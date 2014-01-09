Jan 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apco Vehicles (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Fac Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Credit * *Fully Interchangeable Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed Discounting * *Fully Interchangeable Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 16 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee ST CRISIL A1 9.7 Reaffirmed Loans Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 15000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Calcast Ferrous Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Calcast Ferrous Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Calcutta Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Calcutta Springs Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Purchase Calcutta Springs Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 500 Assigned Protected Market A1+r Linked Debenture Issue ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 3500 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Securities Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Withdrawn Indiabulls Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.1 Withdrawal Indiabulls Securities Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 0.9 Withdrawal Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Regal Trading Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Channel Financing CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed T K Precision Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Unnao Distilleries & Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vallabh Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+# 265 Reaffirmed Viva Highways Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 12 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Ambe Agro Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Apco Vehicles (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 2450 Reaffirmed Ashoka Infraways Ltd Project Loan CRISIL A+(SO) 550 Upgraded from CRISIL A(SO) Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6450 Reaffirmed Automotive Coaches and Components Ltd CC CRISIL D 155 Assigned Automotive Coaches and Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 360 Assigned Belstar Investment and Finance Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.06 Assigned Loan Fac Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 170 Reaffirmed Bengal Beverages Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 584.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 65000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 2970 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 80900 Reaffirmed Bioworld Merchandising (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Calcast Ferrous Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 58.5 Reaffirmed Calcutta Springs Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Calcutta Springs Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 145 Reaffirmed Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Crystal Quinone Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commodity Linked Debentures Elite Natural Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Elite Natural Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Elite Natural Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Loan Fac Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gurudeva Charitable Trust Proposed TL CRISIL D 50.7 Assigned Gurudeva Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 159.3 Assigned Gurudeva Charitable Trust Proposed Overdraft CRISIL D 60 Assigned Fac J J Developer Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Khurana Oleo Chemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Khurana Oleo Chemicals TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahak Synthetics Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 127.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maher Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Maher Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 8.2 Reaffirmed MJR Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 450 Reaffirmed N. A. Shelar & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- N. A. Shelar & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Regal Trading Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Reliable Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliable Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 16 Reaffirmed Sadvi Power & Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sadvi Power & Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 61.5 Reaffirmed SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 118.5 Reaffirmed SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed SAS Autocom Engineers India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Superior Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 195 Reaffirmed Superior Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned T K Precision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed T K Precision Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T K Precision Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned TM Tyres Ltd CC* CRISIL D 165 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ *Includes interchangeable Export packing credit/Packing Credit in Foreign currency limit of Rs.75 Million TM Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned TM Tyres Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 TM Tyres Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 145 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Unnao Distilleries & Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Unnao Distilleries & Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vallabh Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+# 405 Reaffirmed Vallabh Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+# 33 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venkatrama Poultries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 376 Reaffirmed Venkatrama Poultries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 167.5 Reaffirmed Venkatrama Poultries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 606.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viva Highways Ltd Project Loan CRISIL AA-(SO) 500 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)