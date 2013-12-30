Dec 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 27 & 28, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed
AIC Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Aron Universal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Aron Universal Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Forward
Aron Universal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Bajaj Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Auto Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed
Charly Fisheries Export Packing CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned
Credit
Charly Fisheries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 42.5 Assigned
Purchase
Cheema Boilers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 155 Reaffirmed
Cheema Boilers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
Commander Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended
Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Assigned
Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Dinesh Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 23 Assigned
Dinesh Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19.5 Assigned
G.R.K. and Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
G.R.K. and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Gadia Structurals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Good Leather Company Export Packing CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed
Credit
Good Leather Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Good Leather Company LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Good Leather Company Standby Line of CRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed
Credit
Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed
Credit
Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 32 Reaffirmed
Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 38.4 Reaffirmed
Credit
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd BG*** CRISIL A4 82.2 Reaffirmed
***One way interchangeability from Bank Guarantee up to Rs.41.1 Million to Letter of Credit
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 17.8 Reaffirmed
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Derivative Fac* CRISIL A4 21.3 Reaffirmed
* Credit Exposure limit for Forward contract
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Incom Wires and Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
K K Polycolor Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
K K Polycolor Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
K L Rathi Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3'
K L Rathi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3'
Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd BG% CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
% Interchangeable one way with letter of credit
Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 340 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
* Includes a sublimit for buyer's credit of up to Rs.50 million
Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from
Foreign Currency CRISIL A4
Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from
Under LOC CRISIL A4
Lift Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed
MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Nano Minpro Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
P L Raju Constructions Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 1730 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
*Includes sub-limit of Working Capital Letter of Credit (Inland & Foreign) up to Rs.30.0
million.
Parichitha Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
A4+
Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 170 Assigned
Priti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Reddy Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1150 Assigned
S. Rajiv & Co Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.6 Assigned
Forward
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Saraswati Chemical Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Shah & Parikh BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Shree Ambha Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 43 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Shree Ambha Associates LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Speco Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Sree Haricharan Granite Exports (IndiaExport Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Credit
Sree Haricharan Granite Exports (IndiaLOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Tantia Constructions Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned
Tantia Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4588 Assigned
Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Structurals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 115 Reaffirmed
Tulip Yarn LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Tulip Yarn Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Assigned
Universal Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Uttam Sucrotech International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1069.1 Assigned
Uttam Sucrotech International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 410.9 Assigned
William Goodacre & Sons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
William Goodacre & Sons India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
William Goodacre & Sons India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned
Credit
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Auto Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AIC Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed
AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 14.9 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
AIC Iron Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.6 Reaffirmed
AIC Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 79 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Amoli Organics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 126 Reaffirmed
Anand Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Anand Education Society TL CRISIL D 38.5 Reaffirmed
Aron Universal Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 84.5 Assigned
Aron Universal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Bajaj Auto Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
Bhatter Silver Smith Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 91 Suspended
Bhatter Silver Smith Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B 109 Suspended
Term Bk Loan Fac
Cashpor Micro Credit Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 1928.6 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Cashpor Micro Credit TL CRISIL BBB- 1021.4 Reaffirmed
Charly Fisheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Charly Fisheries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned
Cheema Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 258 Reaffirmed
Cheema Boilers Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 124.5 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Cheema Boilers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.4 Reaffirmed
Commander Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended
* Fungible with Foreign currency loan up-to Rs.20.0 million
Commander Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14.5 Suspended
Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Delhi Transco Ltd Bond issues CRISIL BBB+ 7000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A+
Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Diehard Dies Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL D 155.6 Reaffirmed
Dinesh Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B- 10 assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
Dinesh Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 27 Assigned
* Includes the sublimit of Rs.0.5 Million for Letter of Credit
Endoven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Endoven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Endoven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Term Bk Loan Fac
Endoven Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB+ 635 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 14265 Reaffirmed
Gadia Structurals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Gadia Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
Garg Steels Udyog India Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB+ 290 Assigned
Garg Steels Udyog India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Geeta Machine Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Good Leather Company CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 12.9 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 47 Reaffirmed
Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 136.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Heliocon Agro Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned
Heliocon Agro Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned
Hi - Tech Board Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Hi - Tech Board Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Hi - Tech Board Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd CC^ CRISIL B+ 176 Upgraded
from CRISIL B
^ includes PCL / EPC / PCFC of Rs.70 Million, Foreign Currency Demand Loan of Rs.42.5 million
and FDBP/ EBRD limit of 42 million.
