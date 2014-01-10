Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asha Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Credit Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1 14450 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bet Medical Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A4+ 77.7 Reaffirmed @ Fully Interchangeable Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Enhanced from Rs.12 Billion Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 14100 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 258 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Gasha Steels Pvt. Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Goel International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 114.1 Reaffirmed Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Discounting Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed K.S.R. Seeds BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed K.S.R. Seeds Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kairali Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Kerala Steel Associate LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20^ Reaffirmed ^Includes Sub limit of Rs. 20 Million of Letter of Credit Mallikarjun Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ocean Wealth Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Ocean Wealth Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Discounting Ocean Wealth Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Orient Abrasives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 27000 Enhanced from ** Rs.25 Billion ** PGCIL intends to raise short term working capital loans against this programme Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Prasanthi Cashew Company Export Packing CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4+ Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 1.7 Reaffirmed Ramniklal S. Gosalia & Co. LOC# CRISIL A2 1050 Reaffirmed # Includes sub-limit of Rs. 700.0 million Letter of Comfort, Rs. 200 million Standby Letter of Credit, Rs. 100 million Letter of Guarantee, Rs. 50 million Bills Discounted, and Rs. 20 million for Advance against Supply Bills Sagar Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Sri Kumaran Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 15 Assigned Surya Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Surya Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Telecommunications Consultants India STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Telecommunications Consultants India LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5800 Reaffirmed Ltd Telecommunications Consultants India Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 620 Assigned Ltd The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Trans Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of Withdrawal Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 225 Notice of Withdrawal United Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed V.S. Export & Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed V.S. Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed V.U.S Timbers LOC** CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed **Rs. 60.00 Million Sublimit of Buyers Credit & letter of Comfort Vinayaka Cashew Company LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vizag Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Ambica Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 24.4 Reaffirmed Asha Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Asha Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Asha Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16 Upgraded from CRISIL B Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)1500 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3300 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 560 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB-(SO)1400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)13260 Reaffirmed Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 1500 * Reaffirmed * Includes project loan of Rs.300 million from State Bank of Indore now merged into State Bank of India Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 1650 Reaffirmed Balaji Spinning Mills (unit of Kanya CC CRISIL B+ 124.7 Reaffirmed Enterprises Pvt Ltd) Bet Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Bet Medical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL AA- 12000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed BMV Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 78.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BMV Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.2 Reaffirmed Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Euro Vistaa (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 64.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Euro Vistaa (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gasha Steels Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Goel International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Goel International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gowthami Raw & Par Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Gowthami Raw & Par Boiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Gowthami Raw & Par Boiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 530 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 151 Upgraded from CRISIL B- INOX Leisure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 948.7 Reaffirmed Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed K.G. Industries CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed K.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.G. Industries TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed K.S.R. Seeds CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B K.S.R. Seeds LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B K.S.R. Seeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kairali Exports Packing Credit CRISIL C 250 Reaffirmed Kairali Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Kairali Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Kalliyath Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Kerala Steel Associate CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Kerala Steel Associate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL BBB- 50@ Assigned Bills Purchase Discounting @Includes sub limit of Rs.20 Million of Bank Guarantee. KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10$ Assigned Credit $ Standby Line of Credit can be availed as Export Packaging Credit/Packaging Credit in Foreign Currency and/or Foreign Bill Discounting Limit/Export Bill Rediscount KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 50# Assigned Credit #Includes sublimit of Rs. 50 Million of Packaging Credit in Foreign Currency. Also includes sublimit of Rs.20 Million of Cash Credit. KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Credit KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Discounting KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30* Assigned *Two-way 100% interchangeability between Cash Credit & Export Packaging Credit/Packaging Credit in Foreign Currency. Also includes sub limit of Rs.30 Million of Letter of Credit. KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18 Assigned Loan Fac Laxmi Oil & Vanaspati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mallikarjun Construction Co. CC CRISIL C 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Midday Infomedia Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 124.5 Reaffirmed N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 293.4 Reaffirmed Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3050 Assigned Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 11.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Orient Abrasives Ltd CC CRISIL A 380 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd TL CRISIL A 190 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 135000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 107000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 63680 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme* CRISIL AAA 54150 Reaffirmed *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 36975 Reaffirmed (Series XXVIII and XXIX)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 35019 Reaffirmed (Series XXIV, XXV, XXVI, and XXVII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2819 Reaffirmed (Series XXIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 6325 Reaffirmed (Series XXII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 22963 Reaffirmed (Series XIX, XX, and XXI)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 16325 Reaffirmed (Series XVII and XVIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 5250 Reaffirmed (Series XVI)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8913 Reaffirmed (Series XIV and XV)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8363 Reaffirmed (Series XI, XII, and XIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4326 Reaffirmed (Series IX and X)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Prakhhyat Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Prakhhyat Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180 Assigned Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB+ Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 300 * Assigned * Packing credit interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20 Million and Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.60 Million Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL C 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ R. K. Ganapathi Chettiar CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 383 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd TL CRISIL B- 783.8 Reaffirmed Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 53.2 Assigned Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Ramniklal S. Gosalia & Co. CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit ReNew Wind Energy (AP) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 950 Reaffirmed S.K.A. Dairy Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed S.K.A. Dairy Foods India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 0.5 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BB 720 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 430 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1830 Reaffirmed Shreem Electric Ltd BG -- 1500 Suspended, Notice of Withdrawal Shreem Electric Ltd CC -- 425 Suspended, Notice of Withdrawal Shreem Electric Ltd LOC -- 650 Suspended, Notice of Withdrawal Shrinivas (Gujarat) Laboratories Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Ltd Sri Kumaran Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Sri Kumaran Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Surya Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed Surya Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 56.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surya Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 585.9 Reaffirmed Telecommunications Consultants India CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed Ltd The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 6 Reaffirmed The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 230.8 Reaffirmed Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Vehicles (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Tirupati Vehicles (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46 Assigned Tirupati Vehicles (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 74 Assigned Loan Fac Trans Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 575 Notice of Withdrawal Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL BB+ 150 Notice of Withdrawal United Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- United Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- United Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Assigned V.S. Export & Import CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed V.S. Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed V.U.S Timbers CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed V.U.S Timbers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayaka Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL C 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vizag Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 45 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.