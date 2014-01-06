Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Powertron Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd BG CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed Ador Powertron Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6000 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Anupam Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Bharat Biotech International Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Bharat Biotech International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 650 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 27.5 Reaffirmed Grand Marine Foods Export Packing CRISIL A4 102 Reaffirmed Credit Grand Marine Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Negotiation HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1095 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 28 Reaffirmed HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt LtForeign Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Discounting Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt LtPacking Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Pvt LtProposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 213.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karle International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Karle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed Karle International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed L.T. Karle and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed L.T. Karle and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels and Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels and Power Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Psychotropics India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Psychotropics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ramraj Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ramraj Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Loan Fac S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Sahu Exports BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sahu Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Sahu Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 28 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 Sahu Exports LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sahu Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 Shah Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Shah Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 190 Reaffirmed SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Suolificio Linea Italia (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Tantia Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tantia Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5588 Reaffirmed TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Service TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed *Letter of credit and bank guarantee are fully interchangeable Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 115 Reaffirmed Vivin Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ VTM Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ VTM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ador Powertron Ltd CC CRISIL 125 Reaffirmed BBB+ Ador Powertron Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BBB+ Ador Powertron Ltd WC demand loan CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed BBB+ Ador Powertron Ltd LT loan CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed BBB+ Agarwal Coal Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 1100 Reaffirmed A- Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 100 Reaffirmed A- Agarwal Fuel Corporation Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL 100 Reaffirmed A- Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 90 Downgraded B+ from CRISIL BB- Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 114.6 Downgraded Loan Fac B+ from CRISIL BB- Alok Ingots (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL 41.1 Downgraded B+ from CRISIL BB- Anupam Construction Co CC CRISIL 40 Reaffirmed BB+ Balkrushna Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 150 Reaffirmed B+ Balkrushna Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 16.9 Reaffirmed B+ Balkrushna Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 8.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B+ Bharat Biotech International Ltd CC CRISIL 500 Placed on A- Notice of Withdrawal Bharat Biotech International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 20 Placed on Loan Fac A- Notice of Withdrawal Bharat Biotech International Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL 50 Placed on Credit A- Notice of Withdrawal Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 77 Reaffirmed B- Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B- Brand Concepts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 16.9 Reaffirmed B- Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 22.5 Reaffirmed BBB- Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Empire Photovoltaic Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1275 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Fortuna ABS 2013 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA(SO) 5981 Upgraded from CRISIL A Fortuna ABS 2013 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB+(SO)249 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+(SO) Grand Marine Foods LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Haraparvathi Realtors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 850 Upgraded from A(SO) CRISIL BBB- Haraparvathi Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1090 Withdrawal Loan Fac HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 571 Reaffirmed BB- HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 154.4 Reaffirmed BB- HYT Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 163.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB- Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 312.5 Reaffirmed BBB- Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BBB- Jain Amar Clothing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 95.5 Reaffirmed BBB- Jain Industrial Products TL CRISIL 20 Assigned BB+ Jain Industrial Products CC CRISIL 60 Assigned BB+ Jain Industrial Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 23.5 Assigned Loan Fac BB+ Karle International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL 100 Reaffirmed Credit BB- Karle International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 200 Reaffirmed BB- Nandan Steels and Power Ltd CC CRISIL 470 Reaffirmed BBB Nandan Steels and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL 100 Reaffirmed BBB Nandan Steels and Power Ltd TL CRISIL 118 Reaffirmed BBB NRB Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL 1182.5 Reaffirmed AA-/Negative *Interchangeable with bill discounting, letter of credit, bank guarantee, packing credit in foreign currency, buyers credit, and working capital demand loan Pato Builders Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Pato Builders Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Pato Builders Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 25 Upgraded from BBB- CRISIL BB- PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 50 Upgraded from BBB- CRISIL BB- Psychotropics India Ltd CC CRISIL 140 Upgraded from BBB- CRISIL BB- Psychotropics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 71.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac BBB- CRISIL BB- Psychotropics India Ltd TL CRISIL 200 Upgraded from BBB- CRISIL BB- R. Piyarelall Import & Export Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Reaffirmed R. Piyarelall Import & Export Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed R. Piyarelall Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed R. Piyarelall Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed R.Piyarelall International (P) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Credit R.Piyarelall International (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed R.Piyarelall International (P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Ramraj Industries CC CRISIL 2.5 Reaffirmed BB- Ramraj Industries TL CRISIL 20 Reaffirmed BB- S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac B+ S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 115 Assigned B+ Sahu Exports TL CRISIL 15 Assigned BBB Shah Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL 160 Reaffirmed BBB Shah Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL 30 Reaffirmed BBB Shah Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL 219.4 Reaffirmed BBB Shah Pulp & Paper Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed Credit BBB Sheel Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 200 Assigned Loan Fac B- SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed SLS Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Krishna Sai Rice Industries TL CRISIL 4 Assigned B+ Sri Krishna Sai Rice Industries CC CRISIL 60 Assigned B+ Sri Krishna Sai Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 56 Assigned Loan Fac B+ Suolificio Linea Italia (India) Pvt LtCC CRISIL 32.5 Assigned BBB- Suolificio Linea Italia (India) Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL 107.5 Assigned Loan Fac BBB- Tantia Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 161.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB+ Tantia Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL 4250.7 Reaffirmed BB+ TFL Quinn India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL 195 Reaffirmed A- ^Sub-Limit of Rs.180 Million for Export Packing credit & Foreign Bill Discounting which are fully interchangeable Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC* CRISIL 135 Reaffirmed BBB+ * Includes a sublimit of Rs.10.0 Million for bill discounting Tirupati Structurals Ltd TL CRISIL 52.5 Reaffirmed BBB+ Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed B+ Toy Zone Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 55 Reaffirmed B+ UPAL Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 1.08 Downgraded B- from CRISIL B Vinsura Winery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed Vinsura Winery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Reaffirmed Vivin Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 70 Reaffirmed BB- Vivin Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 80.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BB- VTM Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL 722 Upgraded from BBB+ CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.