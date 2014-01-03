Jan 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arun Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 600 Reaffirmed
Aum Shri Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 173.1 Assigned
B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd BG1 CRISIL A3 4017.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
1: Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.2460 Million, with buyer's credit to the
extent of Rs.10 Million and with working capital demand loan up to Rs.406.8 Million
B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Buyer Credit Limit2CRISIL A3 117.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
2: Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.74.0 Million
B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A3 20 Downgraded
Service from CRISIL
A2+
B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
A2+
B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
A2+
B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 175 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A2+
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 65 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC & BG # CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed
# Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million
Bhagyanagar India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Bhagyanagar India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Chariot International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Chariot International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Chariot International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Deepak International Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
#fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit
Excel Cotspin (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3.7 Reaffirmed
Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8 Reaffirmed
Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub limit of buyer's credit of upto Rs.60 Million
High Breetd Fashions Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
High Breetd Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG &@ CRISIL A1 2460 Reaffirmed
&Fully interchangeable as standby letter of credit facility; @ Includes Rs.1650 Million as
sub-limit for foreign guarantee (performance/financial)/Standby letter of credit facility.
Jansons Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Jansons Industries Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Risk Limits
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed
Meenakshi (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Meenakshi (India) Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Meenakshi (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
S & P Infrastructure Developers Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 390 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 173 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG ** CRISIL A1 18913 Reaffirmed
** Includes USD25 Million Buyers Credit limit
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed
Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed
*Rs.100 Million of sub limit towards letter of credit
Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Aquent Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
#Includes sub-limit for Buyer's Credit of Rs.90 Million and sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs.110
Million
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arun Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Arun Polymers TL CRISIL B+ 8.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aum Shri Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd CC3 CRISIL BBB- 730 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
3: Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.250 Million and with
working capital demand loan up to Rs.200 Million
B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A-
B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd TL4 CRISIL BBB- 1000 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
4: Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.150.0 Million
B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan5 CRISIL BBB- 1250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
5: Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.200.0 Million
Bafna Hospital and Orthopaedic ResearcTL CRISIL D 300* Reaffirmed
Centre Pvt Ltd
* Includes a sub limit of Rs 140.0 Million for Letter of Credit
Bafna Hospital and Orthopaedic ResearcTL CRISIL D 180^ Reaffirmed
Centre Pvt Ltd
^ Includes a sub limit of Rs 50.0 Million for Letter of Credit
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC @ CRISIL A 290 Reaffirmed
@ Includes sublimit for packing credit/post-shipment credit/export packing credit/pre-shipment
credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/post-shipment credit in foreign currency of
Rs.50 Million to an extent of Rs.200 Million
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL* CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking of Rs.30.0 Million to an
extent of Rs.50 Million
Bhagyanagar India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Bhagyanagar India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed
Bhagyanagar India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 910 Reaffirmed
Blackwood Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Chariot International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed
Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 11.5 Reaffirmed
Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 8.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 15.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 60.1 Reaffirmed
Dr.D.Y.Patil Pratishthan LT Loan CRISIL BB 180 Assigned
Excel Cotspin (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed
Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 95.5 Reaffirmed
Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
High Breetd Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd CC** $ CRISIL A 1440 Reaffirmed
**Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export finance, etc and
interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs.300 Million ; $Includes Rs.240
Million as a sub-limit for non-fund based facility
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd Standby LOC^^ CRISIL A 734 Reaffirmed
^^ Commercial Standby letter of credit facility for metal loan of USD 15.0 Million fully
interchangeable with fund based facility.
Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG % CRISIL A 1250 Reaffirmed
% Fully interchangeable with PCFC facility and standby letter of credit facility.
Innovative Tech Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Jagannath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Jansons Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
Jansons Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed
Jansons Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 153.6 Reaffirmed
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manipal Energy & Infratech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Meenakshi (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Meenakshi (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 155.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 410.2 Reaffirmed
Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed
Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 9.1 Reaffirmed
Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 100# Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
# fully interchangeable with CC
Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 535 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 99.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Reproscan Tech Park LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 123 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Reproscan Tech Park LLP Rupee TL CRISIL BB 2127 Reaffirmed
Royal Palms (India) Pvt Ltd TL -- 206.7 Withdrawal
Royal Palms (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 92.2 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Royal Palms (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 871.1 Reaffirmed
S & P Infrastructure Developers Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Sreema Mahila Samity CC CRISIL B+ 310 Reaffirmed
Sreema Mahila Samity LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed
Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills TL CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed
Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills CC Limit CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 174.5 Reaffirmed
Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 612.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 213.3 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A 6750 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable between Fund Based and Non Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs.1500 Million
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10593.2 Reaffirmed
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 743.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 470 Reaffirmed
Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 440.5 Reaffirmed
Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 38.1 Reaffirmed
Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 49.6 Reaffirmed
Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 21.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)