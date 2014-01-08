Jan 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed ^ Out of which, Rs.1500 million is interchangeable with letter of credit. E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee. E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd ST Loan^^ CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, and buyer's credit. E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed Credit Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 85 Reaffirmed Discounting Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Assigned G.M. Dalui & Sons Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D G.M. Dalui & Sons Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D G.M. Dalui & Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D G.M. Dalui & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D G.M. Dalui & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D GRP Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 27.5 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 370 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Credit Indofil Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 270* Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of LC/BC of Rs.135.00million Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 250** Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with overdraft facility/ export bill discounting Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 750## Reaffirmed ## Includes the sublimit for LC/BG of Rs. 100.00million Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550### Reaffirmed ###Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Comfort and Buyer's Credit Indofil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1000^ Reaffirmed ^ Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Comfort and Buyer's Credit Indofil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 330 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A2+ 720 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed London Star Diamond Company (India) PvForeign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Ltd Forward MSC Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 50* Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Buyer's Credit of Rs.100.00 million New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.1 Assigned Optiemus Infracom Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2+ 600 Assigned Discounting Optiemus Infracom Ltd LOC $ CRISIL A2+ 350 Assigned $ includes sub-limit of inland/foreign letter of credit Rs.50 Million Orissa Stevedores Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Orissa Stevedores Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Orissa Stevedores Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Discounting Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed Credit Premier Power Products (Calcutta) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Regal Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5.2 Reaffirmed Forward Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.7 Reaffirmed Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Studds Accessories Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Studds Accessories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ # 470 Reaffirmed Vishal Pipes Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable Vishal Pipes Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 4 Reaffirmed ATC Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 650 Reaffirmed Dada Motors CC CRISIL BB 210 Reaffirmed Dada Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 35000 Withdrawn Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Debentures AA+r Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 10000 Withdrawn Debentures AA+r E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 5880 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans, and buyer's credit. E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 2722 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 6650 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Enrich Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17 Reaffirmed Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Credit Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 326.9 Assigned Fourrts (India) Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac G.M. Dalui & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D GRP Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of WCDL of Rs.160.0 Million and Bank Guarantee of Rs.27.5 Million GRP Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed # includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.80.0 Million and performance guarantee of Rs.20.0 Million GRP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 507.1 Reaffirmed GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 8.73 Reaffirmed GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 1.27 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj Standby FBL CRISIL BB- 0.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj TL CRISIL BB- 7.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ilasakaa Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Ilasakaa Steels Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6 Reaffirmed Indian Chillies Trading Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400*** Reaffirmed *** Includes sublimit for Export Packing Credit /FBP/FBN of Rs. 100.00 million and also includes the sublimit for LC/BG of Rs. 250.00 million Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 550@ Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimit for Packing Credit /FDBP/FUDBP of Rs. 750.00million Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 420@@ Reaffirmed @@ Includes sublimit for LC/BC of Rs. 50.00million Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350@@@ Reaffirmed @@@ Interchangeable with WCDL/Export Packing Credit/Export Bill discounting/ Letter of Credit and includes the sublimit for LC/BC for Rs. 235.00 million Indofil Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 750# Reaffirmed # Includes sublimit of Rs. 400 million for WCDL, Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million for Inland LC/ Cash Credit/ Bank Guarantee and Standby Line of Credit of Rs. 360.00million and includes the sublimit for LC/BC of Rs. 350.00million Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 722.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indofil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2057.2 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 330 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 450 Assigned Jagmohan Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Jagmohan Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Jagmohan Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. R. V. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned K. R. V. Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 114.4 Assigned Kejriwal Bee Care India (P) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Bee Care India (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Bee Care India (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Kejriwal Bee Care India (P) Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Krishna Sheet Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Laxmi Cotton Industries (Paratwada) CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Lekh Raj & Sons CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed London Star Diamond Company (India) PvPost Shipment CRISIL BB- 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit London Star Diamond Company (India) PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 31 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Lucknow Healthcity Trauma Centre and TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Superspeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd Mahesh Hardware & Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Malaxmi Wind Power LT Loan CRISIL B- 479.2 Reaffirmed Manipal Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2295.9 Reaffirmed Manipal Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 13.2 Reaffirmed Manipal Technologies Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 990.9 Reaffirmed MSC Impex CC CRISIL BB- 50* Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Buyer's Credit of Rs.100.00 million New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 83.7 Assigned New Jagat Gouri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 106 Assigned Nirala Infracity (Ajmer) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 175 Assigned Optiemus Infracom Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1400 Assigned Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 50 Assigned Optiemus Infracom Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A- 800 Assigned # includes sub-limit of Rs.100 Million for Letter of Credit/ Bank Guarantee Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Assigned *includes sub-limit of Rs.550 Million for bill discounting/ invoice funding. Orissa Stevedores Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Orissa Stevedores Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit* Paprika Oleo's (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 31.2 Assigned Pavan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Fac Pranshu Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Pranshu Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Premier Power Products (Calcutta) Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Power Products (Calcutta) Pvt WC Fac CRISIL BB- 68.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Regal Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Rishabh Software Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95.4 Assigned Sail Bansal Service Centre Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Sanjay Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Singhal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180.3 Reaffirmed Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 86.8 Assigned Loan Fac Skaf Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10.5 Reaffirmed Sree Alankar CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Sree Alankar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 102.5 Assigned Sree Rani Sati Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw & Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 77.5 Upgraded from Rice Mill CRISIL B Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw & Boiled LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Upgraded from Rice Mill CRISIL B Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw & Boiled Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.2 Upgraded from Rice Mill Loan Fac CRISIL B Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Raw & Boiled SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from Rice Mill CRISIL B Studds Accessories Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 14 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit and bills discounting Studds Accessories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Studds Accessories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 145 Reaffirmed Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Assigned Loan Fac Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 201.7 Reaffirmed Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 430 Reaffirmed Tirupur Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 140 Assigned Loan Fac Todi Hosiery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 379.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Todi Hosiery Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 0.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Universal Print Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Universal Print Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 96 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ # 50 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ # 746.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ # 520.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ # 63.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Pipes Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 310 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limits of Rs.20 million for packing credit and Rs.31.2 million for post shipment; Also, packing credit and post shipment limits are fully interchangeable with each other Vishal Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)