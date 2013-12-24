Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Fac
Armstrong Knitting Mills BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Armstrong Knitting Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Armstrong Knitting Mills LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Armstrong Knitting Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 65 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC # CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed
# Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million
BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A3 70 -
Credit
Coastal Aqua Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 0.7 Assigned
Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 4 Assigned
Discounting
Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9.5 Assigned
Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 34 Assigned
Credit
Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 44 Assigned
Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 700 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
EDAC Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 1000 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
*Rs.1300.00 Million includes a sublimit of Rs. 400.00 Million for
Letter of Credit,*Rs.400.00 Million include sublimit of letter of
credit and Rs. 200 Million of LoU for Buyer's Credit.
EDAC Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 727 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
EDAC Engineering Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 145 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 5 Reassigned
*Interchangeable with Cash Credit with maximum of Rs.100 Million
Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
credit from CRISIL
A4+
Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 600 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Jajodia Exports LOC CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed
Jewel Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Downgraded
From
CRISIL A1
Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A1
Longowalia Yarns Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Maurya Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Nova Publications BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
P. D. Agarwal BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Demand Draft CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
R. V. Rail Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Raj Fishmeal & Oil Company LOC CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 1.7 Reaffirmed
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sadaf Steel (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Seaga India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
SESA International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Purchase
SESA International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed
Shangold India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 82.5 Suspended
Credit^
^ Gold Loan Sub-limit up to Rs.62.0 Million
Shangold India Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 81.2 Suspended
Credit$
$ Post-shipment is interchangeable with Pre-Shipment up to the limit of Rs.82.5 Million
Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries PvtForeign LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.6 Assigned
Siva Stones INC Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Siva Stones INC LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Siva Stones INC Export Packing CRISIL A4 130 Assigned
Credit
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 55 Suspended
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 110 Suspended
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt LtdProposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 635 Suspended
Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Triton Valves Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 -
Triton Valves Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3+ 90 -
@Includes Rs.50 million interchangeable with buyer's credit
Truvolt Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Truvolt Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Utkarsh Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
From
CRISIL A4
Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Vijay Transformers BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Vijay Transformers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Vishal Surgical Equipment Company BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned
Vishnu Carpets Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vishnu Carpets Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Bill Purchase
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.7 Assigned
Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140# Assigned
#includes sublimit of Rs.115.0 million of Inland Letter of Credit and also
includes a sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs. 10 million
Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Armstrong Knitting Mills LT Loan CRISIL C 51.9 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC @ CRISIL A 290 Reaffirmed
@ Includes sublimit for packing credit/post-shipment credit/export
packing credit/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/foreign
bill purchase/post-shipment credit
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL* CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking
of Rs.30.0 Million to an extent of Rs.50 Million
Bertelsmann Marketing Services India Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA(SO) 400* Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
*Completely interchangeable among short-term loan, letter of credit,
and issuance of guarantees
Bhawna Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Assigned
BSL Castings Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 170 -
#Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and pre-shipment
limit in foreign currency includes a sub limit of Rs.30 million for Letter of Credit.
BSL Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 -
BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 -
Loan Fac
Coastal Aqua CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Suspended
Coastal Aqua Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned
Credit
Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 65.1 Assigned
Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned
Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 300 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BB
EDAC Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
EDAC Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
EDAC Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
*Includes Rs.10.00 Million sublimit for cash credit
Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.9 Reaffirmed
G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60.6 Reaffirmed
G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ganpati Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 85 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Gowthami Bio-Energies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 150.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gowthami Bio-Energies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 19.5 Suspended
Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 101 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BB
Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35.4 Reaffirmed
Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 53.8 Reaffirmed
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1218 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 182 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB
Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Jajodia Exports CC CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed
Jajodia Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jajodia Exports Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jewel Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
John's Umbrella Mart CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
John's Umbrella Mart LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed
K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 340 Reaffirmed
K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.1 Reaffirmed
Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned
Khurana Oleo Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
* Includes sub limit for Letter of Credit/Buyer's Credit of Rs.20.0 Million
Kirpa Rice Mills CC* CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
* Includes proposed limit of Rs.70 million
Kirpa Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KJ's Educational Institute TL CRISIL D 245 Reaffirmed
KJ's Educational Institute Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 255 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lakshmi Ganapathi Ginners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended
Lakshmi Ganapathi Ginners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Lakshmi Ganapathi Ginners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 46 Suspended
Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A-
Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 142.3 Suspended
Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 161.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 66.3 Suspended
Longowalia Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BB 580 Reaffirmed
Longowalia Yarns Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Longowalia Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1332 Reaffirmed
Maurya Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Maurya Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 380 Reaffirmed
Maurya Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mnm Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Mnm Marketing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 31 Suspended
Mulpuri Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 530 Suspended
Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 440 Suspended
Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 240 Suspended
Muthu Silk House CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Muthu Silk House Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B/ 15 Assigned
Nova Publications CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Nova Publications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 113.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nova Publications TL CRISIL BBB- 34.7 Reaffirmed
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
P. D. Agarwal CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Palanadu Paraboiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B- 85 Assigned
Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Limite CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Limite Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19 Assigned
Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned
Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 11 Assigned
Fac
Patwa Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Patwa Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
PHR Invent Educational Society TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators CC* CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with bill discounting
Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R. V. Rail Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Raj Fishmeal & Oil Company CC* CRISIL BBB- 340 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
*Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting facilities
Raj Fishmeal & Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Ram Dev International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 860 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ram Dev International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 690 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Ram Dev International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 727.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sadaf Steel (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sadaf Steel (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Santhiram Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Seaga India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
SESA International Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit
SESA International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 775 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries PvtCC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75.3 Assigned
Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 76.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Siva Stones INC CC CRISIL B 50* Assigned
* Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 125 Suspended
Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 75 Suspended
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Maruthi Raw & CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Boiled Rice Trading Company
Sri Priyanka Agro Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Sri Priyanka Agro Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 38.6 Suspended
Sri R. K. Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Sri R. K. Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended
Sri R. K. Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri RadhaKrishna Rice Industry CC CRISIL B 74.7 Suspended
Sri RadhaKrishna Rice Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7 Suspended
Sri RadhaKrishna Rice Industry TL CRISIL B 9.6 Suspended
Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 167.2 Suspended
Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 67.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B 65.4 Suspended
Sushma Buildtech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 650 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sushma Buildtech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed
Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Triton Valves Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 520 -
*Fully interchangeable with bill discounting
Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 182 -
Triton Valves Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 103 -
Triton Valves Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 103 -
Truvolt Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Truvolt Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Utkarsh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Utkarsh Industries Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Ved Parkash & Sons TL CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Assigned
Ved Parkash & Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Ved Parkash & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vijay Transformers CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Suspended
Vijay Transformers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Vijay Transformers SME Credit CRISIL B- 7.5 Suspended
Vishal Surgical Equipment Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Vishal Surgical Equipment Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Zenova Bio Nutrition Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Zenova Bio Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 66 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
