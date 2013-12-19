Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Aditya Infotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 700 Reaffirmed
Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6000 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 700 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 420 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
Apcotex Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sub-limit of Rs.15 million for bank guarantee
Apcotex Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Apex Steel & Technology (India) Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Behr India Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2 430 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Behr India Ltd Bill Discounting ^ CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed
^ Availed as Customer PO Funding
Behr India Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed
Behr India Ltd Buyers' Credit ** CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Classic Engineers BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Classic Engineers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reassigned
Dee Vee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 395 Reaffirmed
Devi Fisheries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 340 Suspended
Devi Fisheries Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 210 Suspended
Credit
Dhariya Infrastructure Development PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL A3
Famy Care Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
*fully interchangeable with packing credit
Famy Care Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 325 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Sea Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended
Jagannath Textile Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4 97.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Jagannath Textile Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 78.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Karnal Milk Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Karnal Milk Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended
KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Mahatma Education Society Deposit Cum Demand CRISIL A3+ 245 Downgraded
Loan from CRISIL A2
Mahatma Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 128 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed
Pal Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Pal Enterprises Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Pal Enterprises Pre-Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Pep-Cee Pack Industries BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed
Pep-Cee Pack Industries LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sai Venkateswara Rice Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Notice of
Withdrawal
Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Notice of
Withdrawal
Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Notice of
Withdrawal
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 1117.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Tania Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Suspended
Udaipur Beverages Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Assigned
Vikas Steel Inc LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Zen Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
A.R.R. Srinivasan & Sons CC CRISIL BB- 102.5 Suspended
A.R.R. Srinivasan & Sons LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.4 Suspended
Acrux Realcon Pvt Ltd Term Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Acrux Realcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Aditya Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed
Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 350 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A
Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 395 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 550 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
Apcotex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 480 Reaffirmed
Apcotex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Apex Steel & Technology (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL BB
Apex Steel & Technology (India) Pvt Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL BB
Apex Steel & Technology (India) Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded
Ltd Credit from CRISIL BB
ARRS Thangamaligai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended
Behr India Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan
Behr India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Behr India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Capital Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended
Credit
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 224.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 275.1 Reaffirmed
Chennai Engineering Coating Company CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Chennai Engineering Coating Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 115 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Classic Engineers CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.5 Reaffirmed
Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dee Vee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Dee Vee Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Dhariya Infrastructure Development PvtCC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
Everest Starch (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended
Everest Starch (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 250 Suspended
Fairdeal Agencies Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Fairdeal Agencies Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Famy Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 125 Reaffirmed
*fully interchangeable with packing credit
Famy Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
**fully interchangeable with packing credit and LC and BG
Famy Care Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed
$fully interchangeable with packing credit of which Rs.150million is interchangeable with LC/BG
Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 127.5 Reaffirmed
Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 272.5 Reaffirmed
Ganga Papers India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended
Gayatri Sea Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Green Power Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1050 Assigned
GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 8.3 Reaffirmed
GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1.7 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BB 650 Suspended
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Jagannath Textile Company Ltd CC CRISIL B- 550 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Jagannath Textile Company Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Jagannath Textile Company Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 1173.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Jagannath Textile Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Jagannath Textile Company Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 27.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Jeswill Hitech Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Karnal Milk Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Suspended
Karnal Milk Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed
Rating
L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned
Mahatma Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 294.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Mahatma Education Society Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Mahatma Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 1032.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Malar Publications Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned
Malar Publications Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 86.9 Assigned
Mangaldeep Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Mangaldeep Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82.4 Assigned
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 107.5 Reaffirmed
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 418 Reaffirmed
Credit (PSFC)
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL D 115 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
(PCFC)
Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 165 Reaffirmed
Mulpuri Poultries CC CRISIL B 230 Suspended
Mulpuri Poultries TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.6 Reaffirmed
Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pep-Cee Pack Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Pep-Cee Pack Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pep-Cee Pack Industries TL CRISIL B+ 12.7 Reaffirmed
Poomex Clothing Company CC CRISIL BB+ 4 Suspended
Poomex Clothing Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 26 Suspended
Poomex Clothing Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 113.5 Suspended
Raghu Educational Society CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Raghu Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed
Sai Venkateswara Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Sai Venkateswara Rice Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Suspended
Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
Sembmarine Kakinada Ltd External CRISIL BB- 5000 Assigned
Commercial
Borrowings
Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Notice of
Withdrawal
Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd TL CRISIL BB 176.6 Withdrawal
Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.4 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Notice of
Credit Withdrawal
Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Withdrawal
Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Sree Satya Sreenivasa Raw and Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Rice Mill
Superhouse Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 299.4 Reaffirmed
Supertech Township Project Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 3400 Assigned
Suryasuman Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Suryasuman Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 53.6 Suspended
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 95 Reaffirmed
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tania Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended
Tania Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Titan Energy Systems Ltd BG CRISIL D 245 Suspended
Titan Energy Systems Ltd CC CRISIL D 265 Suspended
Titan Energy Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Suspended
Udaipur Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Udaipur Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 197.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Udaipur Beverages Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Ultra Power Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 230 Suspended
Vikas Steel Inc CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Virupaksha Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Virupaksha Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Viswanadha Educational Society Proposed TL CRISIL D 78 Suspended
Viswanadha Educational Society TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26.1 Reaffirmed
Zen Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)