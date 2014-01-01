Jan 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of December 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Polyfilms Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Anita Medical Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned A-One Footarts Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 26 Assigned A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Atlas Castalloy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Atlas Castalloy Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Spherocast Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 22 Reaffirmed Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Dewan & Sons BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Dewan & Sons Export Packing CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Credit Dewan & Sons Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Dewan & Sons LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Dewan & Sons Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dewan & Sons Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit DMW CNC Solutions India (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19 Assigned Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Reaffirmed Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 274.6 Reaffirmed Farcom Cable Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A2 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A2 800 Upgraded from Limit CRISIL A3+ Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1980 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 1846 Reaffirmed Interseas Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned under LOC Interseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned J. L. Morison (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 166 Reaffirmed Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Jawandsons LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Jawandsons Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Jay Formulations Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kandhan Knitss Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Kandhan Knitss Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 115 Assigned Purchase Kandhan Knitss Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Forward Kopran Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kopran Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Kwality Foundry Industries BG CRISIL A4 20 Reassigned L-Comps & Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Assigned Miku Traders LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Munish International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 31.5 Reaffirmed NGL Fine Chem Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 - NGL Fine Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 33 - Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned NJK Enterprises BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed NJK Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150* Reaffirmed NJK Enterprises LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed NJK Enterprises Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Packing Credit NJK Enterprises Proposed Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 48.9 Assigned Rani Electrodes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Forward S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned S.S. Fabricators & Manufacturers BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed S.S. Fabricators & Manufacturers LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Discounting SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Clean Supply Bill CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Purchase SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned SBICAP Securities Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Sona Biscuits Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Assigned Sona Biscuits Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Assigned St. Nicholas Cashew Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned T. A. Abdul Rahiman BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Umberto Ceramics International Pvt LtdInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Umberto Ceramics International Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned United Electricals and Engineering PvtProposed BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ltd United Electricals and Engineering PvtBG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Ltd Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed VRA Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 330 Assigned Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Polyfilms Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 98 Assigned Aakash Polyfilms Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64 Assigned ADL Orbit Cable (India) CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 80 Assigned Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Assigned Anita Medical Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Anita Medical Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned A-One Footarts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned A-One Footarts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.7 Assigned A-One Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned ASA Portfolio Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Atlas Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Atlas Castalloy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Atlas Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Batanagar Education and Research TrustTL CRISIL B- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bhagwati Spherocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Spherocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 92.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhujbal Brothers Construction Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Assigned Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Castwel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Castwel Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 8.2 Reaffirmed Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 1.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Deo Mangal Memorial Trust TL CRISIL B- 150 Assigned Deo Mangal Memorial Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Deo Mangal Memorial Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Loan Fac Desmo Exports Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BB- 310 Reaffirmed Desmo Exports Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 280 Reaffirmed Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3750 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Diesel Machinery Works CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Diesel Machinery Works TL CRISIL B- 43.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D DMW CNC Solutions India (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B- 113.4 Assigned DMW CNC Solutions India (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Reaffirmed Eisha Atharva Construction LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned Emson Gears Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed Emson Gears Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Emson Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BB 647.1 Reaffirmed Emson Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 0.7 Reaffirmed Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Everest Starch (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Everest Starch (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Farcom Cable Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 155 Assigned Girija Baburaj & Aswin Kumar LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 180.5 Assigned Gopal Masterbatch Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.5 Assigned Gopal Masterbatch Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Gopal Masterbatch Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac H S Oberoi Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 43 Reaffirmed Himatsingka America Inc. TL CRISIL BBB+ 1455 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 383.93 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2981.07 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Himatsingka Seide Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 113.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 16.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 128 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 56 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed International Panaacea Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed J. L. Morison (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed J. L. Morison (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 279.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 330 Assigned Loan Fac Jawandsons Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Credit Jay Formulations Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jay Formulations Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D K.C. