Dec 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ @ 13 Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ @ 67.1 Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ @ 44.9 Loan Fac Astra Microwave Products Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 2600 Reaffirmed # Sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.100.0 Million Astra Microwave Products Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 752.5 Reaffirmed loan Fac Astra Microwave Products Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Bayer CropScience Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 85 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 955 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Diamant Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Economy Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.6 Suspended Economy Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 40 Suspended *Includes the sublimit for Buyers Credit of Rs.25.0Million Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gokul Jewellery House Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 160 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ HST Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 190 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 - Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 - Mansi International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Nirman Engineers & Contractors LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Nirman Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Orson Holdings Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Perfect Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 39.2 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Scon Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 84 Assigned Loan Fac Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Silver Sea Food Export Packing CRISIL A2 180 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Silver Sea Food Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 36 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Silver Sea Food Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 34 Upgraded Forward from CRISIL A3+ Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt LtBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (Part Ix Company) Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Superfil Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 17.4 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A3 53.6 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 174 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 580 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Rs.100 Million of sub limit towards Letter of credit Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Vama Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 56 Suspended *Includes a sub limit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.6 Million Vivid Fashions Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Vivid Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reassigned Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 5 Reassigned VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 - LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB @ 100 Astra Microwave Products Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 387.5 Reaffirmed Astra Microwave Products Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 900 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.42.5 Million Bayer CropScience Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 1120.5 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit, Overdraft, and Short Term Loans and Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Bayer CropScience Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 159.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BHL Forex and Finlease Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 150 Suspended BHL Forex and Finlease Ltd TL CRISIL D 136.5 Suspended BN Precast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 83.3 Assigned BN Precast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned BN Precast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.7 Assigned Loan Fac Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 297 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Cosmic Ferro Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 188 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Diamant Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Diamant Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Economy Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 16.4 Suspended Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Hiranmayi Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 25 Suspended * Foreign Letter of Credit Rs10.0 million is a Sub limit to the Cash Credit facility Hiranmayi Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Suspended HST Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1310 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Jayatma Informatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Kailas Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kailas Ginning Factory LT Loan CRISIL B 7.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kailas Ginning Factory Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 17.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Karna Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 260 Reaffirmed Karna Paints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Kartik Paper Products CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1050 Reaffirmed Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 330 Reaffirmed KBS Motors CC CRISIL B 32 Upgraded from CRISIL B- KBS Motors TL CRISIL B 37.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 145 Reaffirmed Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 81 Reaffirmed L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 2500 - ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan buyers credit and Packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd LOC and BG# CRISIL A+ 11000 - #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan buyers credit and PCFC to an extent of Rs.1.5 Billion L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1500 - Loan Fac Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 - Linkwell Telesystems Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BBB 5 - Malabar Multi Speciality Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Mansi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Mansi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Mid India Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Loan Fac Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd CC CRISIL D 457.5 - Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 105.4 - Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL D 20 - Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 58 - Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd LOC CRISIL D 33.5 - Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 305.3 - Multi-Flex Lami-Print Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.3 - Loan Fac Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning Mills CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Naga Sindhu Spinning & Ginning Mills TL CRISIL D 144.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 53 Reaffirmed Naveen Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Nirman Engineers & Contractors Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Assigned Nirman Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Orissa Computer Academy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 233.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Orissa Computer Academy TL CRISIL BB+ 113.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 46^ Reaffirmed ^Includes sub limit of Rs.46 Million of Foreign Letter of Credit. Orson Holdings Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80* Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Rs.60 Million of Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit Foreign Currency, Rs25 Million of Letter of Credit Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Credit Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Perfect Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 32.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Perfect Filaments Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Perfect Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 806.3 Reaffirmed Permionics Membranes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 2650 - S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 4350 - Credit Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd CC*^ CRISIL A- 225 Reaffirmed * Convertible with working capital demand loan upto Rs.40.0 million, ^ Convertible with working capital demand loan upto Rs.140.0 million Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 92.4 Reaffirmed Sangamner-Loni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sangamner-Loni Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 140 Reaffirmed Scon Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26 Assigned Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Shree Umiya Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shreenathji Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Properties & Infrastructure PvBG CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned Ltd Sonali Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28.3 Suspended Sonali Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 6.9 Suspended Loan Fac Sonali Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.1 Suspended Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed (Part Ix Company) Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed (Part Ix Company) Sri Jagdamba Ginning & Pressing Pvt LtStandby Line of CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed (Part Ix Company) Credit Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 56.8 Suspended Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 86.4 Suspended Loan Fac Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 16.8 Suspended Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.300 million Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan** CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.200 million Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan*** CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.510 million Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan# CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.300 million Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan## CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed ## Interchangeable with Cash Credit/ Overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.200 million Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 4750 Reaffirmed Super Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 - Super Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26 - Superfil Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Superfil Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suryachambal Power Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 66 - Suryachambal Power Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 70 - Suryachambal Power Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 67.5 - Suryachambal Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 169.5 - Loan Fac Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 144710 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.167.67 Billion Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 470 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 11.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 440.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Vama Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Vama Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended Loan Fac Vivid Fashions TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 59.8 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Viyyat Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 103.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.8 Assigned Loan Fac VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Yona Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Yona Smelters Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Yona Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 - Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 62.5 - Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27.5 - Loan Fac Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 36.5 - Youngman Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 238.5 - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)