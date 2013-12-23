Dec 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.R. Srinivasan & Company Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Anandam Textiles Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Ashtavinayaka Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 270.3 Reaffirmed Ashtavinayaka Construction LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd Pre shipment Fac CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Post shipment CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Credit Century Extrusions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Century Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Continental Trans Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Continental Trans Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Danieli India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 4500 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 320 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Ekta Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Credit Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 40 Assigned Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 830 Reaffirmed Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Haldyn Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 HRS Process Systems Ltd BG** CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed **One way interchangeability of Letter of Credit with Bank Guarantee upto 25% of LC limit HRS Process Systems Ltd LOC@# CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with buyer's credit facility up to Rs.15.00 million, @Includes sublimit of Rs.15.0 Million of Buyers Credit facility Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.3 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdST Loan CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- K R Pulp and Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned K R Pulp and Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned K.D.Liquor & Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Keaa International Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Keaa International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 660 Reaffirmed Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase$ $ Foreign documents bank purchase /foreign usance bills purchase Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Power Tech BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways BG CRISIL A3 940 Downgraded (India) Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Ramprasad Tubes and Bars Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Samruddha Resources Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Star Educational Books Distributor PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 Star Educational Books Distributor PvtForeign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded Ltd Discounting from CRISIL A3 Star Educational Books Distributor PvtPacking Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3 The Design House Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Tirupati Plywood Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Tirupati Plywood Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended A.R.R. Srinivasan & Company CC CRISIL B+ 127.5 Suspended Ad - Manum Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Akshaya Gold Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Amar Fast Food & Restaurant Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.8 Assigned Loan Fac Amar Fast Food & Restaurant Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 67.2 Assigned Anandam Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Anandam Textiles Key CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Anandam Textiles LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.2 Reaffirmed Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.3 Reaffirmed Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 215 Reaffirmed Ashtavinayaka Construction CC CRISIL BB- 40# Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ #Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Ashtavinayaka Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 249.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B.R. Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Bagalamukhi Steel Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Bagalamukhi Steel Products Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises (Pondy) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed ^ includes a sub limit of Rs20.0 million for Pre shipment in Foreign Currency Bhupendra Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Capital Protection CRISIL AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Oriented Fund -Series 9 BSL Castings Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and pre-shipment limit in foreign currency includes a sub limit of Rs.30 million for Letter of Credit. BSL Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Century Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Century Extrusions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Century Extrusions Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Chalapathi Educational Society CC CRISIL D 7 Suspended Chalapathi Educational Society TL CRISIL D 98 Suspended Continental Trans Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Danieli India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1150 Reaffirmed Danieli India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Danieli India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1350 Reaffirmed Dolphin Foods India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Dolphin Foods India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 58 Suspended DWS Cash Opportunities CRISIL AAmfs - Assigned Fund ECP Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed ECP Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ECP Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ekta Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 31 Downgraded from CRISIL B Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 59 Downgraded from CRISIL B Euroshine Jewellery Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Garyson Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2250 Reaffirmed Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable to Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs.155 Million Gee Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gerb Vibration Control Systems Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 151.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Golden Apparels Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 191.3 Reaffirmed Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 44.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Haldyn Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed Haldyn Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hitech Plast Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 360 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee and buyers credit Hitech Plast Ltd TL^^ CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed ^^ Fully interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, buyers credit and working capital demand loan HRS Process Systems Ltd CC^* CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.3.5 million and export bill discounting up to Rs.4.5 million ^Includes sublimit of Rs.10.0 Million of Export P HRS Process Systems Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac HRS Process Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 49 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 169.6042Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 45.5956 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2.5 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jaydev Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Jaydev Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Loan Fac K R Pulp and Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1178.4 Assigned K R Pulp and Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Loan Fac K R Pulp and Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 850* Assigned *Includes the sublimit of Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase to the extent of Rs.100.00 million and Rs.50.00 million respectively K.D.Liquor & Fertilizer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed K.D.Liquor & Fertilizer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kailash Motors CC* CRISIL D 34.5 Suspended *Includes Adhoc amount of Rs.10 million Kailash Motors TL CRISIL D 25.5 Suspended Kamal Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 131.2 Reaffirmed Kamal Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Keaa International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.4 Assigned Keaa International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 76.1 Assigned Loan Fac Keaa International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Kiran Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.8 Suspended Loan Fac Lakshmi Ganesha Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL C 82.5 Suspended Lakshmi Ganesha Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL C 55 Suspended Lekcon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Mohata Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Suspended Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 11.5 Suspended Neerus Ensembles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 101.6 Suspended New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed New Swan Autocomp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 213.8 Reaffirmed * Includes External Commercial Borrowing of USD 3.5 Million Orchid Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.7 Reaffirmed Orchid Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orchid Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Orchid Medical Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 30* Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with cash credit limits Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 46.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.5 Reaffirmed Paragon Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL BB 20* Reaffirmed # Includes a sub limit of Rs.30 million for cash credit limit Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 290 Reaffirmed Power Tech CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Downgraded (India) Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded (India) Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Radharaman Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 650 Suspended Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB+ 33.9 Suspended Ramprasad Tubes and Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Ramprasad Tubes and Bars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.3 Suspended Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Real Agro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Suspended Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75* Reaffirmed *Incluses sub-limit of Rs.50 Million of Foreign Currency Non-resident (B) and Rs.15 Million of Export Packing Credit Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rhydburg Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 72.6 Reaffirmed S. D. Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned S. D. Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned S. D. Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed S. Pyarelal Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samruddha Resources Ltd CC CRISIL B- 300 Suspended Samruddha Resources Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 470 Suspended Loan Fac Saraswati Gum & Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Saraswati Gum & Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 184 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sarjak Container Lines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 49 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL D 18.5 Suspended ^Includes Rs.7.00 million for letter of guarantee for export promotion capital goods Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 140 Suspended * Includes a sublimit of Rs.3 million for packing credit Shristi Cotspinn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 176.1 Suspended Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital and YogLT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Center (P) Ltd Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital and YogProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned Center (P) Ltd Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw & BoiledCC CRISIL BB- 137 Suspended Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Satyanarayana Raw & BoiledLT Loan CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice IndustriesCC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice IndustriesLT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice IndustriesSME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Star Educational Books Distributor PvtCC CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Star Educational Books Distributor PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 121.5 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Reaffirmed Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 174 Reaffirmed Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tapasya Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL D 58.8 Reaffirmed Tapasya Shiksha Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Design House Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit The Design House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Plywood Industries CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Trinethra Infra Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended U.S. Impex CC* CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of Buyers Credit (BC) upto Rs.65 million, which is also interchangeable with Letter of credit (LC) United Overseas Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed United Overseas Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 