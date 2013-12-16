Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 13 & 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accent Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Avron Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended CLP India Pvt Ltd Non FBL CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed D. S. Textiles BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended D. S. Textiles Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 16 Suspended Emkay Automobile Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Geotex Textile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bills purchasing/foreign bills discounting and interchangeable with short term loan of Rs.100 Million Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit$ CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with export bill discounting, letter of credit of Rs.450 Million and bank guarantee of Rs.500 Million Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) Infra Moves Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Fac International Trade Links Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 12 Suspended Credit Jhajjar Power Ltd Non FBL CRISIL A3+ 1000 Reaffirmed Jupiter Dyechem Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Jupiter Dyechem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3250 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC and BG$ CRISIL A1 850 Assigned KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC*@ CRISIL A1+(SO) 950 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+(SO) 3500 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 500 Assigned Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LtLOC#^ CRISIL A2 7150 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit ^ Bank Guarantee is a sub limit of Letter of Credit Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LtLoan Equivalent CRISIL A2 312.8 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Northern Power Erectors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Shakti Met-Dor Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Shakti Met-Dor Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 195 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Hari Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Southern Rocks & Minerals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 73.5 Reaffirmed Credit Southern Rocks & Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 78.1 Reaffirmed Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Stanlubes and Specialities (India) PvtBG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Ltd Stanlubes and Specialities (India) PvtLOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Ltd State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur CDs CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Tecnimont ICB Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 450 Downgraded Foreign Currency (Notice of from CRISIL Withdrawal) A1+ V M Matere Infrastructures (India) PvtBG CRISIL A4 100* Reaffirmed Ltd * Includes sub limit of Rs.70.0 Million as letter of credit Veer Oil & General Mills Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 33.7 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Veer Oil & General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 204.5 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Purchase Discounting Veer Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 1100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 86.7 Reaffirmed Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Accent Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 36.5 Assigned Accent Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Accent Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47 Assigned Adani Power Ltd BG CRISIL BB+ 11654 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 31120 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 183287.3Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13748.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adani Power Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 4000 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 12000 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 3250 Reaffirmed Limits* * Interchangeable with Non Fund Based and working capital facility Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 74000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 53280 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd BG CRISIL BB+ 5100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 4900 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 56240 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Alliancz Poly-Chem Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL D 121.5 Suspended Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CC CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amar Ujala Publications Ltd TL CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed ARS Pulp & Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended ARS Pulp & Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 57.5 Suspended Auto International CC CRISIL BB 61 Suspended Auto International Rupee TL CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Auto International Standby Line of CRISIL BB 2.5 Suspended Credit Avron Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B CLP India Pvt Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA 8500 Reaffirmed *Fund based limits are fully interchangeable with non-fund based limits CLP India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA 2130 Reaffirmed Limits CLP India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1370 Reaffirmed CLP Wind Farms (Khandke) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned Crop Chemicals India Ltd CC*^ CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned * ^contains sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for L/C Crop Chemicals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac D. S. Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.8 Suspended Loan Fac D. S. Textiles TL CRISIL B- 52.7 Suspended Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dake Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 112.2 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B Dake Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B Dharti Enterprise CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Dharti Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 21 Suspended Loan Fac Dharti Enterprise TL CRISIL B- 8.9 Suspended Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation PvtCC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation PvtExport Packing CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation PvtForeign Bill CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation PvtLOC & BG CRISIL D 230 Reaffirmed Ltd Eastern Chrome Tanning Corporation PvtTL CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Emkay Automobile Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 260 Suspended * interchangeable with non-fund based limits upto Rs.20.0 Million Emkay Automobile Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 54.7 Suspended Emkay Automobile Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35.3 Suspended Loan Fac Engineering Professional Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Engineering Professional Co. Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 350 Suspended Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Credit Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 162 Reaffirmed Florind Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gajanand Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 67.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.4 Reaffirmed Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 417.