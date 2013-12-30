Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 27 & 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed AIC Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Aron Universal Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Forward Aron Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Bajaj Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed Charly Fisheries Export Packing CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Credit Charly Fisheries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned Purchase Cheema Boilers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 155 Reaffirmed Cheema Boilers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Commander Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Assigned Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Dinesh Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 23 Assigned Dinesh Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19.5 Assigned G.R.K. and Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Assigned G.R.K. and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Gadia Structurals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Good Leather Company Export Packing CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Credit Good Leather Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Good Leather Company LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company Standby Line of CRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed Credit Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Credit Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 32 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 38.4 Reaffirmed Credit Howrah Mills Co. Ltd BG*** CRISIL A4 82.2 Reaffirmed ***One way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee up to Rs.41.1 Million to Letter of Credit Howrah Mills Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.8 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Derivative Fac* CRISIL A4 21.3 Reaffirmed * Credit Exposure limit for Forward contract ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Incom Wires and Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed K K Polycolor Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned K K Polycolor Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned K L Rathi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3' K L Rathi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3' Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd BG% CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 % Interchangeable one way with letter of credit Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 340 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 * Includes a sublimit for buyer's credit of up to Rs.50 million Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A4 Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from Under LOC CRISIL A4 Lift Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Mentha and Allied Products Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Credit Mentha and Allied Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Nano Minpro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned P L Raju Constructions Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 1730 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 *Includes sub-limit of Working Capital Letter of Credit (Inland & Foreign) up to Rs.30.0 million. Parichitha Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 170 Assigned Priti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Reddy Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1150 Assigned S. Rajiv & Co Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.6 Assigned Forward Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Saraswati Chemical Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Shah & Parikh BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Shree Ambha Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 43 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shree Ambha Associates LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Speco Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Sree Haricharan Granite Exports (IndiaExport Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Sree Haricharan Granite Exports (IndiaLOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tantia Constructions Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Tantia Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4588 Assigned Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 115 Reaffirmed Tulip Yarn LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Tulip Yarn Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Assigned Universal Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Uttam Sucrotech International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1069.1 Assigned Uttam Sucrotech International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 410.9 Assigned William Goodacre & Sons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned William Goodacre & Sons India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned William Goodacre & Sons India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Auto Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AIC Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 14.9 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.6 Reaffirmed AIC Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 79 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 126 Reaffirmed Anand Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Anand Education Society TL CRISIL D 38.5 Reaffirmed Aron Universal Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 84.5 Assigned Aron Universal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Bajaj Auto Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Bhatter Silver Smith Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 91 Suspended Bhatter Silver Smith Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B 109 Suspended Term Bk Loan Fac Cashpor Micro Credit Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 1928.6 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Cashpor Micro Credit TL CRISIL BBB- 1021.4 Reaffirmed Charly Fisheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Loan Fac Charly Fisheries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Cheema Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 258 Reaffirmed Cheema Boilers Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 124.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Cheema Boilers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.4 Reaffirmed Commander Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended * Fungible with Foreign currency loan up-to Rs.20.0 million Commander Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14.5 Suspended Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Delhi Transco Ltd Bond issues CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL D 155.6 Reaffirmed Dinesh Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B- 10 assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Dinesh Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 27 Assigned * Includes the sublimit of Rs.0.5 Million for Letter of Credit Endoven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Endoven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL D 5 Suspended Endoven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL D 80 Suspended Term Bk Loan Fac Endoven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB+ 635 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 14265 Reaffirmed Gadia Structurals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Gadia Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Garg Steels Udyog India Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB+ 290 Assigned Garg Steels Udyog India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Good Leather Company CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 12.9 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 47 Reaffirmed Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 136.