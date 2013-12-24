Dec 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Fac Armstrong Knitting Mills BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Armstrong Knitting Mills Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Armstrong Knitting Mills LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Armstrong Knitting Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 65 Reaffirmed Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC # CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed # Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A3 70 - Credit Coastal Aqua Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1.4 Assigned Loan Fac Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 0.7 Assigned Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 4 Assigned Discounting Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9.5 Assigned Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 34 Assigned Credit Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 44 Assigned Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 700 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ EDAC Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Rs.1300.00 Million includes a sublimit of Rs. 400.00 Million for Letter of Credit,*Rs.400.00 Million include sublimit of letter of credit and Rs. 200 Million of LoU for Buyer's Credit. EDAC Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 727 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 EDAC Engineering Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 145 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 5 Reassigned *Interchangeable with Cash Credit with maximum of Rs.100 Million Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded credit from CRISIL A4+ Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jajodia Exports LOC CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Jewel Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Downgraded From CRISIL A1 Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Longowalia Yarns Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Nova Publications BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed P. D. Agarwal BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Demand Draft CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Purchase R. V. Rail Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmeal & Oil Company LOC CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 1.7 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sadaf Steel (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Seaga India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned SESA International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase SESA International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Shangold India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 82.5 Suspended Credit^ ^ Gold Loan Sub-limit up to Rs.62.0 Million Shangold India Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 81.2 Suspended Credit$ $ Post-shipment is interchangeable with Pre-Shipment up to the limit of Rs.82.5 Million Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries PvtBG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Ltd Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries PvtForeign LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.6 Assigned Siva Stones INC Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3.6 Assigned Loan Fac Siva Stones INC LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Siva Stones INC Export Packing CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Credit Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt LtdProposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 635 Suspended Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Triton Valves Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 - Triton Valves Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A3+ 90 - @Includes Rs.50 million interchangeable with buyer's credit Truvolt Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Truvolt Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Utkarsh Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded From CRISIL A4 Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Vijay Transformers BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Vijay Transformers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Vishal Surgical Equipment Company BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Vishnu Carpets Export Packing CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Vishnu Carpets Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.7 Assigned Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140# Assigned #includes sublimit of Rs.115.0 million of Inland Letter of Credit and also includes a sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs. 10 million Anurita Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Armstrong Knitting Mills LT Loan CRISIL C 51.9 Reaffirmed Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC @ CRISIL A 290 Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimit for packing credit/post-shipment credit/export packing credit/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/post-shipment credit Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL* CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking of Rs.30.0 Million to an extent of Rs.50 Million Bertelsmann Marketing Services India Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA(SO) 400* Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Completely interchangeable among short-term loan, letter of credit, and issuance of guarantees Bhawna Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Assigned BSL Castings Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 170 - #Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and pre-shipment limit in foreign currency includes a sub limit of Rs.30 million for Letter of Credit. BSL Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 - BSL Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 - Loan Fac Coastal Aqua CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Suspended Coastal Aqua Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac Cresmac Foundry Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Credit Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 65.1 Assigned Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Easy Fit Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB EDAC Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- EDAC Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- EDAC Engineering Ltd BG* CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Includes Rs.10.00 Million sublimit for cash credit Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Evergreen Publications (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 26.9 Reaffirmed G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60.6 Reaffirmed G M Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganpati Ispat CC CRISIL B+ 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gowthami Bio-Energies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 150.5 Suspended Loan Fac Gowthami Bio-Energies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 19.5 Suspended Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hayat Communications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 101 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35.4 Reaffirmed Hooghly Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 53.8 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1218 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 182 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Jajodia Exports CC CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed Jajodia Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jajodia Exports Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Jewel Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- John's Umbrella Mart CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed John's Umbrella Mart LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended K B A Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 340 Reaffirmed K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. C. Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.1 Reaffirmed Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Kapsons Insulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Khurana Oleo Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit for Letter of Credit/Buyer's Credit of Rs.20.0 Million Kirpa Rice Mills CC* CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed * Includes proposed limit of Rs.70 million Kirpa Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KJ's Educational Institute TL CRISIL D 245 Reaffirmed KJ's Educational Institute Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 255 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Ganapathi Ginners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended Lakshmi Ganapathi Ginners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Lakshmi Ganapathi Ginners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 46 Suspended Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 142.3 Suspended Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 161.4 Suspended Loan Fac Leela Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 66.3 Suspended Longowalia Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BB 580 Reaffirmed Longowalia Yarns Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Longowalia Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1332 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 380 Reaffirmed Maurya Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mnm Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Mnm Marketing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 31 Suspended Mulpuri Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 530 Suspended Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 440 Suspended Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 240 Suspended Muthu Silk House CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Muthu Silk House Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B/ 15 Assigned Nova Publications CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Nova Publications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 113.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nova Publications TL CRISIL BBB- 34.7 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed P. D. Agarwal CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Palanadu Paraboiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B- 85 Assigned Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Limite CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Limite Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19 Assigned Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 11 Assigned Fac Patwa Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Patwa Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 45 Assigned PHR Invent Educational Society TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators CC* CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bill discounting Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. V. Rail Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmeal & Oil Company CC* CRISIL BBB- 340 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting facilities Raj Fishmeal & Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Ram Dev International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 860 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ram Dev International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 690 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Ram Dev International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 727.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sadaf Steel (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sadaf Steel (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Santhiram Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended Loan Fac Seaga India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned SESA International Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit SESA International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 775 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries PvtCC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Shashi Timber & Plywood Industries PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75.3 Assigned Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 76.1 Assigned Loan Fac Sisam Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Siva Stones INC CC CRISIL B 50* Assigned * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 125 Suspended Sri Gopikrishna Infrastructure Pvt LtdProposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 75 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Venkata Maruthi Raw & CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Boiled Rice Trading Company Sri Priyanka Agro Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sri Priyanka Agro Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 38.6 Suspended Sri R. K. Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Sri R. K. Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended Sri R. K. Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Suspended Loan Fac Sri RadhaKrishna Rice Industry CC CRISIL B 74.7 Suspended Sri RadhaKrishna Rice Industry Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7 Suspended Sri RadhaKrishna Rice Industry TL CRISIL B 9.6 Suspended Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 167.2 Suspended Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 67.4 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm TL CRISIL B 65.4 Suspended Sushma Buildtech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sushma Buildtech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed Svam Power Plants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Triton Valves Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 520 - *Fully interchangeable with bill discounting Triton Valves Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 182 - Triton Valves Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 103 - Triton Valves Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 103 - Truvolt Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Truvolt Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Utkarsh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Utkarsh Industries Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ved Parkash & Sons TL CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Assigned Ved Parkash & Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Ved Parkash & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vijay Transformers CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Suspended Vijay Transformers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Vijay Transformers SME Credit CRISIL B- 7.5 Suspended Vishal Surgical Equipment Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Vishal Surgical Equipment Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Zenova Bio Nutrition Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Zenova Bio Nutrition Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 66 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.