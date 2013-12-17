Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 102.5 Reaffirmed
Asian Fab Tec Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Asian Fab Tec Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed
B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Bansal Ship Breakers Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Canara Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed
Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Cikautxo Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Suspended
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Eskay Buildworks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Gem Corporation Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Inland/Import LOC**CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Federation Ltd
**Interchangeable with Inland Guarantees
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Federation Ltd Discounting Fac*
*Interchangeable with Short Term Advance Limit;
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Federation Ltd
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Federation Ltd
H S India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended
HVK International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Forward
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Hyt Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 36.6 Reaffirmed
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 2539.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 395.3 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A3+
Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Midas Touch Exports BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Midas Touch Exports LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Midas Touch Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 79.5 Suspended
Paari Chem Resources LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended
Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 82 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 107.2 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
R.J. Chatha Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 2000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
*Includes Rs.350.0 Million of Letters of Credit (LCs) and Rs.350.0 Million of buyer's credit as
sub-limit of Bank Guarantee (BG)
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 1600 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
#includes Rs.200.0 Million of Letter of Credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3+ 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
^Includes Rs.300.0 Million of Letter of Credit and Rs.300.0 Million of buyers' credit as
sub-limit of Bank Guarantee
Ramria Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.3 Assigned
Rohini Textile Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended
S. M. Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended
Sai Krupa Construction BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended
Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 183.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Solid Stone Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Credit
Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Sumaraj Seafoods Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Sumaraj Seafoods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Tirthak Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vanesa Inc BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Reaffirmed
Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Inland /Import LOC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 132.5 Reaffirmed
Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Asian Fab Tec Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Asian Fab Tec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed
Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45.6 Reaffirmed
Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 12 Assigned
Credit
B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned
B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Baahubali Ferro Tech & Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Baahubali Ferro Tech & Power Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Baahubali Ferro Tech & Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Loan Fac
Baahubali Ferro Tech & Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Bansal Ship Breakers CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with inland letter of credit
Brattle Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Brattle Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 190 Assigned
Canara Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned
(Under Basel III)
Canara Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Canara Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Canara Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AAA 15896 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 106 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Cikautxo Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
*Includes a sub limit of Rs.65.00 Million Export Packing Credit
Cikautxo Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Cikautxo Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200.7 Suspended
CTS Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended
CTS Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended
CTS Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
CTS Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
EMF Microloans Pool - Dve December Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Assigned
2013
Eskay Buildworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended
Ganges Ford (Prop. Lexicon Commercial CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended
Enterprises Ltd)
Ganges Ford (Prop. Lexicon Commercial TL CRISIL BB- 20.8 Suspended
Enterprises Ltd)
Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended
Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 37 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 53 Suspended
Gem Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended
Gem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgrade
from CRISIL BB
Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing CC CRISIL AAA 229 Reaffirmed
Federation Ltd
H S India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended
H S India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
H S India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 88.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hari Krishan & Sons CC CRISIL BB 125 Notice of
Withdrawal
HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 1162.5 Reaffirmed
HVK International Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB- 2524.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
HVK International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 639 Reaffirmed
Credit
HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 424 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 101.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 89 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 39.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 492.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16 Suspended
Loan Fac
Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.8 Suspended
L R Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
L R Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mailam Subramaniya Swamy Educational TL CRISIL D 105 Assigned
Trust
Marvelore Mining & Allied Industries CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Marvelore Mining & Allied Industries LOC CRISIL D 2.4 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Marvelore Mining & Allied Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 130.7 Suspended
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Marvelore Mining & Allied Industries Rupee TL CRISIL D 71.9 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Omega Premises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Omega Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 491.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Oxford Golf & Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B- 1250 Assigned
Bk Loan Fac
Paari Chem Resources CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended
Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed
Pentagon Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 63.5 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 119.4 Reaffirmed
Pragati Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Pragati Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 58 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Punjab Coal Sales CC CRISIL BB 125 Notice of
Withdrawal
R.J. Chatha Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1490 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1080 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 210 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd WC Demand loan CRISIL BBB 1070.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Ramria Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 124.7 Assigned
Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned
Rohini Textile Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 470 Suspended
Rohini Textile Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 216.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rohini Textile Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1210.9 Suspended
S. M. Steels CC CRISIL BB 120.9 Suspended
S. M. Steels Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
S. M. Steels TL CRISIL BB 49.1 Suspended
Sai Krupa Construction CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Sai Krupa Construction Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd CC CRISIL D 329.3 Suspended
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6 Suspended
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd TL CRISIL D 923.3 Suspended
Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 122.5 Reaffirmed
Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed
Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Solid Stone Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Sood Coal Traders CC CRISIL BB 125 Placed on
notice of
Withdrawal
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna R&B Rice CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Mill
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna R&B Rice LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed
Mill
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna R&B Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 67 Reaffirmed
Mill Loan Fac
Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Steel Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 170 Suspended
Steel Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 168.5 Suspended
Steel Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 21.5 Suspended
Steel Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.8 Suspended
Sukh Sagar Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64 Suspended
Sukh Sagar Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.5 Suspended
Sumaraj Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sunmarg Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Tirthak Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 183.5 Suspended
Tirthak Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 77.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 152.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Vanesa Cosmetics CC CRISIL BBB 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Vanesa Inc CC CRISIL BBB 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Vinod Coal Traders CC CRISIL BB 125 Placed on
notice of
Withdrawal
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
