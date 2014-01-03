Jan 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arun Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 600 Reaffirmed Aum Shri Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 173.1 Assigned B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd BG1 CRISIL A3 4017.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ 1: Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.2460 Million, with buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.10 Million and with working capital demand loan up to Rs.406.8 Million B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Buyer Credit Limit2CRISIL A3 117.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ 2: Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.74.0 Million B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A3 20 Downgraded Service from CRISIL A2+ B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A2+ B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A2+ B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 175 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 65 Reaffirmed Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC & BG # CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed # Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million Bhagyanagar India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Chariot International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Chariot International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Chariot International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Loan Fac Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Deepak International Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed #fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit Excel Cotspin (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8 Reaffirmed Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of buyer's credit of upto Rs.60 Million High Breetd Fashions Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Negotiation High Breetd Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL A4 37.5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG &@ CRISIL A1 2460 Reaffirmed &Fully interchangeable as standby letter of credit facility; @ Includes Rs.1650 Million as sub-limit for foreign guarantee (performance/financial)/Standby letter of credit facility. Jansons Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed Meenakshi (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi (India) Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Meenakshi (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 S & P Infrastructure Developers Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 390 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 173 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LOC & BG ** CRISIL A1 18913 Reaffirmed ** Includes USD25 Million Buyers Credit limit Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 330 Reaffirmed *Rs.100 Million of sub limit towards letter of credit Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Aquent Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit for Buyer's Credit of Rs.90 Million and sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs.110 Million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arun Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Arun Polymers TL CRISIL B+ 8.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Aum Shri Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.9 Assigned Loan Fac B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd CC3 CRISIL BBB- 730 Downgraded from CRISIL A- 3: Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.250 Million and with working capital demand loan up to Rs.200 Million B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A- B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd TL4 CRISIL BBB- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A- 4: Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.150.0 Million B.E. Billimoria and Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan5 CRISIL BBB- 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A- 5: Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.200.0 Million Bafna Hospital and Orthopaedic ResearcTL CRISIL D 300* Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd * Includes a sub limit of Rs 140.0 Million for Letter of Credit Bafna Hospital and Orthopaedic ResearcTL CRISIL D 180^ Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd ^ Includes a sub limit of Rs 50.0 Million for Letter of Credit Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC @ CRISIL A 290 Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimit for packing credit/post-shipment credit/export packing credit/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/post-shipment credit in foreign currency of Rs.50 Million to an extent of Rs.200 Million Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL* CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking of Rs.30.0 Million to an extent of Rs.50 Million Bhagyanagar India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 910 Reaffirmed Blackwood Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Chariot International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 11.5 Reaffirmed Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 15.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 60.1 Reaffirmed Dr.D.Y.Patil Pratishthan LT Loan CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Excel Cotspin (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 95.5 Reaffirmed Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Harvin Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac High Breetd Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd CC** $ CRISIL A 1440 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, export finance, etc and interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs.300 Million ; $Includes Rs.240 Million as a sub-limit for non-fund based facility Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd Standby LOC^^ CRISIL A 734 Reaffirmed ^^ Commercial Standby letter of credit facility for metal loan of USD 15.0 Million fully interchangeable with fund based facility. Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG % CRISIL A 1250 Reaffirmed % Fully interchangeable with PCFC facility and standby letter of credit facility. Innovative Tech Pack Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Jagannath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 153.6 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manipal Energy & Infratech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Meenakshi (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Meenakshi (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 155.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 410.2 Reaffirmed Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 60.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 9.1 Reaffirmed Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 100# Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- # fully interchangeable with CC Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 535 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Reliable Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 99.1 Assigned Loan Fac Reproscan Tech Park LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 123 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reproscan Tech Park LLP Rupee TL CRISIL BB 2127 Reaffirmed Royal Palms (India) Pvt Ltd TL -- 206.7 Withdrawal Royal Palms (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 92.2 Withdrawal Loan Fac Royal Palms (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 871.1 Reaffirmed S & P Infrastructure Developers Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sreema Mahila Samity CC CRISIL B+ 310 Reaffirmed Sreema Mahila Samity LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills TL CRISIL B 115 Reaffirmed Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills CC Limit CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 270 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Ram Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23 Upgraded from CRISIL D Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 174.5 Reaffirmed Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 612.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srijan Realty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 213.3 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A 6750 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Fund Based and Non Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs.1500 Million Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10593.2 Reaffirmed Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 743.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 470 Reaffirmed Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 440.5 Reaffirmed Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 38.1 Reaffirmed Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 49.6 Reaffirmed Tempus Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 21.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 