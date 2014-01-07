Jan 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50* Reaffirmed *Includes the sublimit for Buyers Credit of Rs.50.00 million Bhurji Supertek Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Cargill India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Champo Carpets Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Champo Carpets Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Champo Carpets Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Geo Seafoods LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Goel Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Hero Future Energies Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Assigned Ktech Engineers Builders Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Lux Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC and BGCRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Masibus Automation and InstrumentationBG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Moon Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 215 Reaffirmed Ornet Intermediates Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 100* Assigned Discounting Fac *Includes Sub-limit of Export Packing Credit(EPC)/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency(PCFC) of Rs.100 Million Paras Industries Post Shipment CRISIL A4 37 Reaffirmed Credit Paras Industries Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Pro-Interactive Services (India) Pvt LProposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Loan Fac Pro-Interactive Services (India) Pvt LLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 10 Assigned Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned S K Translines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Safa Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Negotiation Safa Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Safa Enterprises Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Credit Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 59.9 Reaffirmed Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 47.5 Assigned Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned The Supreme Industries Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5633 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Cotfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Forward Exchange CRISIL A4+ 123 Assigned Contract TPS Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 111 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 TPS Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 A One Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed A One Steels India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B 54.3 Reaffirmed A One Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Amarawati Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 88 Assigned Atharva Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Atharva Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Bhawani Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 70 Assigned Bhurji Supertek Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhurji Supertek Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bhurji Supertek Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 64 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Bhurji Supertek Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 6 Assigned Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Consortium Automobiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Empire Spices and Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Empire Spices and Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Geo Seafoods Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Geo Seafoods LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Geo Seafoods Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Goel Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Goel Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Goel Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Govindam Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Hotel R.S.R. Apple tree LT Loan CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Hotel R.S.R. Apple tree Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jayanthi Textile Products CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned JDC Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed JDC Traders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JSS Mahavidyapeetha Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 1762 Reaffirmed JSS Mahavidyapeetha TL CRISIL BB+ 738 Reaffirmed Ktech Engineers Builders Company Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Lux Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Lux Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 466.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Lux Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 8.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 218.2 Reaffirmed Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed Mahindra Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Masibus Automation and InstrumentationTL CRISIL BB+ 26.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Masibus Automation and InstrumentationProposed Long CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Term Bk Loan Fac Masibus Automation and InstrumentationCC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Masibus Automation and InstrumentationBill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Moon Beverages Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Moon Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Assigned Muskan Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned NSR Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed NSR Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed NSR Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NSR Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Ornet Intermediates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac P.S. Industries (Regd) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed P.S. Industries (Regd) TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pro-Interactive Services (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Pro-Interactive Services (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 127.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 203.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rama Krishna Spintex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 12 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Assigned Royal Tyres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4 Assigned S K Translines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed S K Translines Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed S. S. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 335 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ S. S. Industries TL CRISIL BB- 7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ S. S. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 508 Assigned Loan Fac Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 225 Reaffirmed Sai Security Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 365.8 Reaffirmed Sakhi Food Products TL CRISIL B 52.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 12800 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Export Packing CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Credit* *EPC and FBP have two-way interchange ability to the extent of Rs.15 Million Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Purchase* *EPC and FBP have two-way interchange ability to the extent of Rs.15 Million Soni International Jewelry Mfg.Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 137.5 Assigned The Supreme Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed The Supreme Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Tirupati Balaji Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 70 Assigned Tirupati Balaji Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 39 Assigned Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 108 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Corporate Mortgage CRISIL BB 4.3 Assigned Loan Tojo Vikas International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 49.7 Assigned Loan Fac TPS Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)