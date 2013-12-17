Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 102.5 Reaffirmed Asian Fab Tec Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asian Fab Tec Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Bansal Ship Breakers Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Canara Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ 400000 Reaffirmed Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Cikautxo Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Eskay Buildworks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Gem Corporation Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Inland/Import LOC**CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd **Interchangeable with Inland Guarantees Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Discounting Fac* *Interchangeable with Short Term Advance Limit; Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd H S India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended HVK International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Forward HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hyt Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 36.6 Reaffirmed IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 2539.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 395.3 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Midas Touch Exports BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Midas Touch Exports LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Midas Touch Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 79.5 Suspended Paari Chem Resources LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 82 Reaffirmed Discounting Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 107.2 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed R.J. Chatha Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ *Includes Rs.350.0 Million of Letters of Credit (LCs) and Rs.350.0 Million of buyer's credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee (BG) Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 1600 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ #includes Rs.200.0 Million of Letter of Credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ ^Includes Rs.300.0 Million of Letter of Credit and Rs.300.0 Million of buyers' credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Ramria Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.3 Assigned Rohini Textile Industry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended S. M. Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended Sai Krupa Construction BG CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 183.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Solid Stone Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Credit Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Sumaraj Seafoods Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Discounting Fac Sumaraj Seafoods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Tirthak Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Purchase Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vanesa Inc BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Reaffirmed Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Inland /Import LOC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 132.5 Reaffirmed Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asian Fab Tec Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asian Fab Tec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45.6 Reaffirmed Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Atop Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 12 Assigned Credit B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned B. R. Elastics India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 60 Assigned Baahubali Ferro Tech & Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Baahubali Ferro Tech & Power Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Suspended Baahubali Ferro Tech & Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Suspended Loan Fac Baahubali Ferro Tech & Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended Bansal Ship Breakers CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with inland letter of credit Brattle Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Brattle Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 190 Assigned Canara Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Canara Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 34250 Reaffirmed Bonds Canara Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bonds Canara Bank Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AAA 15896 Reaffirmed Bonds Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 106 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Canara Lighting Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Cikautxo Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended *Includes a sub limit of Rs.65.00 Million Export Packing Credit Cikautxo Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.3 Suspended Loan Fac Cikautxo Taurus Flexibles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200.7 Suspended CTS Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended CTS Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Suspended CTS Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended CTS Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Drillcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- EMF Microloans Pool - Dve December Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Assigned 2013 Eskay Buildworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Ganges Ford (Prop. Lexicon Commercial CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Enterprises Ltd) Ganges Ford (Prop. Lexicon Commercial TL CRISIL BB- 20.8 Suspended Enterprises Ltd) Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 37 Suspended Loan Fac Gayatri Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 53 Suspended Gem Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Gem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Govindam Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgrade from CRISIL BB Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing CC CRISIL AAA 229 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd H S India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended H S India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended H S India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 88.5 Suspended Loan Fac Hari Krishan & Sons CC CRISIL BB 125 Notice of Withdrawal HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 1162.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB- 2524.5 Reaffirmed Credit HVK International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 639 Reaffirmed Credit HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 424 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 101.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB HYT Inovative Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 89 Downgraded from CRISIL BB IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 39.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IDT Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 492.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 16 Suspended Loan Fac Krishna Speciality Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.8 Suspended L R Automobiles CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed L R Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mailam Subramaniya Swamy Educational TL CRISIL D 105 Assigned Trust Marvelore Mining & Allied Industries CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Pvt Ltd Marvelore Mining & Allied Industries LOC CRISIL D 2.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd Marvelore Mining & Allied Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 130.7 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Marvelore Mining & Allied Industries Rupee TL CRISIL D 71.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Omega Premises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Omega Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 491.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Oxford Golf & Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B- 1250 Assigned Bk Loan Fac Paari Chem Resources CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Pentagon Premises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 63.5 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 119.4 Reaffirmed Pragati Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pragati Ingots & Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 58 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Punjab Coal Sales CC CRISIL BB 125 Notice of Withdrawal R.J. Chatha Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1490 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1080 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd WC Demand loan CRISIL BBB 1070.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Ramria Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 124.7 Assigned Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Rohini Textile Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 470 Suspended Rohini Textile Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 216.3 Suspended Loan Fac Rohini Textile Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1210.9 Suspended S. M. Steels CC CRISIL BB 120.9 Suspended S. M. Steels Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Suspended S. M. Steels TL CRISIL BB 49.1 Suspended Sai Krupa Construction CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Sai Krupa Construction Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shiva Udyog Barrels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shreyas Intermediates Ltd CC CRISIL D 329.3 Suspended Shreyas Intermediates Ltd LOC CRISIL D 6 Suspended Shreyas Intermediates Ltd TL CRISIL D 923.3 Suspended Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 122.5 Reaffirmed Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Solid Stone Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sood Coal Traders CC CRISIL BB 125 Placed on notice of Withdrawal Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna R&B Rice CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna R&B Rice LT Loan CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed Mill Sri Lakshmi Venkata Krishna R&B Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 67 Reaffirmed Mill Loan Fac Starcon Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Steel Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 170 Suspended Steel Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 168.5 Suspended Steel Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 21.5 Suspended Steel Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.8 Suspended Sukh Sagar Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64 Suspended Sukh Sagar Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.5 Suspended Sumaraj Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.4 Suspended Loan Fac Sunmarg Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Tirthak Paper Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 183.5 Suspended Tirthak Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.5 Suspended Loan Fac Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 77.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Tulip Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 152.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Vanesa Cosmetics CC CRISIL BBB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Vanesa Inc CC CRISIL BBB 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Vinod Coal Traders CC CRISIL BB 125 Placed on notice of Withdrawal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 