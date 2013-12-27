Dec 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Engineering & Foundry Works BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Ashok Engineering & Foundry Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Bhagwat Wire Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Notice of Withdrawal Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 8739 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 137.5 Reaffirmed *Packing credit and post-shipment credit are interchangeable with each other up to 50 per cent. Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 137.5 Reaffirmed Credit* *Packing credit and post-shipment credit are interchangeable with each other up to 50 per cent. Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed @ 75 percent interchangeable from with post-shipment credit Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 202.5 Reaffirmed Credit$ $50 percent interchangeable with packing credit. Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Economic Traders (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 40 Rating placed Credit on Notice of Withdrawal Economic Traders (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 9 Rating placed on Notice of Withdrawal Entrack Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Credit Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 - Geeta Glass Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 - Hastalloy India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Injectoplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Jai Sai Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Loan Fac Kamal Jewellers LOC CRISIL A3 50 - KMS Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50* Assigned * includes sub-limit of foreign bill discounting Rs.30 Million and bank guarantee Rs.5.0 Million KMS Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Lohia Corp Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Purchase Lohia Corp Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed MAA Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat PvtLOC@ CRISIL A3+ 58.4 Reassigned; Ltd Matrix Cellular International ServicesBG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Matrix Cellular International ServicesOverdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 80 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Credit* from CRISIL A4 * Includes letter of credit interchangeable to the extent of Rs50 Million Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL D 29 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 **Includes Bank Guarantee of Rs.5.00 Million Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Navyug India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Navyug India Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Orisons Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 105 Assigned Credit P. Ashokkumar & Co. Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Credit Pee Vee Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 175 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A2 175 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed R.V.R. Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2300 Reaffirmed Rajendra Singh Bhamboo BG CRISIL A4+ 258.6 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 355 Assigned Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Purchase Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sara Sae Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2+ 150 Downgraded Finance^ from CRISIL A1 ^Includes sub limit of export bills discounting to an extent of Rs150.0 Mn, sub limit of import letter of credit to an extent of Rs.50.0 Mn, sub limit of standby letter of credit to an extent of Rs.50.0 Mn, sub limit of overdraft to an extent of Rs.50.0 Mn, sub limit of short term loans to an extent of Rs.50.0 Mln Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to 35 per cent Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A4 77 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to 50 per cent Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 393 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Fully Interchangeable with packing credit Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 315.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ^Fully Interchangeable with packing credit Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 - Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 - Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 - Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 34 - Loan Fac Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked State Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 240000 Reaffirmed State Bank of Travancore CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 105000 Reaffirmed Tubeknit Fashions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tubeknit Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vaaan Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.6 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 245 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit up to 50 per cent Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 605 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Fully interchangeable with packing credit Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 844.4 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: -------------------- State Bank of India FD Programme# FAAA - Reaffirmed # The rating pertains only to State Bank of Indores (SBoIs) fixed deposit programme, rated by CRISIL, that has been transferred to State Bank of India (SBI) following the merger of SBoI with SBI. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned Anand Motor Agencies Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Anand Motor Agencies Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Fac Anand Motor Agencies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashok Engineering & Foundry Works CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Bhagwat Wire Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwat Wire Industries CC* CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned *Completely interchangeable with Inland/Foreign Letter of Credit. Includes sub limit of Rs.75 Million of Buyer's Credit. Bhanu Paddy & Rice Company CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Biyani Shikshan Samiti CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Biyani Shikshan Samiti TL CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Carbon Edge Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 77.7 Reaffirmed Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.5 Withdrawn Loan Fac Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed *One way inter-changeability with CC Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 2450 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB+ 37 Assigned Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Continental Automotive (India) Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 620 Assigned Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned Continental Multimodal Terminals Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Dania Oro Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 148.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dexler Information Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Dexler Information Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Dey's Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Dey's Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 266.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dynamix Chains Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 189.5 Reaffirmed Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 28.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 140.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 165.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 87.3 - Eximcorp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.7 - Fort-In Infra Developers (P) Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned Geeta Glass Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72.5 Assigned Loan Fac Geeta Glass Works CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 465 - Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 - Loan Fac Hard Rock Inn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 175 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Purchase Hitaishi KK Manufacturing Company Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 10.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Injectoplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 33.5 Reaffirmed Injectoplast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 131.