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Suspension revoked Kailash Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Kailash Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kandhan Knitss TL CRISIL BB+ 23.1 Assigned Kandhan Knitss Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.9 Assigned Loan Fac Kohinoor Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Assigned Kohinoor Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 462 Assigned Kopran Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Kwality Foundry Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Kwality Foundry Industries LOC CRISIL B 10* Reaffirmed L-Comps & Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Makson Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 78.5 Assigned Makson Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 36 Assigned Makson Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 185.5 Assigned Loan Fac Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Assigned Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Miku Traders CC CRISIL BB 495 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Miku Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Munish Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Munish Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Munish Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.6 Reaffirmed Munish International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Munish International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NGL Fine Chem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 - NGL Fine Chem Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 106 - NGL Fine Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.4 - Loan Fac Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Credit Nirala Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned NJK Enterprises TL CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Omshree Rubber Reclaim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 51.2 Reaffirmed Omshree Rubber Reclaim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed OPS Jewells Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Osho Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed Osho Forge Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Osho Forge Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Osho Forge Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Osho Gears and Pinion Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Osho Gears and Pinion Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Osho Gears and Pinion Ltd TL CRISIL BB 66.9 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 320*@ Reaffirmed Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyplastics Industries (India) Pvt LtTL CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 63.8 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd External CRISIL A- 491 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Positive Packaging Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Positive Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 604 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 112.5 Assigned Loan Fac PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 239.1 Assigned PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 139.9 Assigned PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Assigned Line of Credit PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 19 Assigned Credit PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 110.1 Assigned Rajchandra Agencies CC CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Rani Electrodes Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.7 Assigned Rani Electrodes Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratusaria Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac S. B. Reshellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned S.R Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 158.1 Reaffirmed S.R Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 216.4 Reaffirmed S.S. Fabricators & Manufacturers CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed S.S. Fabricators & Manufacturers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned SBICAP Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 69.5 Reaffirmed Shelar Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Shoft Shipyard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 277.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Jaysundar Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 3 Assigned Credit Shree Jaysundar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Shree Jaysundar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 67 Assigned Silver Global Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 9 Assigned Silver Global Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 71 Assigned Sona Biscuits Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 224.5 Assigned Sona Biscuits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 970 Reaffirmed Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1030 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 904 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 972.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sri Sarvaraya Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 39.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB St. Nicholas Cashew Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac St. Nicholas Cashew Exports CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Superhouse Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 299.4 - Suresoft Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18 Assigned Suresoft Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 112 Assigned T. A. Abdul Rahiman CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned The Jewelry Co. Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Credit The Jewelry Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Tips Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Tips Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 343.7 Reaffirmed Tripura Natural Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 170 Assigned Umberto Ceramics International Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB- 650 Assigned Umberto Ceramics International Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Umberto Ceramics International Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned United Electricals and Engineering PvtTL CRISIL B 3.1 Assigned Ltd United Electricals and Engineering PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 133.4 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac United Electricals and Engineering PvtCC CRISIL B 23.5 Assigned Ltd United Mud-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned VGN Homes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 57.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D VGN Homes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D VGN Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1622.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Vijaykiran Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 380 Reaffirmed Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Visual Technologies India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VRA Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee CC-Cash Credit CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share CD-Certificate of Deposit CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation CPA-Claims Paying Ability CP-Commercial Paper CPS-convertible preference shares CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares DDB-Deep Discount Bond EPBI-Exchange premium bond FBL-Fund Based Limits FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit ITD-Immediate Term Debt LOC-Letter of Credit LT -Long Term LTB -Long Term Borrowing LTD -Long Term Debt MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture MTD -Medium term Debenture MTN-medium term notes NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation) NCD-Non-convertible Debentures NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds NM-Not Meaningful OCD-optionally convertible debenture OD-Over Draft OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture PCN-partly convertible notes PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share POCD-partly optional PP-privately placed PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit PS-Preference Shares PTC-Pass Through Certificates RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares SCPN-secured convertible preference notes SDO-Structured Debt Obligation SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio SO-Structured Obligation SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures SPN-secured premium notes STB-Short Term Bond STD-Short Term Debentures ST-Short Term Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds TB-Taxable Bond TFB-Tax Free Bond TL-Term Loan TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)