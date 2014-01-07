Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A One Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50* Reaffirmed
*Includes the sublimit for Buyers Credit of Rs.50.00 million
Bhurji Supertek Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Cargill India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Champo Carpets Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Champo Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Champo Carpets Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Geo Seafoods LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Goel Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Hero Future Energies Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Assigned
Ktech Engineers Builders Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Lux Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC and BGCRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Masibus Automation and InstrumentationBG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Moon Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 215 Reaffirmed
Ornet Intermediates Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 100* Assigned
Discounting Fac
*Includes Sub-limit of Export Packing Credit(EPC)/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency(PCFC) of
Rs.100 Million
Paras Industries Post Shipment CRISIL A4 37 Reaffirmed
Credit
Paras Industries Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Packing Credit
Pro-Interactive Services (India) Pvt LProposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pro-Interactive Services (India) Pvt LLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 10 Assigned
Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 8 Assigned
Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned
S K Translines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Safa Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Safa Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed
Safa Enterprises Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Credit
Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 59.9 Reaffirmed
Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 47.5 Assigned
Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
The Supreme Industries Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5633 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Balaji Cotfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Forward Exchange CRISIL A4+ 123 Assigned
Contract
TPS Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 111 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
A One Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
A One Steels India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B 54.3 Reaffirmed
A One Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 88 Assigned
Atharva Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Atharva Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Bhawani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned
Bhurji Supertek Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhurji Supertek Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Bhurji Supertek Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 64 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Bhurji Supertek Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 6 Assigned
Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed
Empire Spices and Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Empire Spices and Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Geo Seafoods Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Credit
Geo Seafoods LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Geo Seafoods Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Credit
Goel Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Goel Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Goel Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Hotel R.S.R. Apple tree LT Loan CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned
Hotel R.S.R. Apple tree Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jayanthi Textile Products CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
JDC Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
JDC Traders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JSS Mahavidyapeetha Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1762 Reaffirmed
JSS Mahavidyapeetha TL CRISIL BB+ 738 Reaffirmed
Ktech Engineers Builders Company Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Lux Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2110 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Lux Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 466.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Lux Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 8.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned
Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 218.2 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Masibus Automation and InstrumentationTL CRISIL BB+ 26.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Masibus Automation and InstrumentationProposed Long CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Term Bk Loan Fac
Masibus Automation and InstrumentationCC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Masibus Automation and InstrumentationBill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Moon Beverages Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
Moon Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed
Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Assigned
Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned
NSR Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
NSR Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
NSR Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
NSR Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Ornet Intermediates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
P.S. Industries (Regd) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
P.S. Industries (Regd) TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Pro-Interactive Services (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pro-Interactive Services (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 127.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 203.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 12 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4 Assigned
S K Translines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
S K Translines Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
S. S. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 335 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
S. S. Industries TL CRISIL BB- 7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
S. S. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 508 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 225 Reaffirmed
Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 365.8 Reaffirmed
Sakhi Food Products TL CRISIL B 52.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 12800 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*EPC and FBP have two-way interchange ability to the extent of Rs.15 Million
Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*EPC and FBP have two-way interchange ability to the extent of Rs.15 Million
Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 137.5 Assigned
The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed
The Supreme Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed
The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Balaji Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Tirupati Balaji Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 39 Assigned
Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 108 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB 4.3 Assigned
Loan
Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 49.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
TPS Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