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Sai Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Sai Construction CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Jai Sai Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Jay Jinendra Realators Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned Kamal Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 186.5 - Kanmani Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kanmani Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B- 74.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Interchangeable with Rs.200 million of bank overdraft facility, Rs.50 million of import letter of credit, Rs.50 million of bonds and financial guarantees, Rs.50 million of import invoice financing, Rs.20 million of export bill discounting, Rs.20 million of pre-shipment financing under export letter of credit, Rs.40 million of export invoice financing, Rs.50 million of import letter of credit, and Rs.20 million of pre-shipment financing under export orders Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 126.8 Reaffirmed Kochar Sung Up Acrylic Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 18.2 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 165.8 Reaffirmed Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 7500 Assigned 2014-A Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Bond - Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 5120 Reaffirmed 2012-A Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 8.20% Bond Series CRISIL AA-(SO) 1003.1 Reaffirmed XII-B Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 6.85% Bond Series- CRISIL AA-(SO) 677 Reaffirmed XII C (Option II) Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd 6.90% Bond Series- CRISIL AA-(SO) 198 Reaffirmed XII C Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with each other Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL B- 221 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable with each other Lohia Corp Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Lohia Corp Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed Lohia Corp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LSC Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed LSC Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 418.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LSC Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Credit LSC Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 131.7 Reaffirmed M D Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed MAA Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat PvtCC@ CRISIL BBB 80 Ltd MAA Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat PvtTL@ CRISIL BBB 53.1 Ltd MAA Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya EducationaProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Trust Loan Fac MAA Ganga Bhagat Gopal Maya EducationaTL CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Trust Maruti Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Maruti Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Matrix Cellular International ServicesCC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Matrix Cellular International ServicesProposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Metsil Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B MPIL Steel Structures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 79.8 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 80.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navyug India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Navyug India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navyug India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with the Cash Credit Navyug India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 700 Reaffirmed Pee Vee Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1630 Reaffirmed Pristine Developers CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed R C Plasto Tanks & Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B- R C Plasto Tanks & Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- R C Plasto Tanks & Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B- R.V.R. Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed Raj Gems Export Packing CRISIL B+ 141.5 Reaffirmed Credit Raj Gems Post-Shipment CRISIL B+ 258.5 Reaffirmed Credit Rajendra Singh Bhamboo CC CRISIL BB 145 Withdrawal Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.6 Assigned Loan Fac Rajendra Singh Bhamboo Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 145 Assigned Rolly Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 205.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Royal Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Royal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5.5 Assigned Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Assigned Sangam Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 49.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sara Sae Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A- 140 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A %Interchangeability with Cash Credit/Packing Credit Sara Sae Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A * Fully interchangeable with packing credit limit Sara Sae Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A #Includes sub limit of working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs.150.0 Mn, Export Packing Credit to an extent of Rs.100.0 Mn, sub limit of Post shipment credit Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 - Shah Infra Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 26 - Shree Krishna Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Krishna Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 545 Assigned Shree Padmavati Sortex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shree Padmavati Sortex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Padmavati Sortex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Shri Raghu Nath Rai Memorial Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from Educational & Charitable Trust CRISIL D Shri Raghu Nath Rai Memorial TL CRISIL B- 400.9 Upgraded from Educational & Charitable Trust CRISIL D Shri Ram Residency Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 59 Assigned Shri Ram Residency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.7 Assigned Loan Fac Shubham Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sri Satya Ganesh Traders CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Satya Ganesh Traders LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.3 Reaffirmed Sri Satya Ganesh Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir TrustTL CRISIL B 150 Assigned (Unit-Sri Sri University) Stalwart Industries CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Stalwart Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac State Bank of India Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 212500 Reaffirmed State Bank of India Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AAA 205000 Reaffirmed State Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 31650 Reaffirmed Bonds State Bank of Travancore Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 3900 Reaffirmed State Bank of Travancore Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed State Bank of Travancore Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds STS Products Inc. CC** CRISIL A- 135.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A **USD 2.5 Million cash credit converted to INR (based on the March 21, 2013 exchange rate of Rs.54.22 per USD. STS Products Inc. TL^ CRISIL A- 203.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A ^USD 3.75 Million term loan converted to INR (based on the March 21, 2013 exchange rate of Rs.54.22 per USD. Suchi Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Suchi Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 71.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 115* Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL D * 100% interchangeability between Packing credit and foreign bill discounting and includes a sub limit of Cash credit to an extent of Rs.25 Million. Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 103.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B- 245* Upgraded from CRISIL D * 100% interchangeability between Packing credit and foreign bill discounting and includes a sub limit of Cash credit to an extent of Rs.25 Million. Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Tubeknit Fashions Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 225 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vaaan Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Loan Fac Vaaan Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Vibhor Steel Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed Yash Jewellery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 115.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 