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd CC# CRISIL B+ 348 Upgraded
from CRISIL B
# includes PCL / EPC / PCFC of Rs.80 Million
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49.3 Upgraded
from CRISIL B
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd TL** CRISIL B+ 97.8 Upgraded
from CRISIL B
** Rent Securitization Loan
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B+ 7.6 Upgraded
Term Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL B
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtLower Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned
issue
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtLower Tier II BondsCRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtTier III Bonds CRISIL AAA 3850 Reaffirmed
Incom Wires and Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Intercraft Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Jindal Steels CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed
Jindal Steels Proposed Long- CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Jindal Steels Standby Line of CRISIL BB 19.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
K K Polycolor Asia Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B- 33.9 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
K K Polycolor Asia Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned
K L Rathi Steels Ltd CC CRISILBB+ 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
K L Rathi Steels Ltd TL CRISILBB+ 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Kalis Sparkling Water Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Kalis Sparkling Water Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 225 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
KBS Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 77.5 Assigned
KBS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Assigned
KBS Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Fac
Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd CC** CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
**Interchangeable one way with packing credit foreign currency up to Rs.20 million
Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
# Interchangeable one way with cash credit up to Rs.30 million
Kumar Ashis Projects Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Lift Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Lift Controls Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 1.9 Reaffirmed
Lilamani Infra TL CRISIL B+ 500 Assigned
London Star Diamond Company (India) PvPost-Shipment CRISIL BB- 320.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
London Star Diamond Company (India) PvProposed Long- CRISIL BB- 59.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Term Bk Loan Fac
Lucknow Producer's Co-operative Milk CC CRISIL B+ 230 Downgraded
Union Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Madison Holding Long- TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Maha Kali Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 18.8 Assigned
Maha Kali Ispat Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned
Mayur Dyes & Chemicals Corporation CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
*includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.30.0 Million
Menaka Mills Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
Menaka Mills Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Mentha and Allied Products Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
MPIL Steel Structures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Long- TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Nano Minpro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdExternal CRISIL AAA 13700 Assigned
Commercial
Borrowings
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdLong- TL CRISIL AAA 57860 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdProposed Long- CRISIL AAA 32670 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdNCDs CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdNCDs CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 8200 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 1640 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 92 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 454.2 Reaffirmed
Nuclear Power Corporation of India LtdBond Programme CRISIL AAA 3300 Reaffirmed
Orissa State Seed Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
P L Raju Constructions Ltd Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL BBB 270 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
^Includes Rs.20.0 million interchangeable with bank guarantee
Parichitha Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Peregrine Guarding Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 330 Assigned
Pooja Cashew Factory CC* CRISIL B+ 180 Assigned
* It includes a sublimit of Rs.80 million for packing credit/foreign bill discounting.
Pradhvi Multitrade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Premier Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Premier Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed
Priti Construction Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
Reddy Constructions Proposed Long- CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
Reddy Constructions CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Rhythm Land Developers Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL B+ 550 Assigned
S. Rajiv & Co Post-Shipment CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Credit
S. Rajiv & Co Proposed Long- CRISIL B 12.4 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 96.5 Reaffirmed
S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed
S.J. Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B 43.5 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 370 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Long- TL CRISIL BB+ 765 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 31.9 Upgraded
Term Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB
Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Sanket Properties Pvt Ltd Long- TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Saraswati Chemical Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned
Sarthav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 175 Assigned
* Includes the sublimit for Import Letter of Credit of Rs. 60.0 Million
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Shah & Parikh CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Shah & Parikh Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
Shree Ambha Associates CC CRISIL BB 8.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed
*(Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit for Rs.30 million and Bank Guarantee for Rs.1 million)
SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 93.5 Reaffirmed
Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 425 Reaffirmed
Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd Long- TL CRISIL BB+ 490 Reaffirmed
Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 265.8 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Speco Infrastructure Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 110 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
Speco Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Sree Haricharan Granite Exports (IndiaCC CRISIL C 25 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B
Tantia Constructions Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 161.3 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
Tantia Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 4110.7 Assigned
Tirupati Educational and Welfare TrustTL CRISIL D 155 Suspended
Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC * CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sublimit of Rs.10.0 Million for bill discounting
Tirupati Structurals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 17 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Structurals Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB+ 45.5 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt LtdLease Rental CRISIL A-(SO) 1820 Upgraded from
Discounting Loan CRISIL
BBB+(SO)
TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 1130 Reaffirmed
Tulip Yarn CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed
Tulip Yarn TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Tulip Yarn Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 8.2 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Unecha Associates Long- TL CRISIL B 87.5 Assigned
Unecha Associates Proposed Long- CRISIL B 62.5 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
Universal Associates CC CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned
Uttam Sucrotech International Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
Vinayaka Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
