Dec 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Aditya Infotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 700 Reaffirmed Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 420 Upgraded from CRISIL D Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Apcotex Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.15 million for bank guarantee Apcotex Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Apex Steel & Technology (India) Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Behr India Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2 430 Reaffirmed Discounting Behr India Ltd Bill Discounting ^ CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed ^ Availed as Customer PO Funding Behr India Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Behr India Ltd Buyers' Credit ** CRISIL A2 850 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Classic Engineers BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Classic Engineers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reassigned Dee Vee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 395 Reaffirmed Devi Fisheries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 340 Suspended Devi Fisheries Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 210 Suspended Credit Dhariya Infrastructure Development PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Famy Care Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with packing credit Famy Care Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 325 Reaffirmed Gayatri Sea Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Jagannath Textile Company Ltd BG CRISIL A4 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jagannath Textile Company Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 78.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Karnal Milk Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Karnal Milk Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 220 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mahatma Education Society Deposit Cum Demand CRISIL A3+ 245 Downgraded Loan from CRISIL A2 Mahatma Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 128 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Pal Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pal Enterprises Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Pal Enterprises Pre-Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pep-Cee Pack Industries BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Pep-Cee Pack Industries LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sai Venkateswara Rice Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Notice of Withdrawal Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Notice of Withdrawal Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Notice of Withdrawal Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 1117.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Tania Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Suspended Udaipur Beverages Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Assigned Vikas Steel Inc LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Zen Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned 3G Telecom Infra India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned A.R.R. Srinivasan & Sons CC CRISIL BB- 102.5 Suspended A.R.R. Srinivasan & Sons LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.4 Suspended Acrux Realcon Pvt Ltd Term Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Acrux Realcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Aditya Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Advance Panels and Switchgears Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 750 Downgraded from CRISIL A Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 350 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 395 Upgraded from CRISIL D Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 550 Upgraded from CRISIL D Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Agarwal Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A Apcotex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 480 Reaffirmed Apcotex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apex Steel & Technology (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Apex Steel & Technology (India) Pvt Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Apex Steel & Technology (India) Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Ltd Credit from CRISIL BB ARRS Thangamaligai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Behr India Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Behr India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Behr India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Capital Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Credit Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 224.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 275.1 Reaffirmed Chennai Engineering Coating Company CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Pvt Ltd Chennai Engineering Coating Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 115 Suspended Pvt Ltd Classic Engineers CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.5 Reaffirmed Commercial Auto Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dee Vee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Dee Vee Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Dhariya Infrastructure Development PvtCC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Everest Starch (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Everest Starch (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 250 Suspended Fairdeal Agencies Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Fairdeal Agencies Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Famy Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 125 Reaffirmed *fully interchangeable with packing credit Famy Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed **fully interchangeable with packing credit and LC and BG Famy Care Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed $fully interchangeable with packing credit of which Rs.150million is interchangeable with LC/BG Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 127.5 Reaffirmed Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 272.5 Reaffirmed Ganga Papers India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Gayatri Sea Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Green Power Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1050 Assigned GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 8.3 Reaffirmed GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1.7 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BB 650 Suspended Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Jagannath Textile Company Ltd CC CRISIL B- 550 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jagannath Textile Company Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jagannath Textile Company Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 1173.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jagannath Textile Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Jagannath Textile Company Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 27.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jeswill Hitech Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Karnal Milk Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Suspended Karnal Milk Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.6 Suspended Loan Fac L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Rating L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Mahatma Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 294.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Mahatma Education Society Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mahatma Education Society TL CRISIL BBB 1032.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Malar Publications Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned Malar Publications Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 86.9 Assigned Mangaldeep Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Mangaldeep Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82.4 Assigned Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 107.5 Reaffirmed Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 418 Reaffirmed Credit (PSFC) Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL D 115 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency (PCFC) Maxop Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 165 Reaffirmed Mulpuri Poultries CC CRISIL B 230 Suspended Mulpuri Poultries TL CRISIL B 70 Suspended Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8.6 Reaffirmed Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pep-Cee Pack Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Pep-Cee Pack Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pep-Cee Pack Industries TL CRISIL B+ 12.7 Reaffirmed Poomex Clothing Company CC CRISIL BB+ 4 Suspended Poomex Clothing Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 26 Suspended Poomex Clothing Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 113.5 Suspended Raghu Educational Society CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Raghu Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed Sai Venkateswara Rice Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Suspended Sai Venkateswara Rice Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B 35 Suspended Sanghamitra Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Sembmarine Kakinada Ltd External CRISIL BB- 5000 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Notice of Withdrawal Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd TL CRISIL BB 176.6 Withdrawal Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28.4 Withdrawal Loan Fac Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 50 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Shaily Engineering Plastic Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Withdrawal Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Shree Balaji Engicons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sree Satya Sreenivasa Raw and Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Rice Mill Superhouse Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 299.4 Reaffirmed Supertech Township Project Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 3400 Assigned Suryasuman Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Suryasuman Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 53.6 Suspended Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 95 Reaffirmed Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tania Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Tania Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Titan Energy Systems Ltd BG CRISIL D 245 Suspended Titan Energy Systems Ltd CC CRISIL D 265 Suspended Titan Energy Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Udaipur Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Udaipur Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 197.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Udaipur Beverages Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Ultra Power Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 230 Suspended Vikas Steel Inc CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Virupaksha Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Virupaksha Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Suspended Viswanadha Educational Society Proposed TL CRISIL D 78 Suspended Viswanadha Educational Society TL CRISIL D 20 Suspended Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Welset Plast Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26.1 Reaffirmed Zen Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)