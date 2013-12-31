Dec 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AIA Engineering Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Bank Guarantee is a sub-limit (of Rs.200 Million) of the total limit AIA Engineering Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Withdrawal Antony Garages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Antony Garages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Central Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Chawla Techno Construct Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Coochbehar Tea Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation BG CRISIL A1 545 Notice of Withdrawal Damodar Valley Corporation LOC CRISIL A1 515 Notice of Withdrawal Danieli India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 4500 - Expert Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned J.M. International Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Kaneriya Oil Industries BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Khandelwal Fibers Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Credit Kohinoor India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Kohinoor India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 47 Suspended Kohli Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kohli Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Lonestar Industries BG* CRISIL A3+ 120 Assigned; Suspension Revoked * Fully Interchangeable With Letter Of Credit Manchanda Medicos BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Manchanda Medicos LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed under LOC Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed My Home Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed My Home Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac My Home Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Naxalbari Flour & Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 6 Assigned Nova Publications & Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 450 Assigned Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1200 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Rawatsons Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 - Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 87.5 - San Engineering & Locomotive Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 480 Reaffirmed San Engineering & Locomotive Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed Shiva Texfabs Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3' * One way interchangeability from letter of credit (LC) limit to fund-based working capital (FBWC) limit of Rs.75 Million Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 117.5 Reaffirmed Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Foreign Discounting Bill Purchase Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 189.6 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase#^ # 30 per cent interchangeability from post-shipment limit to pre-shipment limit; ^Fully interchangeable with Foreign Discounting Bill Purchase Sri Kalyani Agro Products & IndustriesLOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Ltd from 'CRISIL A4' Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt LLOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase The Mittal Udyog Samiti Packing Credit CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed The Republic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Threads (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed Threads (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed Vanjax Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Fac Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 19.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Upgraded from CRISIL FAA+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AIA Engineering Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA+ 1000 Upgraded from loan* CRISIL AA *Interchangeable with usance bill discounting, export packing credit, foreign bills discounting, and letter of credit Antony Garages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 207 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Antony Garages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 33 Downgraded Credit from 'CRISIL BB Antony Garages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Arviva Industries (India) Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Arviva Industries (India) Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL D 57.5 Suspended Discounting Fac Arviva Industries (India) Ltd CC CRISIL D 184 Suspended Arviva Industries (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 104 Suspended Arviva Industries (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 52.4 Suspended Arviva Industries (India) Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL D 87 Suspended *Rs.60 million out of Rs.87 million is interchangeble with Post Shipment Credit upto 25%. Arviva Industries (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 114.4 Suspended Loan Fac Arviva Industries (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 179 Suspended Aseem Autos Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Aseem Autos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Aseem Autos Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Credit Aura Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Aura Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Assigned B. Nishant Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Bansal Finefoods Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.250 Million sub-limit of export packing credit (EPC). EPC further includes Rs.150 Million sub-limit of foreign bill purchase (non-letter of credit). Bansal Finefoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Finefoods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Credit Bhujbal Brothers Properties TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned BRC Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Buildtek Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Buildtek Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Central Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Central Bank of India Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA 23000 Reaffirmed Central Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA- 5000 Downgraded Bond Issue from 'CRISIL AA Central Bank of India Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA- 6000 Downgraded from 'CRISIL AA Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Assigned Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 127.5 Assigned Chawla Techno Construct Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Chawla Techno Construct Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classic Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Coochbehar Tea Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 32 Assigned Coochbehar Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Damodar Valley Corporation CC CRISIL A+ 1836 Notice of Withdrawal Damodar Valley Corporation TL CRISIL A+ 41520 Notice of Withdrawal Damodar Valley Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 5584 Withdrawal Loan Fac Damodar Valley Corporation Bond Programme CRISIL A+ 1300 Withdrawn Danieli India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1150 - Danieli India Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL A- 1500 - ^ Loan from parent company (Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.P.A.) Danieli India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 - Loan Fac Danieli India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1350 - Eco-Care Building Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Eco-Care Building Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1000 Assigned Loan Fac Expert Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 71.5 Assigned Expert Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 45 Assigned * Includes three sub limits: (1) Letter of Credit of Rs.30.0 Million (2)Packing credit of Rs.45.0 Million and (3)Foreign Billl Discounting of Rs.20.0 Million Hari Darshan Exports Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB **Includes the sublimit for Export Pre-Finance of Rs.450.00 million. Hari Darshan Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 450 Upgraded from Credit** CRISIL BB Hari Darshan Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 180 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned J.M. International CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Kaneriya Oil Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Kanishka Carbons Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Khandelwal Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Khandelwal Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Khandelwal Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kohinoor India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Kohli Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 3150 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 100 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 750 Reaffirmed Protected Market- AA+r Linked Debentures Lonestar Industries CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Lonestar Industries TL CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked M. P. Ceramics CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed M. P. Ceramics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. P. Ceramics Rupee TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd- MFL's Assignment ofSecond loss Fac CRISIL AA- 120.8 Withdrawn Receivables - March 2011 IV (SO) Equivalent Magma Fincorp Ltd- MFL's Assignment ofAcquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 1170.5 Withdrawn Receivables - March 2011 IV (SO) Equivalent Manchanda Medicos Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Gold Card Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 61.6 Reaffirmed Naxalbari Flour & Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Naxalbari Flour & Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Nova Publications & Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 93.3 Assigned Nova Publications & Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 131.7 Assigned Loan Fac Nova Publications & Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned Loan Fac P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Assigned P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Bank guarantee and Standby line of Credit Padigela Ginning Industries CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Padigela Ginning Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Parikh Investment and Development Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Ltd Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed PMA Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 97 Assigned PMA Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned PMA Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 53 Assigned Loan Fac PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 18.65 Upgraded from CRISIL AA PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 18.65 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 30750 Upgraded from CRISIL AA PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA PNB Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Punjab & Sind Bank Lower Tier- II CRISIL AA 5000 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA+ Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 185 Reaffirmed Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Sagar Steels CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Sagar Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 44 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 38.5 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Sambandam Siva Textiles (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 122 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 370 - Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 765 - Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31.9 - Loan Fac Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 200 - San Engineering & Locomotive Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Shiva Texfabs Ltd TL CRISIL D 3574.3 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- Shiva Texfabs Ltd CC CRISIL D 4180 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- Shree Krishna Poly Strap Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 115 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Poly Strap Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A 1520 Reaffirmed Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A 564.4 Reaffirmed Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Sri Kalyani Agro Products & IndustriesCC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded Ltd from 'CRISIL B Sri Kalyani Agro Products & IndustriesTL CRISIL D 84.7 Downgraded Ltd from 'CRISIL B Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt LCC CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt LLT Loan CRISIL B+ 37 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt LProposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Seethalakshmi Steel Castings Pvt LSME Credit CRISIL B+ 2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 11 Reaffirmed The Mittal Udyog Samiti CC CRISIL B+ 350 Upgraded from 'CRISIL B The Republic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 56.7 Assigned The Republic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.7 Assigned Loan Fac The Republic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Assigned Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed Threads (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 420 Reaffirmed Threads (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 67.5 Reaffirmed Tree House Education & Accessories LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 520 Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal' Tree House Education & Accessories LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 230 Placed on Loan Fac 'Notice of Withdrawal' Vanjax Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned Loan Fac Vanjax Sales Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Vanjax Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Vanjax Sales Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned * 100 percent interchangeable with Letter of Credit Vinayak Rathi Steels Rolling Mills PvtCC CRISIL B 225 Reaffirmed Ltd Vinayak Rathi Steels Rolling Mills PvtTL CRISIL B 105 Reaffirmed Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) 69.5 Withdrawn Ltd-Abeona SBL IFMR Capital 2012 Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 153.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Term Bk Loan Fac Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 44.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 62.8 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)