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gama Infraprop Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5424.7 Reaffirmed Geotex Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Geotex Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60.4 Assigned Geotex Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 34.1 Assigned Loan Fac # Fully Interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency foreign bills purchasing/foreign bills discounting and interchangeable with R Gill and Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Gujral & Sons CC CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Hariom Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. TL CRISIL B- 6.1 Assigned Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 98.9 Assigned Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) Infra Moves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Infra Moves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed International Trade Links Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 80*# Suspended Credit #Both way interchangeability from Foreign Bill Discounting/Export Bill Rediscounting to Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency by Rs.10 Million.*Rs.15 Million Cash Credit is sublimit of Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency International Trade Links Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 40# Suspended Discounting #Both way interchangeability from Foreign Bill Discounting/Export Bill Rediscounting to Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency by Rs.10 Million.*Rs.15 Million Cash Credit is sublimit of Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency International Trade Links Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7 Suspended J. S. K Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended J. S. K Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended J. S. K Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 77 Suspended J. S. K Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Suspended Loan Fac J. S. K Steels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended Jhajjar Power Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL BBB 5500 Reaffirmed #Rs.4000 million is fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based facilities Jhajjar Power Ltd FB Fac@ CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed @Rs.750 million is interchangeable between fund based and non fund based facilities Jhajjar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 39024.9 Reaffirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 975.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KLG Systel Ltd BG* CRISIL D 850 Suspended *Interchangeable with letter of credit KLG Systel Ltd CC CRISIL D 1000 Suspended KLG Systel Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended KLG Systel Ltd TL CRISIL D 700 Suspended KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 1250 Reaffirmed loan* KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL AA-(SO) 1500 Assigned Leeford Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Leeford Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leeford Healthcare Ltd Proposed Cash CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LtCC* CRISIL BBB+ 3000 * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Buyer's Credit and Working Capital Demand Loan Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 18.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers LtTL CRISIL BBB+ 2518.8 Reaffirmed Moon Fishery (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 25 Assigned Moon Fishery (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 5 Assigned Moon Fishery (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 37.5 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Moon Fishery (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Narmada Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from 'CRISIL BB+ Northern Power Erectors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Northern Power Erectors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P & P Overseas Bill Discounting CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended P & P Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL D 40 Suspended Pranav Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 75 Suspended Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB/Stable') Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB/Stable') Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB/Stable') Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB/Stable') ReNew Wind Energy (AP) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned ReNew Wind Energy (AP) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 450 Assigned Rishi Ice and Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended Shakti Met-Dor Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Shakti Met-Dor Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 325.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Wardhman Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shri Wardhman Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 74.8 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Wardhman Educational Society TL CRISIL D 35.2 Suspended Shrine Vailankanni Senior Secondary TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed School Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 63.3 Assigned Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.1 Assigned Loan Fac Shyam Joti Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.6 Assigned Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 112.5 Suspended Southern Rocks & Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 122.6 Reaffirmed Southern Rocks & Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Southern Rocks & Minerals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 23 Assigned Discounting Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Sree Rengaraj Ispat Industries Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB 1221.9 Reaffirmed Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 18.8 Suspended Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 136.2 Suspended Stanlubes and Specialities (India) PvtCC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Ltd Stanlubes and Specialities (India) PvtTL CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Ltd State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed State Bank of Mysore Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 2600 Reaffirmed Bonds State Bank of Mysore Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed State Bank of Mysore Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 6400 Reaffirmed Super Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Super Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26 Assigned Loan Fac Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 82 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Superior Drinks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tea Estates India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Tea Estates India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 46.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tea Estates India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 42.1 Assigned Tecnimont ICB Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A+ 3450 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- V M Matere Infrastructures (India) PvtCC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd V M Matere Infrastructures (India) PvtCorporate Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd V M Matere Infrastructures (India) PvtTL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Veer Oil & General Mills TL CRISIL B+ 11.8 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed Credit Vinoth Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)