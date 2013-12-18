Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Absolute Projects (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended Absolute Projects (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Ankur Chemfood Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Arihant Ship Breakers BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned B.D.Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed B.D.Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed BDG Metal & Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed Bharat Industrial Enterprises Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 450 Suspended Credit Bharat Industrial Enterprises Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Bharat Industrial Enterprises Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended BLA Projects Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 890 Reaffirmed Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Discounting Fac Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Packing Credit Britex Cotton International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Design Centre BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Credit Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Frontline Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Loan Fac Frontline Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Discounting Frontline Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Gayatri Sea Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Credit Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed IPM Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned *Sub Limit of Letter of Credit for Rs 7.50 Million J. Y. International Post Shipment CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Credit Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Jiwan Polycot LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10.2 Reaffirmed Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Suspended Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 155 Suspended Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3+ 95 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase and Bill Discounting facility Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Credit MFL India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Page Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Rambal Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A3 Rambal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Rambal Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 26.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 95 Upgraded from CRISIL D Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shiv Shakti Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Snowtex Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Snowtex Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Speciality Restaurants Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed SPEL Semiconductor Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 105 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 SPEL Semiconductor Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 SPM India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed SPM India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Srikanth International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Credit Srikanth International LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Srikanth International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 24.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Suspended Vestment Fashions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 48 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 417.5 Reaffirmed Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 1150 Reaffirmed Fac Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 54.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 428.4 Reaffirmed Aadya Motor Car Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Absolute Projects (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Ahmednagar District Goat Rearing & CC CRISIL B- 17.5 Suspended Processing Co-operative Federation Ltd Ahmednagar District Goat Rearing & Rupee TL CRISIL B- 92.6 Suspended Processing Co-operative Federation Ltd Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ankur Chemfood Ltd CC CRISIL BB 320 Reaffirmed Ankur Chemfood Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 97.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankur Chemfood Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Arihant Ship Breakers CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned B.D.Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed BDG Metal & Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 608.2 Reaffirmed BDG Metal & Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 72.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BDG Metal & Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 555.7 Reaffirmed BLA Projects Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL C 196.8 Reaffirmed BLA Projects Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BLA Projects Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL C 29.2 Reaffirmed Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Bliss Anand Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 46 Suspended Britex Cotton International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 34.3 Suspended Cogent Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 3.7 Suspended Computer Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Design Centre Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 25.4 Assigned Design Centre Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Design Centre Medium TL CRISIL B+ 2.1 Assigned Design Centre CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 0.5 Assigned Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Gayatri Sea Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 150* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Cash Credit of Rs.100.00 Million H.M.V. Associates CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 280 Reaffirmed Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A+ 299.5 Reaffirmed Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit& Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2644.9 Reaffirmed IPM Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned J. Y. International CC CRISIL B- 38 Suspended J. Y. International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 13.2 Suspended Loan Fac J. Y. International TL CRISIL B- 18.8 Suspended Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 38 Reaffirmed Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayashree Electron Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 185 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Jiwan Polycot TL CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jiwan Polycot CC CRISIL B 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 68 Reaffirmed Jyoti Ingots Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Jyoti Ingots Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 32 Suspended Jyoti Ingots Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 3.7 Suspended Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120.6 Reaffirmed Kalika Steel Jalna Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.1 Reaffirmed Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 290 - Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 60 - Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Mahaveer Cotts Strings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Malar Publications Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Malar Publications Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 210 Assigned Merlin Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Merlin Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned MFL India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 235 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- MFL India Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- MFL India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Parul Foods Specialities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Parul Foods Specialities Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.6 Suspended Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed #100% interchangeability between Packing Credit & Cash Credit Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 153.6 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed #100% interchangeability between Packing Credit & Cash Credit Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 59.5 Reaffirmed Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Reaffirmed Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajhans Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Rambal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rambal Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 23.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rambal Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45.612 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Rathore Freight Carriers CC CRISIL D 52.5 Reaffirmed Rathore Freight Carriers Rupee TL CRISIL D 36 Reaffirmed Rathore Freight Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rhythm Knit India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Royal Oceans Export Packing CRISIL D 25 Suspended Credit Royal Oceans Foreign Bill CRISIL D 50 Suspended Discounting Royal Oceans TL CRISIL D 19.1 Suspended S. R. Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed S. R. Cotton TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd CC CRISIL C 283 Upgraded from CRISIL D Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 123 Upgraded from CRISIL D Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 34 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Scholars Academy Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Scholars Academy Education Trust TL CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Shamli Sugar Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Shamli Sugar Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.8 Suspended Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd CC CRISIL D 255 Suspended Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Suspended Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 800 Suspended Loan Fac Shrinivasa Cattle Feeds Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Silicon Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended Silicon Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Loan Fac Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 410 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Snam Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Snowtex Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Speciality Restaurants Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 165 Reaffirmed Speciality Restaurants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 430 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SPEL Semiconductor Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 227.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ SPEL Semiconductor Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ SPEL Semiconductor Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 367.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ SPM India Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed SPM India Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed SPM India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srikanth International LT Loan CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Sumesh Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Suspended Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 102.1 Suspended Suryachambal Power Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66 Reaffirmed Suryachambal Power Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Suryachambal Power Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Suryachambal Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 182 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 340 Reaffirmed Credit United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 42 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Non - Letter of Credit Valsad District Cooperative Milk CC CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Valsad District Cooperative Milk LT Loan CRISIL AA 1360.5 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Valsad District Cooperative Milk Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1689.5 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Loan Fac Vestment Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47 Suspended Xplore-Tech Services Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Xplore-Tech Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 