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Heliocon Agro Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Heliocon Agro Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Hi - Tech Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Hi - Tech Board Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Hi - Tech Board Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Howrah Mills Co. Ltd CC^ CRISIL B+ 176 Upgraded from CRISIL B ^ includes PCL / EPC / PCFC of Rs.70 Million, Foreign Currency Demand Loan of Rs.42.5 million and FDBP/ EBRD limit of 42 million. Howrah Mills Co. Ltd CC# CRISIL B+ 348 Upgraded from CRISIL B # includes PCL / EPC / PCFC of Rs.80 Million Howrah Mills Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Howrah Mills Co. Ltd TL** CRISIL B+ 97.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B ** Rent Securitization Loan Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B+ 7.6 Upgraded Term Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL B ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtLower Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned issue ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtLower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtTier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 3850 Reaffirmed Incom Wires and Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Intercraft Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Jindal Steels CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Jindal Steels Proposed Long- CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Jindal Steels Standby Line of CRISIL BB 19.5 Reaffirmed Credit K K Polycolor Asia Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B- 33.9 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac K K Polycolor Asia Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned K L Rathi Steels Ltd CC CRISILBB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- K L Rathi Steels Ltd TL CRISILBB+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kalis Sparkling Water Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalis Sparkling Water Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 225 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ KBS Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 77.5 Assigned KBS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Assigned KBS Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Assigned Fac Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd CC** CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B **Interchangeable one way with packing credit foreign currency up to Rs.20 million Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B # Interchangeable one way with cash credit up to Rs.30 million Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lift Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Lift Controls Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 1.9 Reaffirmed Lilamani Infra TL CRISIL B+ 500 Assigned London Star Diamond Company (India) PvPost-Shipment CRISIL BB- 320.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit London Star Diamond Company (India) PvProposed Long- CRISIL BB- 59.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Term Bk Loan Fac Lucknow Producer's Co-operative Milk CC CRISIL B+ 230 Downgraded Union Ltd from CRISIL BB- Madison Holding Long- TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Maha Kali Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 18.8 Assigned Maha Kali Ispat Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Mayur Dyes & Chemicals Corporation CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned *includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.30.0 Million Menaka Mills Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Menaka Mills Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Mentha and Allied Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac MPIL Steel Structures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Long- TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Nano Minpro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdExternal CRISIL AAA 13700 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdLong- TL CRISIL AAA 57860 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdProposed Long- CRISIL AAA 32670 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdNCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdNCDs CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 8200 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 1640 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 92 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 454.2 Reaffirmed Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 3300 Reaffirmed Orissa State Seed Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed P L Raju Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL BBB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ^Includes Rs.20.0 million interchangeable with bank guarantee Parichitha Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 330 Assigned Pooja Cashew Factory CC* CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned * It includes a sublimit of Rs.80 million for packing credit/foreign bill discounting. Pradhvi Multitrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Premier Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Premier Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed Priti Construction Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Reddy Constructions Proposed Long- CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Reddy Constructions CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rhythm Land Developers Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL B+ 550 Assigned S. Rajiv & Co Post-Shipment CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Credit S. Rajiv & Co Proposed Long- CRISIL B 12.4 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 96.5 Reaffirmed S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B 43.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 370 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Long- TL CRISIL BB+ 765 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 31.9 Upgraded Term Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sanket Properties Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Saraswati Chemical Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Sarthav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 175 Assigned * Includes the sublimit for Import Letter of Credit of Rs. 60.0 Million Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Shah & Parikh CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Shah & Parikh Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Shree Ambha Associates CC CRISIL BB 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed *(Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit for Rs.30 million and Bank Guarantee for Rs.1 million) SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 93.5 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 425 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd Long- TL CRISIL BB+ 490 Reaffirmed Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 265.8 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Speco Infrastructure Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Speco Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Sree Haricharan Granite Exports (IndiaCC CRISIL C 25 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Tantia Constructions Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 161.3 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Tantia Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 4110.7 Assigned Tirupati Educational and Welfare TrustTL CRISIL D 155 Suspended Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of Rs.10.0 Million for bill discounting Tirupati Structurals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 17 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB+ 45.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt LtdLease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 1820 Upgraded from Discounting Loan CRISIL BBB+(SO) TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 1130 Reaffirmed Tulip Yarn CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Tulip Yarn TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Tulip Yarn Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 8.2 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Unecha Associates Long- TL CRISIL B 87.5 Assigned Unecha Associates Proposed Long- CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Universal Associates CC CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned Uttam Sucrotech International Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Vinayaka Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)