspended Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BBB 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Maha Laxmi Agro Tech TL CRISIL D 25 Assigned Maha Laxmi Agro Tech LOC CRISIL D 3.5 Assigned Maha Laxmi Agro Tech BG CRISIL D 0.1 Assigned Maha Laxmi Agro Tech CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B/ 25 Assigned Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B/ 60 Assigned Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B/ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 21.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D' Maity Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 36.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D' Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20.9 Reaffirmed Metro Spare Part (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 48.5 Assigned Metro Spare Part (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 11.5 Assigned Modern India Con-cast Ltd CC ! CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed !Out of Rs.142.5 Million sublimit WCDL/FCDL of Rs.67.5 million, Sublimit Bills Discounting of Rs.20 million Modern India Con-cast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 486.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modern India Con-cast Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 269.7 Reaffirmed Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 36 Reaffirmed Pinax Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 48.5 Reaffirmed Quilon Real Engineering and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Quilon Real Engineering and CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd R D Samant Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Raajratna Metal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Yamaha CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Raj Yamaha Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sai Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 77.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sankrail Agro Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 49.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Seasky Shipping India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Sethia International CC CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Shankar Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Shankar Rice Mill TL CRISIL B- 8.7 Suspended Shanti Mohan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Shanti Mohan Industries TL CRISIL B+ 2.7 Assigned Shatakshi Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Shree Madhav Edible Products Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Shree Sai Steel Industries India Pvt LCC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Shree Sai Steel Industries India Pvt LLOC* CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Shree Sai Steel Industries India Pvt LProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Gajanan Engineering Services CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shrimanta Shankar Academy TL CRISIL BBB- 101.9 Reaffirmed Sindu Building Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL BB 11.5 Reaffirmed Sindu Building Equipments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55.3 Reaffirmed Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Spin-Cot Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 430 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Sakthi Amma Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Sakthi Amma Educational Trust TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sri Sakthi Amma Health Care Trust TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Sri Sakthi Amma Health Care Trust CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Sri Sakthi Amma Health Care Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Srinivasa Soya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 225 Suspended Srinivasa Soya Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 55 Suspended Loan Fac Srinivasa Soya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Suspended SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Stuti Jewellery CC* CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Standby Line of Credit Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 180.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyTL CRISIL BB+ 554.7 Reaffirmed Uni Gem (India) Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 659.2 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Uni Gem (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 988.6 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Suspended Warm Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 64.6 Suspended Warm Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Warm Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Suspended Wine Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 530 Reaffirmed Wine Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Wintop Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL^ CRISIL B 182 Suspended ^ Includes a sub limit of Rs.85.00 Million for Letter of Credit Yash Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 73 Reaffirmed Yash Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)