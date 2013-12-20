Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Construction Proposed BG CRISIL A4 170 Assigned A. G. Construction BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Amar Singh Chawal Wala Packing Credit CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed Anil Timbers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed B L Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Bhupinder Paul Mahajan BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 73.3 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Dwarka knitting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Loan Fac Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Gazebo Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Purchase Gazebo Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Gazebo Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Globsyn Knowledge Foundation BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Suspended Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+@ 145 Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+@ 15 Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+@ 70 KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Assigned KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Assigned Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 77.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Meso Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Meso Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Mother India Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Ori-Plast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 135 Reaffirmed Sanghi Automobiles BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Assigned Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.4 Reaffirmed Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 15 Reassigned Credit SSF Plastics Convertors LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned SSF Plastics Convertors BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdForeign CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from Discounting Bill CRISIL A4 Purchase Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdInland/ Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Taj International Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 13.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Daily Thanthi Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned The Daily Thanthi BG CRISIL A3+ 3.6 Assigned The Daily Thanthi Bills Payable CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned USK Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Vishal Builders BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jai Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed A. G. Construction CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned A.R. Stanchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed A.R. Stanchem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Upgraded from CRISIL B AKCT Cidambaram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Aloha Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 127.5 Suspended Amar Singh Chawal Wala CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Amar Singh Chawal Wala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anil Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Anil Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 40 Suspended Purchase Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 156.5 Suspended Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Suspended Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Suspended Annai J.K.K. Sampoorani Ammal Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 3.4 Suspended Charitable Trust Annai J.K.K. Sampoorani Ammal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.7 Suspended Charitable Trust Loan Fac Annai J.K.K. Sampoorani Ammal TL CRISIL D 112.3 Suspended Charitable Trust B L Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed B L Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.4 Reaffirmed B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed B.S. Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 29.2 Reaffirmed Bajrangbali Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 64 Reaffirmed Bhupinder Paul Mahajan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Bhupinder Paul Mahajan CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Carzonrent (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1685.4 Reaffirmed Carzonrent (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Carzonrent (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 694.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Din Dayal Purushottam Lal CC CRISIL B+ 480 Upgraded from CRISIL B Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Domacls Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 349.9 Reaffirmed Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dwarka knitting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 288 Assigned Essal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 16.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 142.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Garuda Vahan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Gazebo Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Purchase Gazebo Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 4.2 Assigned Geetastar Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Suspended Geetastar Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Suspended Gem Multicolor Print & Pack India Ltd CC CRISIL D 43 Suspended Gem Multicolor Print & Pack India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4 Suspended Loan Fac Gem Multicolor Print & Pack India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 25 Suspended Credit* * Adhoc limit Gem Multicolor Print & Pack India Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.2 Suspended Gem Multicolor Print & Pack India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Globsyn Knowledge Foundation TL CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Globsyn Knowledge Foundation CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Hanuman Agro Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 35 Suspended Hind Buildtec Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 380 Suspended Hind Buildtec Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39.6 Suspended Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Remains on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 10 Remains on Rating Watch with Negative Implications JSK Metalex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 330 Suspended K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi BG CRISIL D 1.1 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd Loan Fac K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi TL CRISIL D 0.9 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC Loan CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd K T K P Sarabarahkari and Babasayi WC TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Samitee Himghar Ltd K. M. Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed K. Khader Ghani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32.5 Suspended Charitable & Educational Trust Loan Fac K. Khader Ghani TL CRISIL D 97.5 Suspended Charitable & Educational Trust Kamal Auto Industries CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.9 Suspended Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 56.5 Suspended Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 54.9 Suspended Loan Fac Kanak Polyfab India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 105.7 Suspended KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 171.8 Reaffirmed KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 105.1 Reaffirmed Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Komos Automotive India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL B+ 6 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL BB Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL B+ 71.6 Downgraded Demand Loan from CRISIL BB Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 228 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Mahavir Fibre Industries CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Mahavir Fibre Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Mary Matha Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 138.3 Reaffirmed Mela Singh Memorial Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended Meso Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Credit Mother India Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned N.Mahalingam and Company CC CRISIL BB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed N.Mahalingam and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 21.7 Assigned Loan Fac Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL C 11 Assigned Navin Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 25 Assigned Orbit Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Orbit Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Orbit Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Orbit Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ori-Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Ori-Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 64 Reaffirmed Ori-Plast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parv Metal Processing Co. CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Parv Metal Processing Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.3 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Parv Metal Processing Co. TL CRISIL BB- 13.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ PM Dimensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Rahul Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL D 110 Suspended Rahul Foundation TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended Rama Sacks N Bags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Rama Sacks N Bags Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Royal Appliances BG CRISIL D 21.5 Suspended Royal Appliances CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Royal Appliances LOC CRISIL D 14 Suspended Royal Appliances TL CRISIL D 14.5 Suspended S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended S.V.R. Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Sai Krishna Enterprises BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sai Krishna Enterprises CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Sai Krishna Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 120 Suspended Loan Fac Sanghi Automobiles CC CRISIL BB 74.5 Reaffirmed Sanjivini Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Sanjivini Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sanjivini Pipes & Fittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sanskar Bharti Foundation TL CRISIL D 80 Suspended Satyam Krishna Infraproject Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65.9 Suspended Shanti Shirting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 345.9 Assigned Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 44.2 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Steel Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Narayan Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Shree Sai Narayan Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 155 Suspended Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B SSF Plastics Convertors TL CRISIL BB+ 55.4 Assigned SSF Plastics Convertors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 97.1 Assigned Loan Fac SSF Plastics Convertors CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Superking Manufacturers (Tyre) Pvt LtdPacking Credit CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 196.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Suryateja Power Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Technovision Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit, Bill Discounting, Letter of Credit Tessitura Monti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1046.1 Reaffirmed The Daily Thanthi TL CRISIL BBB 1107.3 Assigned The Daily Thanthi CC CRISIL BBB 340 Assigned Unistar Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Unistar Footwears Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 33.6 Reaffirmed Unistar Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac USK Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed USK Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Vignan Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 78 Suspended Vishal Builders CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vishal Builders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)