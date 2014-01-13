Jan 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of January 10, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bellad and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Chahal Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed
DDN SFA Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reassigned
First Flight Couriers Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of Rs.40 million of Working Capital demand Loan (WCDL).
Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Geeta Glass Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 670 Reaffirmed
Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 110 Reaffirmed
Inox India Ltd LOC & BG # CRISIL A1 581 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A1+
# Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit
Inox India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 250 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A1+
Inox India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 490 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A1+
K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 209 Reaffirmed
K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk LoanCRISIL A4+ 61 Reaffirmed
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee up to
50 per cent of bank guarantee limit
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee up
to 50 per cent of bank guarantee limit
Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed ST Bk LoanCRISIL A2 4750 Remains on
watch and
rating
Reaffirmed
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 425 Reaffirmed
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
P. R. S. Timbers LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Punjab Spintex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
R. P. Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
R.B.Agarwalla & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
R.B.Agarwalla & Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 67.8 Reaffirmed
R.B.Agarwalla & Co. Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
*Among the fund based limit, the EPC limit is Rs. 350 million;
FBP/PCBD limit is Rs 350 million; Rupee Finance Limit is Rs. 200 million.
But the overall limit cannot exceed Rs. 350 million
Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal LOC & BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Surbhi Gems Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4
Surbhi Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4
* Interchangeable with bill purchase to the extent of Rs.60.0 Million
Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 21100 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 11770 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
V. M. Star Export Bill PurchasCRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Vidhi Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Vidhi Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Vidhi Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Bank Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AA 2000 Downgraded
Bonds from
CRISIL AA+
Andhra Bank Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA 7200 Downgraded
from
CRISIL AA+
Bellad and Company CC CRISIL BB 142.5 Reaffirmed
Bellad and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 25.5 Reaffirmed
Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 129 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Bellad and Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 104.2 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed
Bellad Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Bengal Investments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Bengal Investments Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Chahal Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed
Chahal Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL B- 349.3 Reaffirmed
Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed
Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 55.1 Reaffirmed
DDN SFA Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
DDN SFA Ltd TL CRISIL B- 110 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
DDN SFA Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B- 25 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
DS-Max Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1000 Reaffirmed
Electronics Technology Parks- Kerala LT Loan CRISIL D 3882.4 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Electronics Technology Parks- Kerala Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL D 2051.4 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Eytan Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Eytan Labs Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 190 Assigned
First Flight Couriers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Ganga Jamuna Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Geeta Glass Works CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Geeta Glass Works Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Geeta Glass Works TL CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed
Gurukrupa Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18.5 Reaffirmed
Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.4 Assigned
Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Himavasini Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL D 1.6 Assigned
Ingersoll Rand (India) Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed
Inox India Ltd CC ** CRISIL A+ 366.5 Reaffirmed
**Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre & Post Shipment Finance,
Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, WCDL / STL and full interchangability
from Fund based to Non Fund based limit
Inox India Ltd CC * CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre & Post Shipment Finance,
Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, WCDL / STL and also Rs. 250 million interchangability
from Fund based to Non Fund based limit
Inox India Ltd CC **** CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed
**** Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance,
WCDL / STL, Letter of Credit, Stand-by Letter of Credit,
Bank Guarantee, Buyer's Credit and full interchangability
from Fund based to Non Fund based limit
Inox India Ltd CC *** CRISIL A+ 425 Reaffirmed
*** Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance,
Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, WCDL / STL, FCNR (B) Loan,
Invoice discount-Purchase/import bill discount /Buyer's credit,
Letter of Credit, Stand-by Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, Buyer's Credit
and full interchangability from Fund based to Non Fund based limit
Inox India Ltd External CommercialCRISIL A+ 7.8 Reaffirmed
Inox India Ltd LOC & BG ## CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
## Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance,
Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, Stand-by Letter of Credit,
Buyer's Credit and full interchangability from Fund based to Non
Fund based limit and Rs. 200 million interchangeable with Cash Credit,
WCDL / STL and Shipping Guarantee
Inox India Ltd LOC & BG @ CRISIL A+ 233.7 Reaffirmed
@ Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and
Interchangability from Non Fund to Fund based limit
K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 24 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB 4 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Kamath Transformers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB- 34.5 Reaffirmed
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani CC CRISIL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani TL CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 1840 Reaffirmed
M/s. Damodar Jagannath Malpani Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BB 45.3 Reaffirmed
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Loc CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed
Mahee Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.7 Reaffirmed
Malwa Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Man Industries (India) Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2 14950 Remains on
watch and
rating
Reaffirmed
** Includes sub-limit for buyer's credit
Man Industries (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+/Wat1100 Remains on
watch and
rating
Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities.
Man Industries (India) Ltd External Commercial CRISIL BBB+ 3100 Remains on
watch and
rating
Reaffirmed
Man Industries (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Remains on
watch and
rating
Reaffirmed
Maruti Cashew Processors TL CRISIL B 3.9 Assigned
Maruti Cashew Processors CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Maruti Cashew Processors Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 3.6 Assigned
National Securities Clearing CorporatiCorporate Credit RaCCR AAA Reaffirmed
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 400 Reaffirmed
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned
Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned
Nizmar Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 3.5 Assigned
P. R. S. Timbers Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 40 Assigned
P. R. S. Timbers CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University TL CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 94.5 Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 34.5 Reaffirmed
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Prakash Woollen Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38.3 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Punjab Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 330 Reaffirmed
Punjab Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed
R. P. Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Renuka Constructions Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16 Assigned
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL D 2.3 Assigned
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11.7 Assigned
Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned
Sarada Starch & Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Sarada Starch & Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed
Shagun Organisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Shree Nursingsahay Mudungopal Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Shree Sagar Stevedores Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL BBB 94.2 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Shree Sagar Stevedores Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 28.8 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Shristi Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Surana Green Energy Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 25 Assigned
Surana Green Energy Ltd TL CRISIL B- 300 Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 45230 Upgraded
from
CRISIL AA-
#Rs.45.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.43.03 billion and
proposed facilities of Rs.2.20 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans)
Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 107900 Upgraded
from
CRISIL AA-
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL AA 20600 Upgraded
from
CRISIL AA-
Tata Motors Ltd BG CRISIL AA 49000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 80000 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
Vidhi Minerals & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
