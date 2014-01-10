Jan 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asha Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed
Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1 14450 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1750 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bet Medical Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A4+ 77.7 Reaffirmed
@ Fully Interchangeable
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Enhanced from
Rs.12 Billion
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 14100 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed
BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 258 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency
Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Euro Vistaa (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Euro Vistaa (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 450 Reaffirmed
Euro Vistaa (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed
Euro Vistaa (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Fancy Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed
Fancy Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Gasha Steels Pvt. Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Goel International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A4
Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 114.1 Reaffirmed
Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
K.S.R. Seeds BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
K.S.R. Seeds Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Kairali Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Kerala Steel Associate LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20^ Reaffirmed
^Includes Sub limit of Rs. 20 Million of Letter of Credit
Mallikarjun Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Ocean Wealth Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ocean Wealth Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Discounting
Ocean Wealth Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Orient Abrasives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 27000 Enhanced from
** Rs.25 Billion
** PGCIL intends to raise short term working capital loans against this programme
Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Prasanthi Cashew Company Export Packing CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
Purchase from CRISIL
A4+
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 1.7 Reaffirmed
Ramniklal S. Gosalia & Co. LOC# CRISIL A2 1050 Reaffirmed
# Includes sub-limit of Rs. 700.0 million Letter of Comfort, Rs. 200 million Standby Letter of
Credit, Rs. 100 million Letter of Guarantee, Rs. 50 million Bills Discounted, and Rs. 20 million
for Advance against Supply Bills
Sagar Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sagar Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Sri Kumaran Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Surya Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Surya Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Telecommunications Consultants India STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Telecommunications Consultants India LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 5800 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Telecommunications Consultants India Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 620 Assigned
Ltd
The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed
Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Trans Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of
Withdrawal
Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A4+ 225 Notice of
Withdrawal
United Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
V.S. Export & Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
V.S. Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
V.U.S Timbers LOC** CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
**Rs. 60.00 Million Sublimit of Buyers Credit & letter of Comfort
Vinayaka Cashew Company LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Vizag Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
Credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Ambica Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 24.4 Reaffirmed
Asha Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Asha Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Asha Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Asha Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)1500 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3300 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 560 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB-(SO)1400 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)13260 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 1500 * Reaffirmed
* Includes project loan of Rs.300 million from State Bank of Indore now merged into State Bank
of India
Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 1650 Reaffirmed
Balaji Spinning Mills (unit of Kanya CC CRISIL B+ 124.7 Reaffirmed
Enterprises Pvt Ltd)
Bet Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Bet Medical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL AA- 12000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
BMV Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
BMV Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 78.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BMV Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.2 Reaffirmed
Charanpaaduka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed
Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Equitas Housing Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Euro Vistaa (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 64.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Euro Vistaa (India) Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Fancy Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Fancy Fittings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 64 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gasha Steels Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Goel International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Goel International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Gowthami Raw & Par Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Gowthami Raw & Par Boiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Gowthami Raw & Par Boiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 530 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 151 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
INOX Leisure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 948.7 Reaffirmed
Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
K.G. Industries CC CRISIL B 190 Reaffirmed
K.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K.G. Industries TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
K.S.R. Seeds CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
K.S.R. Seeds LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
K.S.R. Seeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Kairali Exports Packing Credit CRISIL C 250 Reaffirmed
Kairali Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 30 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Kairali Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed
Kalliyath Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Kerala Steel Associate CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Kerala Steel Associate Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL BBB- 50@ Assigned
Bills Purchase
Discounting
@Includes sub limit of Rs.20 Million of Bank Guarantee.
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10$ Assigned
Credit
$ Standby Line of Credit can be availed as Export Packaging Credit/Packaging Credit in Foreign
Currency and/or Foreign Bill Discounting Limit/Export Bill Rediscount
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 50# Assigned
Credit
#Includes sublimit of Rs. 50 Million of Packaging Credit in Foreign Currency. Also includes
sublimit of Rs.20 Million of Cash Credit.
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Credit
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Discounting
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30* Assigned
*Two-way 100% interchangeability between Cash Credit & Export Packaging Credit/Packaging Credit
in Foreign Currency. Also includes sub limit of Rs.30 Million of Letter of Credit.
KSE Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 18 Assigned
Loan Fac
Laxmi Oil & Vanaspati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Mallikarjun Construction Co. CC CRISIL C 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Midday Infomedia Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 124.5 Reaffirmed
N. R. Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 293.4 Reaffirmed
Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 3050 Assigned
Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Nayek Paper Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 11.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Orient Abrasives Ltd CC CRISIL A 380 Reaffirmed
Orient Abrasives Ltd TL CRISIL A 190 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 130000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 135000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 107000 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 63680 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme* CRISIL AAA 54150 Reaffirmed
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 36975 Reaffirmed
(Series XXVIII and
XXIX)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 35019 Reaffirmed
(Series XXIV, XXV,
XXVI, and XXVII)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2819 Reaffirmed
(Series XXIII)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 6325 Reaffirmed
(Series XXII)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 22963 Reaffirmed
(Series XIX, XX,
and XXI)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 16325 Reaffirmed
(Series XVII and
XVIII)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 5250 Reaffirmed
(Series XVI)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8913 Reaffirmed
(Series XIV and
XV)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8363 Reaffirmed
(Series XI, XII,
and XIII)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4326 Reaffirmed
(Series IX and X)*
*Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2011
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
Prakhhyat Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Prakhhyat Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180 Assigned
Prasanthi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
BB+
Prasanthi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 300 * Assigned
* Packing credit interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20 Million and Foreign
Bill Discounting of Rs.60 Million
Prasanthi Cashew Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL C 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
R. K. Ganapathi Chettiar CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed
Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 383 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd TL CRISIL B- 783.8 Reaffirmed
Radha Sakku Agro Farms Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 53.2 Assigned
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Ramabhadra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed
Ramniklal S. Gosalia & Co. CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
ReNew Wind Energy (AP) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 950 Reaffirmed
S.K.A. Dairy Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
S.K.A. Dairy Foods India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 0.5 Reaffirmed
Sagar Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BB 720 Reaffirmed
Sagar Cements Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 430 Reaffirmed
Sagar Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1830 Reaffirmed
Shreem Electric Ltd BG -- 1500 Suspended,
Notice of
Withdrawal
Shreem Electric Ltd CC -- 425 Suspended,
Notice of
Withdrawal
Shreem Electric Ltd LOC -- 650 Suspended,
Notice of
Withdrawal
Shrinivas (Gujarat) Laboratories Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Kumaran Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Sri Kumaran Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Surya Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed
Surya Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 56.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Surya Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 585.9 Reaffirmed
Telecommunications Consultants India CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A 6 Reaffirmed
The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 230 Reaffirmed
The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 230.8 Reaffirmed
Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
Thieh Ingots Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tirupati Vehicles (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
Tirupati Vehicles (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B- 46 Assigned
Tirupati Vehicles (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 74 Assigned
Loan Fac
Trans Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 575 Notice of
Withdrawal
Tropical Agrosystem (India) Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL BB+ 150 Notice of
Withdrawal
United Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
United Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
United Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
V.S. Export & Import CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
V.S. Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
V.U.S Timbers CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
V.U.S Timbers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vinayaka Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL C 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Vizag Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
