Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bellad and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chahal Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed DDN SFA Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reassigned First Flight Couriers Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Rs.40 million of Working Capital demand Loan (WCDL). Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Geeta Glass Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 670 Reaffirmed Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed Inox India Ltd LOC & BG # CRISIL A1 581 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ # Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit Inox India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Inox India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 490 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 209 Reaffirmed K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk LoanCRISIL A4+ 61 Reaffirmed Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee up to 50 per cent of bank guarantee limit Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee up to 50 per cent of bank guarantee limit Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk LoanCRISIL A2 4750 Remains on watch and rating Reaffirmed Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 425 Reaffirmed Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed P. R. S. Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned PJ Margo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Punjab Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed R. P. Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla & Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 67.8 Reaffirmed R.B.Agarwalla & Co. Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed *Among the fund based limit, the EPC limit is Rs. 350 million; FBP/PCBD limit is Rs 350 million; Rupee Finance Limit is Rs. 200 million. But the overall limit cannot exceed Rs. 350 million Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal LOC & BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Surbhi Gems Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Surbhi Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 * Interchangeable with bill purchase to the extent of Rs.60.0 Million Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 21100 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 11770 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed V. M. Star Export Bill PurchasCRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Vidhi Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vidhi Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Vidhi Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AA 2000 Downgraded Bonds from CRISIL AA+ Andhra Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA 7200 Downgraded from CRISIL AA+ Bellad and Company CC CRISIL BB 142.5 Reaffirmed Bellad and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 25.5 Reaffirmed Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 129 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 104.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Bengal Investments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Bengal Investments Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Chahal Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Chahal Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL B- 349.3 Reaffirmed Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 55.1 Reaffirmed DDN SFA Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D DDN SFA Ltd TL CRISIL B- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL D DDN SFA Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D DS-Max Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1000 Reaffirmed Electronics Technology Parks- Kerala LT Loan CRISIL D 3882.4 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Electronics Technology Parks- Kerala Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL D 2051.4 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Eytan Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Eytan Labs Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 190 Assigned First Flight Couriers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Geeta Glass Works CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Geeta Glass Works Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Geeta Glass Works TL CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.4 Assigned Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL D 1.6 Assigned Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.4 Assigned Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL D 1.6 Assigned Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Inox India Ltd CC ** CRISIL A+ 366.5 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre & Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, WCDL / STL and full interchangability from Fund based to Non Fund based limit Inox India Ltd CC * CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre & Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, WCDL / STL and also Rs. 250 million interchangability from Fund based to Non Fund based limit Inox India Ltd CC **** CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed **** Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, WCDL / STL, Letter of Credit, Stand-by Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, Buyer's Credit and full interchangability from Fund based to Non Fund based limit Inox India Ltd CC *** CRISIL A+ 425 Reaffirmed *** Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, WCDL / STL, FCNR (B) Loan, Invoice discount-Purchase/import bill discount /Buyer's credit, Letter of Credit, Stand-by Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, Buyer's Credit and full interchangability from Fund based to Non Fund based limit Inox India Ltd External CommercialCRISIL A+ 7.8 Reaffirmed Inox India Ltd LOC & BG ## CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed ## Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, Stand-by Letter of Credit, Buyer's Credit and full interchangability from Fund based to Non Fund based limit and Rs. 200 million interchangeable with Cash Credit, WCDL / STL and Shipping Guarantee Inox India Ltd LOC & BG @ CRISIL A+ 233.7 Reaffirmed @ Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Interchangability from Non Fund to Fund based limit K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 24 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB 4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani CC CRISIL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani TL CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 1840 Reaffirmed M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB 45.3 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Loc CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.7 Reaffirmed Malwa Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Man Industries (India) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2 14950 Remains on watch and rating Reaffirmed ** Includes sub-limit for buyer's credit Man Industries (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+/Wat1100 Remains on watch and rating Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities. Man Industries (India) Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB+ 3100 Remains on watch and rating Reaffirmed Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Remains on watch and rating Reaffirmed Maruti Cashew Processors TL CRISIL B 3.9 Assigned Maruti Cashew Processors CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Maruti Cashew Processors Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 3.6 Assigned National Securities Clearing CorporatiCorporate Credit RaCCR AAA Reaffirmed Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 400 Reaffirmed Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 3.5 Assigned P. R. S. Timbers Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 40 Assigned P. R. S. Timbers CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University TL CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 94.5 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 34.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Punjab Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 330 Reaffirmed Punjab Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed R. P. Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Renuka Constructions Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16 Assigned Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL D 2.3 Assigned Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11.7 Assigned Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Sarada Starch & Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Sarada Starch & Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Shagun Organisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sagar Stevedores Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB 94.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shree Sagar Stevedores Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 28.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shristi Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Surana Green Energy Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Surana Green Energy Ltd TL CRISIL B- 300 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 45230 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- #Rs.45.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.43.03 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.2.20 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 107900 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL AA 20600 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Tata Motors Ltd BG CRISIL AA 49000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 80000 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Vidhi Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 