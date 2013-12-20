Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. G. Construction Proposed BG CRISIL A4 170 Assigned
A. G. Construction BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Amar Singh Chawal Wala Packing Credit CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed
Anil Timbers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
B L Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Bhupinder Paul Mahajan BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 73.3 Reaffirmed
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Dwarka knitting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Loan Fac
Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Gazebo Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Purchase
Gazebo Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Gazebo Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Globsyn Knowledge Foundation BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Suspended
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+@ 145
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+@ 15
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+@ 70
KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Assigned
KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Assigned
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 77.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Meso Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed
Meso Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Mother India Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned
Ori-Plast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed
Sanghi Automobiles BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Assigned
Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.4 Reaffirmed
Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 15 Reassigned
Credit
SSF Plastics Convertors LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
SSF Plastics Convertors BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdForeign CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from
Discounting Bill CRISIL A4
Purchase
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdInland/ Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Taj International Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 13.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Daily Thanthi Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned
The Daily Thanthi BG CRISIL A3+ 3.6 Assigned
The Daily Thanthi Bills Payable CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
USK Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Vishal Builders BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Jai Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed
A. G. Construction CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
A.R. Stanchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
A.R. Stanchem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.7 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Aloha Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.5 Suspended
Amar Singh Chawal Wala CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Amar Singh Chawal Wala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anil Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Anil Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Purchase
Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 156.5 Suspended
Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Annai J.K.K. Sampoorani Ammal Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 3.4 Suspended
Charitable Trust
Annai J.K.K. Sampoorani Ammal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.7 Suspended
Charitable Trust Loan Fac
Annai J.K.K. Sampoorani Ammal TL CRISIL D 112.3 Suspended
Charitable Trust
B L Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
B L Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.4 Reaffirmed
B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed
B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 29.2 Reaffirmed
Bajrangbali Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 64 Reaffirmed
Bhupinder Paul Mahajan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhupinder Paul Mahajan CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Carzonrent (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1685.4 Reaffirmed
Carzonrent (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Carzonrent (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 694.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Din Dayal Purushottam Lal CC CRISIL B+ 480 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.7 Reaffirmed
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 349.9 Reaffirmed
Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dwarka knitting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 288 Assigned
Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 16.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 142.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Garuda Vahan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Gazebo Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 25 Assigned
Purchase
Gazebo Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 4.2 Assigned
Geetastar Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Geetastar Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Suspended
Gem Multicolor Print & Pack India Ltd CC CRISIL D 43 Suspended
Gem Multicolor Print & Pack India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gem Multicolor Print & Pack India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Credit*
* Adhoc limit
Gem Multicolor Print & Pack India Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.2 Suspended
Gem Multicolor Print & Pack India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Globsyn Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
Globsyn Knowledge Foundation CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 35 Suspended
Hind Buildtec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 380 Suspended
Hind Buildtec Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39.6 Suspended
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Remains on
Rating Watch
with Negative
Implications
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 10 Remains on
Rating Watch
with Negative
Implications
JSK Metalex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 330 Suspended
K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi BG CRISIL D 1.1 Reaffirmed
Samitee Himghar Ltd
K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Samitee Himghar Ltd
K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Samitee Himghar Ltd Loan Fac
K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi TL CRISIL D 0.9 Reaffirmed
Samitee Himghar Ltd
K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC Loan CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed
Samitee Himghar Ltd
K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Samitee Himghar Ltd
K. M. Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
K. Khader Ghani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended
Charitable & Educational Trust Loan Fac
K. Khader Ghani TL CRISIL D 97.5 Suspended
Charitable & Educational Trust
Kamal Auto Industries CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.9 Suspended
Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 56.5 Suspended
Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 54.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.7 Suspended
KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 171.8 Reaffirmed
KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 105.1 Reaffirmed
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL B+ 6 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL BB
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL B+ 71.6 Downgraded
Demand Loan from CRISIL BB
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 228 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Mahavir Fibre Industries CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Mahavir Fibre Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Mary Matha Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 138.3 Reaffirmed
Mela Singh Memorial Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Meso Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mother India Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
N.Mahalingam and Company CC CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
N.Mahalingam and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned
Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 21.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL C 11 Assigned
Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 25 Assigned
Orbit Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Orbit Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Orbit Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Orbit Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Ori-Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Ori-Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 64 Reaffirmed
Ori-Plast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parv Metal Processing Co. CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
Parv Metal Processing Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.3 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Parv Metal Processing Co. TL CRISIL BB- 13.2 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
PM Dimensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Rahul Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL D 110 Suspended
Rahul Foundation TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Rama Sacks N Bags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed
Rama Sacks N Bags Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed
Royal Appliances BG CRISIL D 21.5 Suspended
Royal Appliances CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Royal Appliances LOC CRISIL D 14 Suspended
Royal Appliances TL CRISIL D 14.5 Suspended
S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended
S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended
Sai Krishna Enterprises BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Sai Krishna Enterprises CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Sai Krishna Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 120 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sanghi Automobiles CC CRISIL BB 74.5 Reaffirmed
Sanjivini Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned
Sanjivini Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Sanjivini Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Sanskar Bharti Foundation TL CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Satyam Krishna Infraproject Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65.9 Suspended
Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 345.9 Assigned
Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 44.2 Reaffirmed
Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed
Shree Sai Narayan Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended
Shree Sai Narayan Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 155 Suspended
Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded
from CRISIL B
SSF Plastics Convertors TL CRISIL BB+ 55.4 Assigned
SSF Plastics Convertors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 97.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
SSF Plastics Convertors CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 196.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Packing Credit, Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit
Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1046.1 Reaffirmed
The Daily Thanthi TL CRISIL BBB 1107.3 Assigned
The Daily Thanthi CC CRISIL BBB 340 Assigned
Unistar Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Unistar Footwears Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 33.6 Reaffirmed
Unistar Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
USK Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
USK Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Vignan Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 78 Suspended
Vishal Builders CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded
from CRISIL B
Vishal Builders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded
from CRISIL B
