Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R.R. Srinivasan & Company Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4 1 Suspended
Anandam Textiles Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed
Ashtavinayaka Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 270.3 Reaffirmed
Ashtavinayaka Construction LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Pre shipment Fac CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Post shipment CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Century Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Century Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Continental Trans Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Continental Trans Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Danieli India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 4500 Reaffirmed
ECP Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
ECP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 320 Reaffirmed
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ekta Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Credit
Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 830 Reaffirmed
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Haldyn Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
HRS Process Systems Ltd BG** CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
**One way interchangeability of Letter of Credit with Bank Guarantee upto 25% of LC limit
HRS Process Systems Ltd LOC@# CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with buyer's credit facility up to Rs.15.00 million,
@Includes sublimit of Rs.15.0 Million of Buyers Credit facility
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.3 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdST Loan CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
K R Pulp and Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
K R Pulp and Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
K.D.Liquor & Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Keaa International Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Keaa International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended
Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Suspended
Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
NHB Ball and Roller Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
NHB Ball and Roller Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 660 Reaffirmed
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Documentary Bills
Purchase$
$ Foreign documents bank purchase /foreign usance bills purchase
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed
Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Power Tech BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways BG CRISIL A3 940 Downgraded
(India) Ltd from CRISIL
A3+
Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended
Ramprasad Tubes and Bars Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Samruddha Resources Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Suspended
Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Star Educational Books Distributor PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL A3
Star Educational Books Distributor PvtForeign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded
Ltd Discounting from CRISIL A3
Star Educational Books Distributor PvtPacking Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL A3
The Design House Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tirupati Plywood Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Plywood Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A S Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended
A.R.R. Srinivasan & Company CC CRISIL B+ 127.5 Suspended
Ad - Manum Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Akshaya Gold Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended
Amar Fast Food & Restaurant Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Amar Fast Food & Restaurant Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.2 Assigned
Anandam Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Anandam Textiles Key CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Anandam Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.2 Reaffirmed
Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.3 Reaffirmed
Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 215 Reaffirmed
Ashtavinayaka Construction CC CRISIL BB- 40# Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
#Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Ashtavinayaka Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 249.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.8 Reaffirmed
Bagalamukhi Steel Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Bagalamukhi Steel Products Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
^ includes a sub limit of Rs20.0 million for Pre shipment in Foreign Currency
Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CRISIL AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
-Series 9
BSL Castings Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and pre-shipment limit in foreign
currency includes a sub limit of Rs.30 million for Letter of Credit.
BSL Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed
Century Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Century Extrusions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Century Extrusions Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Chalapathi Educational Society CC CRISIL D 7 Suspended
Chalapathi Educational Society TL CRISIL D 98 Suspended
Continental Trans Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended
Danieli India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1150 Reaffirmed
Danieli India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Danieli India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1350 Reaffirmed
Dolphin Foods India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended
Dolphin Foods India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 58 Suspended
DWS Cash Opportunities CRISIL AAmfs - Assigned
Fund
ECP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed
ECP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ECP Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 130 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ekta Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 31 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 59 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable to Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs.155 Million
Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 151.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed
Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 191.3 Reaffirmed
Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 44.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Haldyn Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed
Haldyn Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hitech Plast Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 360 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee and buyers credit
Hitech Plast Ltd TL^^ CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed
^^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, buyers credit and working
capital demand loan
HRS Process Systems Ltd CC^* CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.3.5 million and export bill discounting up
to Rs.4.5 million ^Includes sublimit of Rs.10.0 Million of Export P
HRS Process Systems Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
HRS Process Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 49 Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 169.6042Reaffirmed
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 45.5956 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2.5 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 600 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Jaydev Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Jaydev Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
K R Pulp and Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1178.4 Assigned
K R Pulp and Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
Loan Fac
K R Pulp and Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 850* Assigned
*Includes the sublimit of Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase to the extent of
Rs.100.00 million and Rs.50.00 million respectively
K.D.Liquor & Fertilizer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed
K.D.Liquor & Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kailash Motors CC* CRISIL D 34.5 Suspended
*Includes Adhoc amount of Rs.10 million
Kailash Motors TL CRISIL D 25.5 Suspended
Kamal Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 131.2 Reaffirmed
Kamal Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Keaa International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.4 Assigned
Keaa International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 76.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Keaa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Lakshmi Ganesha Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL C 82.5 Suspended
Lakshmi Ganesha Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL C 55 Suspended
Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended
Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 11.5 Suspended
Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 101.6 Suspended
New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed
New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed
NHB Ball and Roller Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
NHB Ball and Roller Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 213.8 Reaffirmed
* Includes External Commercial Borrowing of USD 3.5 Million
Orchid Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.7 Reaffirmed
Orchid Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Orchid Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Orchid Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 30* Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with cash credit limits
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 46.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.5 Reaffirmed
Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL BB 20* Reaffirmed
# Includes a sub limit of Rs.30 million for cash credit limit
Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 290 Reaffirmed
Power Tech CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended
Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded
(India) Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded
(India) Ltd from CRISIL
BBB+
Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 650 Suspended
Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB+ 33.9 Suspended
Ramprasad Tubes and Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Ramprasad Tubes and Bars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.3 Suspended
Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended
Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Suspended
Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75* Reaffirmed
*Incluses sub-limit of Rs.50 Million of Foreign Currency Non-resident (B) and Rs.15 Million of
Export Packing Credit
Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 72.6 Reaffirmed
S. D. Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned
S. D. Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
S. D. Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Samruddha Resources Ltd CC CRISIL B- 300 Suspended
Samruddha Resources Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 470 Suspended
Loan Fac
Saraswati Gum & Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Saraswati Gum & Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 184 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL D 18.5 Suspended
^Includes Rs.7.00 million for letter of guarantee for export promotion capital goods
Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 140 Suspended
* Includes a sublimit of Rs.3 million for packing credit
Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 176.1 Suspended
Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital and YogLT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Center (P) Ltd
Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital and YogProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned
Center (P) Ltd Loan Fac
Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw & BoiledCC CRISIL BB- 137 Suspended
Rice Mill
Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw & BoiledLT Loan CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended
Rice Mill
Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice IndustriesCC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice IndustriesLT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice IndustriesSME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Star Educational Books Distributor PvtCC CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
Star Educational Books Distributor PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 121.5 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Reaffirmed
Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 174 Reaffirmed
Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 14 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tapasya Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL D 58.8 Reaffirmed
Tapasya Shiksha Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Design House Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
The Design House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tirupati Plywood Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Trinethra Infra Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended
U.S. Impex CC* CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sublimit of Buyers Credit (BC) upto Rs.65 million, which is also interchangeable
with Letter of credit (LC)
United Overseas Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
United Overseas Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)